Cancer: The Misunderstood Disease of Success
Cancer is not an anomaly—it is an outcome of our greatest achievements.
  
Randall Bock
The Watermelon Manifesto:
Intersectionality, Insincerity, and Academic Fashion
  
Randall Bock
2
The First Lady of Bad Ethics; Mrs. Anthony Fauci Quietly Knew
Christine Grady underwrote Zika ethics rules. Her husband broke them. Together, they cashed the checks. Her silence wasn’t neutrality—it was complicity.
  
Randall Bock
Why Did the Wall Street Journal Take a Swing at Hims?
A Tale of Hair, Health, and Power Plays
  
Randall Bock

March 2025

ArmorCode’s Creepy Creep: Why Follow Me Instead of Firing Your (alleged) Felon?
While Vandal Walks Free; ArmorCode Stands Still.
  
Randall Bock
The Shame of It
ArmorCode Cybersecurity Guy Keys Cybertruck Armor
  
Randall Bock
5
Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
  
Randall Bock
Kahneman’s Final Decision—and the Ethics of Telling It
"Some are still struggling with his choice"– says Jason Zweig (ironically)
  
Randall Bock
Emergent BioSolutions and the Biodefense Monopoly-Monopsony Trap
How a Flawed Partnership Threatens National Security
  
Randall Bock
BioWeapons, Unconventionally
Global-Control Whack-a-Mole?
  
Randall Bock
52
The City That Treats Adults Like Children
Newton’s “generational ban” on tobacco products.
  
Randall Bock
1
Finasteride Fearmongering Frenzy
A More Balanced Perspective
  
Randall Bock
© 2025 Randall Bock
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture