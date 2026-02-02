Discussion about this post

MT
Amen. When one removes the power over behavior the power to change the behavior is also removed. All recovered addicts I know scoff at the “disease” notion. They know how and why they use and know it’s 100% a choice, even when it’s become a neurological habit/need. It’s so much easier to bill and continue treatment for disease, though. Personal responsibility is never the preferred option (in law, I give you this week’s example of Mangione). When I was a baby attorney we took our mandatory “don’t be an alcoholic” classes involving discussions of choice. Now our mandatory classes all focus on the sad disease. The view from the stage is “This is settled. Do not try to argue it logically.” (Attorneys do have an irritating practice of arguing things logically and pointing out that none of us have a function in society if there are no choices.) It’s settled. That’s it. Check your brain and experience at the door, please.

Andrew Devlin
Unfortunately, many people are enriching themselves by trapping the addicted into a lifetime of alternate drugs instead of weaning them off all addictive substances as you do.

I have just written 2 letters to friends of my sons urging them to turn their lives around without getting addicted to something else. I just wish they could have a come to Jesus moment as I did so many years ago! Unfortunately, those moments can’t be forced, they must arise from within. And they definitely don’t come from a pharmaceutical prescription!

