“TL;DR”, Preface:

A real deficiency disease is the same illness, at the same severity, in Rhode Island as in Texas, so its treatment cannot swing tenfold by state. Thyroid hormone does not, because the failing gland is the same everywhere. Normalizing for obesity; pump-devices; and diabetes subtype (I or II)— the same holds true for insulin-dosing; whereas methadone and buprenorphine (Suboxone) swing wildly, twenty- and forty-fold (!!) across state lines. This tells you they are not treatments of a uniform metabolic illness — but, rather, regional cultural artifacts: sorted by geography the way tattoos, piercings, and art- and gender- stylings are. And the whole apparatus was built as a bulwark, a daily free narcotic handed to the populations the system would not trouble to train, employ, or redeem; now paying off in a big way (for the clinics more than the customers).

THE REPLACEMENTS

The case for opioid maintenance rests on a single borrowed word: replacement. Methadone and buprenorphine, we have long been told, are to the heroin addict what insulin is to the diabetic, a medicine that restores something the body can no longer supply on its own. It is a powerful analogy, and it has carried the field for half a century; it is also, on the evidence, false.

The phrase has a pedigree worth recovering. In 1990 the New York Times ran a letter under precisely that headline, “Methadone Is to Addicts as Insulin Is to Diabetics,” signed by a prominent retired surgeon and Yale clinical instructor. What the Times did not mention, and what his own obituary would later make plain, is that the author sat on the advisory board of the National Alliance of Methadone Advocates and had helped establish a hospital methadone clinic; yet he’s not the problem, merely a symptom of a long-standing misconception, embodied in his phrasing: “that repetitive use of many psychoactive chemicals, licit and illicit, results in changes in neuronal membrane receptors and neurotransmitters that may be permanent.” Of course the opposite formulation is less frightening and bad for the narcotic-replacement business model.

MIDNIGHT, EXPRESSLY

There is a clean way to test whether a medication is a true replacement therapy: take it away, and observe what follows. Take insulin from a Type I diabetic and he sickens within hours and dies within days; he cannot live without it, because his body genuinely cannot manufacture what the medicine supplies. That is what a replacement is, properly understood: a stand-in for a substance the body must have and can no longer produce.

Now run the identical test on opioid maintenance. Picture two men in a jail that, on intake, confiscates everything (needles, vials, medication, no exceptions). One of them is the diabetic; the other has been maintained on methadone or buprenorphine for years, the “replacement” his clinic has assured him he will require for life. Within a day the diabetic is a medical emergency. The man on maintenance is wretched for a week; the sweats, the cramps, and the bone-deep misery of withdrawal are entirely real, and I will not minimize them. Yet on the far side of that week he is not dead, he is not dying, and he is, if anything, clearer than he has been in years. Take the medicine away, and one man’s body fails while the other man’s body, after a hard week, recovers.

That asymmetry is the whole argument, and no quantity of branding survives it. A genuine replacement is something without which one deteriorates. “Maintenance-” (sic) and/or the originally-addicting opiate, well those are things (after getting over a potentially fortnight-long speedbump) without which your life is the same, or better. Whatever buprenorphine and methadone are, they are not (equivalents of) insulin.

VODKA MAINTENANCE

We do not maintain the alcoholic on a daily measured ration of vodka; we don’t procure a cocaine- or “meth-head’s” drug(s) of choice. Nor do we do that for barbiturates, benzodiazepines, speed, hallucinogens, THC — or the softer (non-substance) addictions (such as gambling, pornography /sex, overeating, or gaming): providing “maintenance”-trips to Las Vegas; hookers; buffets; or game-consoles. With every other dependence, the entire medical project is to taper the patient off and return him to the world unmedicated; as much as possible, “sober”. No one has ever proposed that the cocaine addict suffers a cocaine deficiency, or that the drinker’s trouble is too little gin in the bloodstream; the very idea is comical.

