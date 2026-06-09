Randall Bock

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Dr Mark Trozzi MD's avatar
Dr Mark Trozzi MD
2d

Excellent Article Dr Brock. The government and institutions here have replaced the classic heroin dealer. Your arguments are very sound and well supported. Thanks!

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Darren Gee's avatar
Darren Gee
3d

Addiction is not an objective empirically observable phenomenon. Rather, it is 'diagnosed' by the testiomony of alleged addicts.

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