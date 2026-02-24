Snowstorms are not all the same. People talk about inches, but that is the least important variable. What matters is texture, timing, and what is already on the ground. Once you have a foot or more frozen in place, every new storm involves clearing AND logistics.

Dry snow is a gift. It floats, it blows, it forgives mistakes. Wet snow is different. It is water that won't go down the drain. A heavy storm is asking you to move thousands of pounds. Snowblowers help, but can be finicky and clog; moreover has the embankments rise, the thrown snow slides back.

(Fortunately the hazard of 15 years ago has disappeared. People get their news online. The random, snow hidden, forgotten wet rolled up newspaper {even in a plastic bag}, getting caught in the teeth of the snowblower. It's mangled and cold and icy. Leave it like that it will freeze. And there's no place big enough or warm enough to take the gas powered shovel in to dissect.)

We have a long driveway and a tenant spot to boot. A huge central area is too far from any edge to be blown away in one pass. And the straightaway had embankments already stacked high.

You blow it once, then again, then a third time, each pass denser than the last. At some point you are just re-handling the same snow, burning energy without making progress.

The worst part of shoveling is not the pushing. It is the lift, twist, and throw. Repeating that motion in the cold is how people get hurt. I learned that the hard way years ago and adjusted accordingly.

My workaround is simple and low-tech. I use one of those large wheeled garbage or recycling totes. I tip it on its side so the opening faces me. Instead of lifting snow, I slide it straight in. No bending, no throwing, no twisting. Just horizontal movement. When it is half or two-thirds full, I stand it up, wheel it to wherever snow can safely live, tip it forward, and let gravity do the rest.

Yes, that final tip-and-dump is heavy. It requires intention and timing. But it replaces dozens of smaller high-strain lifts with one controlled maneuver. The tote leaves behind a neat block of snow like a mold, which is oddly satisfying and entirely beside the point. The point is that the snow is gone, the driveway is clear, and my body is not wrecked.

A neighbor across the street watched me do this during the last storm. He came over afterward and said he was going to try it next time. That is how these things spread. Not through advice columns, but by watching someone solve a problem in real time.

Snow removal is not about toughness. It is about leverage, planning, and respecting physics. The snow has to go somewhere. Once you accept that, the question becomes how to move it with the least waste of strength.

Winter is not impressed by effort. It only responds to strategy.