Opioids alone are granted the lifelong treatment. The thing that singles them out is not their pharmacology, since withdrawal from alcohol or from the benzodiazepines is, if anything, the more medically dangerous; what singles them out is that opioids alone acquired an industry built upon the premise of permanence. Notably, these are the only substance in the list for which physicians have the sinecure, exclusive “rent seeking” -right to prescribe.

Physicians don’t currently have this exclusive conduit for alcohol (easily obtainable from liquor stores and bartenders); however during Prohibition, when alcohol was commercially unavailable – guess what: physicians prescribed alcohol (to their own financial benefit), and found the medical reasons to write it which have since “mysteriously” disappeared.

The ostensible opiate- “metabolic deficiency” was never discovered in the body. A cynic might say it was (at the very least, later) discovered in the business plan. In its creators’ own words, “Methadone Maintenance” was (ever) only a “A Theoretical Perspective”, based on six (!?) heroin-addicts.

“Implicit in the maintenance programs is an assumption that heroin addiction is a metabolic disease, rather than a psychological problem. Although the reasons for taking the initial doses of heroin may be considered psychological--adolescent curiosity or neurotic anxiety--the drug, for whatever reason it is first taken, leaves its imprint on the nervous system.” Vincent P. Dole, M.D., Marie E. Nyswander, M.D

HAVE YOU EVER METABOLIC?

In the mid-1960s, Vincent Dole, Marie Nyswander, and Mary Jeanne Kreek at Rockefeller proposed that opiate addiction was a metabolic disease, a derangement of the body’s chemistry that methadone corrected exactly as insulin corrects diabetes. They said as much in the very title of their 1967 paper, “Heroin Addiction - A Metabolic Disease.” Over the following half-century the claim mutated, as failed theories tend to do, into something harder to falsify: addiction “changes the brain,” and a changed brain (so the reasoning runs) must therefore be medicated forever. The deficiency had migrated from the metabolism to the synapse, yet the conclusion never changed, because the conclusion was always the point.

The claim cannot survive two objections. The first we have already met: no one speaks of an alcohol- deficiency, because the notion is absurd on its face; yet the same logic, applied honestly, would have us settling the drinker into a measured daily ration of vodka for life. The second objection is fatal. A real deficiency disease does not wait for a pharmacy to open; diabetes killed in antiquity, and the failing thyroid wasted its sufferers long before anyone could name the gland. But no human being ever sickened from a want of morphine across all the millennia before the poppy was refined, nor among the overwhelming majority of people throughout history who never had the means to obtain it. A condition that cannot appear until its drug is invented, and cannot appear in anyone the drug has never reached, is not a deficiency the drug corrects; it is a dependency the drug creates, and everything after that is mere bookkeeping. The bookkeeping, as it happens, is public.

SEPTUPLED SUBOXONE

From 2007 to 2017, buprenorphine distributed to American pharmacies rose nearly sevenfold, from 477 kilograms to almost 3,180. It climbed in every single year of the decade, without pause or plateau.

No deficiency disease (in the population-level aggregate) performs similarly. Hypothyroidism did not grow seven times more common in ten years; Type I diabetes did not septuple; the count of addicted Americans did not rise sevenfold. Importantly, this increase didn't come at the expense of any coincident decline in methadone usage. Frankly the opposite occurred, Methadone Distribution Increased from 2010 to 2019 for Opioid Use Disorder Treatment in the US:

The Drug Addiction Treatment Act (DATA) of 2000 allowed physicians to prescribe buprenorphine for addiction; with the ideal of “destigmatizing” treatment, moving it from ghettoized methadone clinics to primary care offices. Later statutes lifted the caps on how many patients each prescriber could hold, and a long campaign to promote maintenance (over tapering detox) accomplished the rest. Buprenorphine spread because the ground had been made fertile for it (looser rules, more prescribers, prescriptions written without end and without a taper), and it spread while overdose deaths roughly doubled. It seems though that the methadone clinics “didn’t get the memo” and have increased dosage per patient and tried to keep people on: a diabolical version of a Starbucks (one that not only charges for the coffee but bills the government and pockets an additional ~40 bucks every time you step in the store).

