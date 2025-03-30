Only three weeks ago, I started this Substack; and but three days ago I posted "The Shame of It" about Jim Pelis—ArmorCode’s Regional Sales Director—who keyed a Cybertruck up at Mount Washington Resort; got nabbed by its cameras; yet immediately lied about having done so. I wrote how “a single moment—a flash of anger, a snap decision—can unravel an entire life,” and Pelis’ scratch may have unraveled his.

Pelis ’s a salesman who trashed more than metal—he hit trust, too. I didn’t scream for ArmorCode to fire him; but assumed a major cybersecurity outfit might’ve done exactly that by now; but apparently not.

Here is an indicator that they don’t plan to: three subscribers have just popped up, one after the other, from ArmorCode — Support@armorcode.com , Sales@armorcode.com , Press@armorcode.com . Dear readers, please send each a note.

They’re not here to chat—they’re scoping out new posts, comments, anything that might tip the scales– as if influencers represent their early warning system, or morality. They may have an armor code, but may need an ethics code.

Here’s the kicker: they’ve blocked me on X.com , so I can’t directly respond to their posts while they’re quietly eyeballing mine—some cybersecurity spine; corporate ethos.

Shouldn’t a cybersecurity crew—“eyes always on, risks flagged, threats neutralized,” as I put it—be doing something bolder than playing peeping Tom? Their ‘we don’t condone not condone violence or destruction of private property in any way, period.’ is a shoulder shrug, not a backbone. If they’d handled Pelis right—cut him loose or owned the fallout—they wouldn’t need to stalk me. Instead, they’re twiddling thumbs while fiddling Nero: watching a guy who (ALLEGEDLY) perpetrated what is a felony in New Hampshire. He might wriggle and wiggle out with a plea or cash to the owner, but ArmorCode’s just sitting there. How do you sell trust when your own salesman’s a Cybertruck vandal?”

I get shame. “I know what it feels like for the floor to vanish,” I said in the essay—the Massachusetts Medical Board smeared me for years over how I treated addiction, turning my name into “that doctor.” Pelis didn’t own his mess like the apocryphal childhood George Washington’s cutting down the cherry tree. No, Pelis “lied about it, in cowardice,” those orange pants practically begging for prison same-color swapout.

ArmorCode’s subscriptions feel like they’re waiting us out, hoping this fades. But “irony doesn’t get more complete than that”—a cybersecurity firm blind to its own vandal while a truck’s cameras do the personality due diligence armor code never did to their own hire. We shouldn’t have to put up with a company that puts up with him.

If ArmorCode’s reading: your “armor”’s looking thin. Support, Sales, Press—stop creeping my Substack and face your own mess.

