I sought out Prof. Bruce Alexander because his work sits at the center of something I have been wrestling with for years, both as a physician and as a writer. I am finishing a book titled Withdraw to Freedom: Navigating the Addiction Maze, which argues that our greatest error in addiction medicine is conceptual: labeling narcotic addiction a disease.

Alexander rejects the idea that addiction is a disease outright. He describes it instead as absorption, the human tendency to devote oneself intensely to something that works. Most people, he notes, are fortunate enough to channel that devotion into pursuits society rewards, work, art, study, ambition. Others concentrate their lives around drugs because, for them, it functions when nothing else does. This is not a modern insight but an ancient one, visible in Shakespeare and earlier traditions: addiction is a form of devotion, not a pathology. Reclaiming that understanding, he argues, is the only way out of the drug addiction impasse

In the final scene of The Wizard of Oz, the Wizard does not grant new powers; he validates the journey by recognizing the intelligence, heart, and courage already demonstrated along the way. Recovery should operate similarly; instead, the disease model teaches addicts they are broken at the core, that their will is unreliable.

The Wizard of Oz was no wizard, but his approach was wiser than this: once addiction is framed as a chronic brain disease, the logical response becomes permanent substitution. Maintenance replaces aspiration. Stability replaces growth. The cage is cleaned up, but it remains a cage

People heal by being reminded that their capacity for devotion is intact, and that it can be reattached to work, relationships, responsibility, and purpose. The task is not to suppress that capacity, but to widen the world so it has somewhere better to land.

This matters because we do not apply this logic anywhere else. We do not offer replacement alcohol to alcoholics. We do not subsidize prostitutes for people with compulsive sexual behavior. We do not give gamblers a stack of poker chips and bus fare to the casino. Yet for narcotics, we have built an entire industry around permanent replacement, even as outcomes stagnate and despair deepens. Substitution, submission and subscription have entrenched the problem.

Criminals beat a junkie while Batman watched. Alexander asked his father why Batman allowed it, and disturbingly got this reply “no one cares if you beat up a junkie, because a junkie no longer has a soul”. The addict as soulless, chemically possessed, beyond moral concern justifies indifference— and echoes today whenever addiction is framed as a brain disease that erases agency and meaning.

We all have that potential. Look at this 14-year-old boy who puts his own life at risk. We recognize devotion, sacrifice, and purpose instantly. No one asks about the boy’s brain chemistry. He acted because he was embedded in a community that needed him, and because his life, in that moment, had meaning that outweighed fear.

That capacity does not vanish in people who use drugs. What vanishes, far more often, is the world that gives such moments room to exist.

Rats isolated in barren cages consumed morphine compulsively. This was taken as proof that drugs hijack the brain. But rats are a communal species. They are never alone in nature. So Alexander built a richer environment: space, stimulation, objects, other rats. The drugs stayed the same. The behavior changed.

In Rat Park, most rats ignored the morphine. The implication is uncomfortable and unavoidable. The drug was not the primary cause. The cage was.

Taken together, the story becomes hard to ignore. Addiction is not a disease in the way we usually mean it. It is not a foreign pathogen invading the brain. It is a form of devoted engagement that emerges when other forms of devotion are blocked. People attach themselves to substances when connection, purpose, work, and belonging are absent. When those things return, the grip of the drug often loosens without drama.

This is the core argument of Withdraw to Freedom. Recovery is not the acquisition of a new chemical dependency with better optics. It is the gradual re-entry into agency, responsibility, and meaning. The disease model externalizes the problem and, in doing so, quietly disempowers the person. Alexander’s work insists on something harder and more hopeful: that environment shapes behavior, that meaning competes with chemicals, and that the soul never left.

We did not discover addiction by isolating brains. We created it by isolating people. Watch the full episode here:

and read Stuart McMillen’s lovely graphic novel of Rat Park