The genius of the arrangement is that the customer never sees the bill. Medicare's bundled weekly rate for the (up to) daily visits (or “take-homes”); dose(s); counseling; and toxicology screen(s) is roughly $250 (~$13,000 per patient per year). The patient ( i.e. perennial “customer”) pays a dollar or two at the window, if that.

The cost is real, recurring, and indefinite, yet hidden from the only two parties who might object: the patient, who is shielded from it, and the taxpayer, who funds it. We go about our days with no notion of this underground economy. As with the aforementioned autism- and hospice-scandals, the mechanism is always the same: a recurring public payment, a shielded beneficiary, and a provider with every reason to keep the enrollment going and none (ever) to discharge.

PHYSICAL OR FISCAL?

Corrected for population, the 2017 distribution ran from roughly 40 milligrams of buprenorphine per person in Vermont down to 2.1 in South Dakota. That is a nearly twentyfold spread between two states whose rates of genuine metabolic disease are very nearly identical.

Insulin does not vary twentyfold between biologically similar neighbors; it follows blood sugar, which follows bodies. What varies across this map is plainly not the patients’ innate physical needs, but physicians’ financial desires.

Grouped into the nine census divisions, the same gradient resolves into something even harder to explain away: New England receives on the order of seven times what the northern Plains receive. A disease does not respect and follow a census boundary; while a prescribing culture does; this is no different from the hospice boom in LA or autism center plethora in Minneapolis.

METHADONE’S MYTHOLOGIC METHOD

If buprenorphine were a quirk of one molecule, methadone would correct the picture; instead it confirms it. Methadone for addiction moves through an entirely separate channel (federally regulated clinics with daily observed dosing, not corner-pharmacy prescriptions), and it draws the same arbitrary geography. In 2020, Rhode Island received about 157 milligrams per person and South Dakota only 3.25, a forty-eightfold spread; Wisconsin received triple what neighboring Iowa did, across an invisible line drawn on the prairie.

The two drugs run through two regulatory systems and two delivery mechanisms, and still they trace one senseless map. When a pattern survives everything that ought to change it, the pattern is no longer describing the patients; it is describing the system.

SUB(oxone)-TRACTION BY ADDITION

What predicted how much a state received was neither its overdose rate nor its poverty. It was the number of physicians the state had licensed to prescribe, a correlation tight enough (r = +0.76) that the drug plainly tracked the prescribers rather than the patients.

The mechanism is not that a license mechanically manufactures supply. It is that prescribing runs high wherever prescribing has been normalized: where the practitioners of a habit are dense, the habit comes to feel ordinary, and each prescriber grows more comfortable exercising his full latitude. The map measures the prescribers’ comfort, not the patients’ disease.

INSULIN INSULTED

The original comparison would use insulin itself-- however (and more recently), obesity has risen; Type II diabetes has spread; the line between the two types has blurred; and, pumps and newer formulations have altered prescribing patterns. A more stable comparison (without those confounds) that would resonate with the Vincent Dole 1960s era would be hypothyroidism/ thyroid hormone, for which there has been no lifestyle -related epiphenomenon. If maintenance drugs behaved as a (true, disease-palliative) replacement behaves, they should be prescribed as evenly as thyroid is.

Over the very decade in which buprenorphine multiplied nearly sevenfold, levothyroxine use rose by perhaps a third, and ‘per person’ it has been flat to declining. Set the two on the same axes, each indexed to its own starting point, and the contrast is self-evident.

The same control, drawn across space rather than time, holds just as well. I couldn’t find actual milligrams per person, per state; however, the overall number of prescriptions-filled has very little variance nationwide.

