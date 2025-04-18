Subscribe
Sign in
Latest
Top
Discussions
Cancer: The Misunderstood Disease of Success
Cancer is not an anomaly—it is an outcome of our greatest achievements.
Apr 18
•
Randall Bock
Share this post
Randall Bock
Cancer: The Misunderstood Disease of Success
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Watermelon Manifesto:
Intersectionality, Insincerity, and Academic Fashion
Apr 17
•
Randall Bock
2
Share this post
Randall Bock
The Watermelon Manifesto:
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
The First Lady of Bad Ethics; Mrs. Anthony Fauci Quietly Knew
Christine Grady underwrote Zika ethics rules. Her husband broke them. Together, they cashed the checks. Her silence wasn’t neutrality—it was complicity.
Apr 6
•
Randall Bock
4
Share this post
Randall Bock
The First Lady of Bad Ethics; Mrs. Anthony Fauci Quietly Knew
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Why Did the Wall Street Journal Take a Swing at Hims?
A Tale of Hair, Health, and Power Plays
Apr 3
•
Randall Bock
1
Share this post
Randall Bock
Why Did the Wall Street Journal Take a Swing at Hims?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
March 2025
ArmorCode’s Creepy Creep: Why Follow Me Instead of Firing Your (alleged) Felon?
While Vandal Walks Free; ArmorCode Stands Still.
Mar 30
•
Randall Bock
2
Share this post
Randall Bock
ArmorCode’s Creepy Creep: Why Follow Me Instead of Firing Your (alleged) Felon?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Shame of It
ArmorCode Cybersecurity Guy Keys Cybertruck Armor
Mar 27
•
Randall Bock
10
Share this post
Randall Bock
The Shame of It
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
Mar 26
•
Randall Bock
Share this post
Randall Bock
Join my new subscriber chat
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Kahneman’s Final Decision—and the Ethics of Telling It
"Some are still struggling with his choice"– says Jason Zweig (ironically)
Mar 26
•
Randall Bock
Share this post
Randall Bock
Kahneman’s Final Decision—and the Ethics of Telling It
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Emergent BioSolutions and the Biodefense Monopoly-Monopsony Trap
How a Flawed Partnership Threatens National Security
Mar 25
•
Randall Bock
Share this post
Randall Bock
Emergent BioSolutions and the Biodefense Monopoly-Monopsony Trap
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
BioWeapons, Unconventionally
Global-Control Whack-a-Mole?
Mar 24
•
Randall Bock
136
Share this post
Randall Bock
BioWeapons, Unconventionally
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
52
The City That Treats Adults Like Children
Newton’s “generational ban” on tobacco products.
Mar 23
•
Randall Bock
1
Share this post
Randall Bock
The City That Treats Adults Like Children
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Finasteride Fearmongering Frenzy
A More Balanced Perspective
Mar 20
•
Randall Bock
Share this post
Randall Bock
Finasteride Fearmongering Frenzy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Randall Bock
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts