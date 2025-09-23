Civilization began with fire

More specifically, it began when we stopped gnawing raw meat off the bone and started cooking it. Cooking transformed not only taste but health, reducing parasites, bacteria, and all the unseen threats that come with uncooked flesh. It was progress-- simple, obvious, profound.

So imagine finding yourself in a high-end restaurant, paying high-end prices, and realizing that the most basic achievement of civilization-- cooked food-- is precisely what you’re denied. That was my evening.

We were at a popular, suburban Italian restaurant. The clientele is well-dressed, happy, comfortable – and the wine list doesn’t run over long. Our ‘menu special’ was yellowfin tuna. One woman in our foursome ordered it “well done”, but the waiter bristled. He chided her, “Yellowfin deserves to be eaten rare, and the chef “likes” to send it out that way”, half-shaming anything more than half-cooked. My wife, who genuinely enjoys “rare” -anything, got an approving nod. I ordered my salmon “medium, cooked through, not pink inside”, receiving no nod-- just a quiet etch on his pad.

The fishes arrived, none well-done nor done-well: the bickered yellowfin had only half above “medium”; with the rest still pink. My mild-mannered friend let it slide. My salmon was basically still swimming upstream, raw in the center, spawning ... my request for a retry.

Everyone else began eating. I didn’t mind waiting. The conversation was good.

The next salmon arrived, rarer than the first. I would have accepted just a quick up-heat of my previous, but the chef had started over fresh -- which took extra time, but obviously not enough extra time. At that point, I excused myself from the table, quietly placed the plate on an empty stand near the open-kitchen, catching my waiter’s eye-- and went to the front desk, asking for a managerial visit.

When the manager arrived, I took him aside, so as not to involve my table in any up back-and-forth. I told him plainly: if his place aspires to be something other than an Italian trattoria-- where food has always been served cooked-- then fine. But at least warn us if plebeian tastes aren’t up to the chef’s standards, and spare us servers’ sanctimony.

Eventually they brought me a chicken parm (cooked!), long after everyone else had finished. Our waiter apologized, desserts were comped. A “first world problem”, yes: not catastrophic, but enough to sour what should have been a simple, pleasant evening: the luxury earned after hard work.

More and more, “experts” tell people what they should want and shame them if they don’t comply. The chef declares rare is superior. The waiter suggests you’re unsophisticated if you ask otherwise. But cooking is civilization. Serving meat raw and calling it refinement isn’t progress-- it’s regression (unless that specifically what you are seeking, e.g. sashimi at a sushi place), a ritual of elitism dressed up as taste. Raw isn’t about flavor so much as signaling membership in a club.

In medicine, I studied parasitology. Once you’ve seen [items I will not describe here, so as not to alienate ‘rare’ aficionados], you stop romanticizing raw flesh. I gave up steak tartare for good. I do consume smoked salmon, but it is pre-frozen then smoked, with a long history of no parasites amongst a large population. Sashimi may live up to that standard, but I never got into it. I’ll take the California roll.

So no, rare isn’t sophistication. It’s posturing. Cooking is what humans do-- it separates us from animals and parasites alike. If someone prefers his meats raw, fine. But those of us who want it cooked aren’t barbarians. We’re exercising the very choice civilization made possible. And that choice ought to be respected, especially in a restaurant that exists to serve.

Takeaways (aside from the Chicken-Parm remnants)?

First, that too many restaurants confuse their role. They’re not temples where chefs demand worship. They’re not classrooms where waiters grade customers on sophistication. They’re places of service. If you charge $40 for a plate of fish, you cook it the way the customer asks.

Second, that elitism doesn’t need to be grand to be corrosive. It can be as small as a smirk from a waiter, as disruptive as a ruined dinner. Multiply that dynamic across medicine, schools, government-- anywhere “experts” dismiss ordinary requests as illegitimate-- and you start to see the pattern.

This obsession with what’s “correct” to eat isn’t limited to chefs. Food advice in general has become a moving target. Every five or ten years, the gospel shifts: Atkins, Paleo, low-fat, high-protein, no gluten, intermittent fasting. Salad as salvation. Eggs condemned, then redeemed. It’s whiplash disguised as wisdom.

Fad Diets: Succession Is Not Success

Our great-grandparents didn’t face this confusion. For them, having enough food was the goal. They weren’t tormented by whether one hotdog knocked two hours off life. They were too busy living it.

A tennis partner yesterday told me he eats red meat only rarely-- not from over- conviction or under- finance, just home habit via wifely direction(s). It reminded me of my old squash team (the sport not the vegetable), when after matches we’d head out for beer and burgers. For some guys, that burger was pure joy. “Relish” was both a condiment and a contentment for some consigned to “birdseed” at home: nuts and tofu. That burger was freedom, fellowship, fun, and flavor.

Most food eaten is merely fuel. Yes, minimal protein is essential, but all extra above base replacement need is “burned”. Think of it like an EV. From whence the power: coal, nuclear, solar, or hydro, the car knows or cares not. Our bodies are mostly the same: fuel in, energy out. The rest is culture and preference.

PS the “EV” example is better than my older previous one, the “ICE” internal combustion engine. The EV has 6,000 battery “cells”, and the “burning” process is diffuse, mimicking our own within 30 trillion (via mitochondrial, not lithium-ion, processes).

Food For Thoughts

Once, in the “Before Times” (pre-Covid), I watched a man stare at the banquet-spread of beef satay like a puppy at a bakery window. Clairvoyantly, I leaned in: “The time you’re spending agonizing over this, let’s call it two minutes. If eating steak-on-a-stick costs you fifteen seconds of life when you’re ready to go, why not enjoy it now and pay-forward this memory to your 85-year-old nursing-home self for a smile while being spoon-fed oatmeal.” He laughed, then ate, then laughed again. The conversation outweighed his guilt and possibly his gut.

That’s the point. Meals are not just about what’s on the plate. They’re about meeting, greeting, sharing. And that’s what the restaurant ruined for us: not just an order, or a salmon piece (one hopes the staff ate); but a disruption of fellowship, the very thing “eating out” (as opposed to just routine sustenance) is meant to nourish.