The contrast is easiest to take in as one frame: on the left is a loose interpretation of buprenorphine-/ methadone-dosages and on the right, thyroid-. One looks like “groupthink”, the other uniform placement for replacements.

One drug is supplied where it is wanted (or pushed); the other is supplied where it is needed.

NIXON NICKED

Methadone entered federal policy under Nixon in 1971 as a crime-control measure carrying a built-in expiration date. The internal memoranda set the priorities in plain order (prevent crime first, produce taxpayers second, halt drug use third), and the office that administered the program was written into law with a statutory sunset of June 1975. Its own architect, Jerome Jaffe, treated the arrangement as provisional from the start; he expected the nation’s very willingness to fund treatment, rather than policing, to prove (in his own phrase) a transient phenomenon, and time proved him right. His successor at the drug office, Robert DuPont, went further, predicting in the mid-1970s that the methadone clinic as it then stood would soon vanish, giving way to the longer-acting LAAM. (synthetic opioid levomethadyl acetate).

Neither hope held, though not in the way either man supposed. The willingness to fund treatment did wane; the clinic itself, far from vanishing, hardened by the early 1970s into a standing institution with standing revenues, and it fended off the very things that might have supplanted it, e.g. LAAM would have cut by two-thirds the daily-visit economy the clinics ran on. The emergency measure outlived its sunset; the temporary became permanent; the alternatives that would have ended it were quietly starved. The clinic did not disappear; LAAM did (seemingly for political or economic not medical reasons, per se – only decades later was it incidentally found to have heart-rhythm issues, thus pulled from pharmacopeia(s) in the 2000s). No one had to be deceived for this to happen; a standing apparatus with a daily revenue stream defends itself as a matter of course, and the maps above are the long and inevitable sequelae of that defense.

Much as when alcohol was illegal and doctors found disease entities for which to prescribe alcohol, today’s opiate replacement therapy (via methadone or buprenorphine/ Suboxone) is a customer base, mistaken (sincerely by some, conveniently by others) for a disease.

Notes and sources

The metabolic-deficiency theory (primary sources). Dole VP, Nyswander ME, “Heroin Addiction - A Metabolic Disease,” Archives of Internal Medicine 1967;120(1):19-24. Dole VP, Nyswander ME, Kreek MJ, “Narcotic Blockade,” Archives of Internal Medicine 1966;118(4):304-309. Dole VP, Nyswander M, “A Medical Treatment for Diacetylmorphine (Heroin) Addiction,” JAMA 1965;193(8):646-650. For the history, see Courtwright DT, “The prepared mind: Marie Nyswander, methadone maintenance, and the metabolic theory of addiction,” Addiction 1997;92(3):257-265.

The modern “brain disease” restatement. Volkow ND, Koob GF, McLellan AT, “Neurobiologic Advances from the Brain Disease Model of Addiction,” New England Journal of Medicine 2016;374:363-371.

Distribution data. Buprenorphine and methadone figures: U.S. DEA, Automated Reports and Consolidated Ordering System (ARCOS) Retail Drug Summary Reports (2017 and 2020 reporting years); the buprenorphine analysis parallels Pashmineh Azar et al. on the same ARCOS data. Thyroid-hormone figures: CMS, Medicare Part D Prescribers by Geography and Drug (2024). Population denominators: U.S. Census Bureau. Every figure can be checked against the government’s own public records; the charts here were built from those public sources, not reproduced from any copyrighted figure.

The Nixon-era history. The Special Action Office for Drug Abuse Prevention and its 1975 statutory sunset; the policy memoranda on methadone’s crime-reduction rationale; and the documented resistance to LAAM. For an accessible account, see Emily Dufton, Addiction, Inc.: Medication-Assisted Treatment and America’s Forgotten War on Drugs (University of Chicago Press, 2026).

Adapted from Withdraw to Freedom: Navigating the Addiction Maze. (coming soon!!)