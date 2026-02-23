Preface

I recently came across a time capsule video recorded weeks after my medical license had been suspended, early 2014. Everything I had built: taken in an instant. It was six years before my license was restored; none of the original allegations about patient care had been corroborated. After an IRS-level audit, the board discerned two minor, ancillary issues.

But institutions do not rebuild what they destroy. The way the World Trade Center was obliterated in seconds and took years to reconstruct, my practice was dismantled immediately.

What struck me watching that video was not anger or bitterness. It was composure. I wasn’t crying. I wasn’t pleading. I was explaining, calmly, what I had been doing and why. The ideas were intact. The reasoning was intact. The outcomes were intact.

This essay is not about vindication. It is about loss. About a working alternative to lifelong narcotic maintenance that disappeared not because it failed patients, but because it challenged a dominant theory. The clips embedded here are not meant as nostalgia. They are evidence — of what existed, how it worked, and what was erased.

My Story (And I’m Sticking To It)

In January 2014, the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine suspended my medical license. Formally, it was procedural. Substantively, it ended one of the few opioid detox programs in the region that treated sobriety as an endpoint rather than a subscription.

By then, I had spent years refining a slow-taper detox model that ran directly against the dominant “addiction is a disease” framework. My patients were not maintained indefinitely on methadone or Suboxone. They were tapered — deliberately, measurably, and with close supervision.

The taper was roughly one percent per day, individualized per patient. Most entered with the equivalent of a $200-a-day heroin habit and exited at zero. The duration was not years. It was about three and a half months — roughly the length of grief after a real loss. Long enough for physiology to reset. Short enough that life did not stall.

Most patients began at doses far lower than the now-standard 24 mg plateau that many physicians hold month after month, year after year. Twelve milligrams was typical. From there, I watched symptoms closely — sleep, affect, work function, toxicology. And something predictable but inconvenient for the prevailing theory occurred: symptoms improved even as the dose declined.

If narcotics truly functioned like insulin for diabetics, symptoms should worsen as the dose fell. They did not. People stabilized. They slept. They re-engaged. They became less preoccupied with drugs, not more.

Most addiction medicine today operates like a transcontinental flight. You board once and accept that you will be there indefinitely. Maintenance becomes the destination. My practice ran like an inter-city bus. People came on. People came off. Turnover was expected; progress was the point. As a reason all the other doctors did “maintenance”, it was easier and “ no fuss, no mess”. He didn’t challenge the patients to sobriety, they got a regular dose and it was “wink wink nudge nudge, say no more” – they get a narcotic for themselves or to sell, and you get paid without any challenge..

My patients came largely from the (blue-collar, near North Shore of Boston, mostly) Lynn, Chelsea, and Revere – but parts beyond as well. Many (elsewhere) had been told that full sobriety was unrealistic. What surprised them most was not the taper itself, but the discovery that improvement felt good; that personal responsibility/ ”agency” was not cruelty.

I was not naïve about misuse. I tested assiduously for ancillary recreational drugs and enforced clear boundaries. Three or four strikes and you were out. Not to punish, but because treatment without structure is not treatment.

Was success universal? Of course not. No honest program claims that. But the outcomes were strong: about 40% of the people who started finished to a point of sobriety. My problem basically was that my “bus” had a lot more flux than the stable “maintenance” programs. I accomplished about 200 different patient sobriety initiations per year – and even if I had 99% satisfaction that would yield potentially a couple complaints per year to the board.

The Camel-Back Straw

The complaint that effectively triggered my suspension did not arise from overdose or injury. It came from a GE employee on disability who, at the same time, was dealing heroin, doing fence repair, and managing a rental property. He was functional enough to juggle all of that. I told him tapering his dose should not be difficult, but that staying clean might require recognizing he could be work-ready by the end of the program. He seemed threatened, perhaps fearing I would jeopardize his disability. I assured him I don’t ‘snitch’. This was our first visit; I had not yet started him on Suboxone. After labs were drawn, he called me back to the room in tears and said, “You’re right.” When I asked about what, I joked, “I’m always right, but about what?” He replied, “I’m lazy.” We discussed the necessity of honest self-assessment as the first step toward change. I never saw him again. Four months later, he sent a letter grotesquely mischaracterizing the encounter as coercive and abusive. He never entered my program. A few years later, he died of an overdose.

The others arose from resistance to tapering. From patients who wanted comfort without change. Those complaints became “smoke,” and where regulators see smoke, they assume fire.

A state expert testified against me without reviewing a single patient chart. Her objection was not to outcomes, but to the premise itself: that addicts should be tapered to sobriety. She quoted authority and declared addiction a brain disease by definition.

The irony is that she was in her own practice treating benzodiazepine-addiction and doing (guess what!?), tapering to sobriey. Yes that’s right she had her own theories and practice she knew sobriety was the right thing. For her (cravenly) to defame my treatment was not not science, but rather one of two things: misplaced dogma or a sense this was the best way to get further employment as an “expert” (sic).

We do not give vodka to alcoholics indefinitely. We do not prescribe cigarettes to smokers for life. Only narcotics have been granted this conceptual exception.

Everybody Has One. He Chose My… Opinion

When my practice was shut down, what disappeared was not just my work, but an option — a path for people who wanted something more than compliance. A corrections officer who had been shuttling narcotics to the convicts and taking some for himself, obtaining a habit, had failed my detox. Angrily he had yelled, called me an “a**hole, and knocked things over in the waiting room before leaving. A few months later he returned hoping to try again. I said I would come here if I’m such a (and I repeated his epithet) – and he said well those other programs are too nice, they don’t really get me, they don’t keep me in line and I think to get sober, I’m going to need an a**hole (like you), he said with a broad grin and a laugh. He actually did much better that time.

That is what was lost in 2014. Not perfection. Not certainty. But a functioning alternative — and the belief that sobriety is not a myth.

Postscript

PS I also like this clip which should be a future Substack. Mick Jagger sang Satisfaction, and perhaps he might at this age and stage of the game appreciate this: