When Anna Matson asked me what single idea I would leave with listeners regarding autism (after having written Unraveling Autism’s Surge; Genetics, Environment, and the Expanding Diagnostic Net), my answer was immediate. “The one thing about autism would be that you need to get a clear definition of what that thing is.” That may sound like an academic concern, but I have come to believe it sits at the center of the entire autism debate.

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Here is an AI-take:

Most conversations about autism begin with causation. People want to know whether vaccines are responsible. Others point toward environmental toxins, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, genetics, maternal age, or some combination thereof. Before any of those questions can be answered, however, a more basic question requires attention. What exactly are we talking about when we use the word autism?

I entered this subject as an outsider. I am not an autism specialist. Autism never formed a major part of my medical practice. Yet over the last decade it became impossible to ignore. During my years in medical school and residency, autism barely entered conversation. Today it occupies an enormous amount of public attention. Researchers study it. Schools organize around it. Legislators fund programs for it. Parents fear it. Advocates promote awareness of it. As I watched this expansion, I found myself asking a simple question. What changed?

Part of the answer appears to lie in the diagnosis itself. Autism has not remained a fixed category. Diagnostic definitions have changed repeatedly. Conditions once regarded as distinct have been merged into a broader spectrum. Asperger syndrome disappeared as a separate diagnosis. Other developmental categories moved beneath the same umbrella. Consequently, when someone points to rising autism prevalence, I immediately wonder whether we are measuring an increase in a condition, an increase in recognition, an expansion of a definition, or some combination of all three.

The severe forms of autism remain relatively straightforward. Most people recognize them immediately. I described to Anna a young man who could spend hours watching ceiling fans reverse direction or washing machines spin through their cycles. He was not following a story. He was not engaging socially. He was absorbed by a narrow repetitive focus. “The severe cases of autism are like that. You know it when you see it.” Those individuals exist. They always existed.

The question becomes more difficult when the spectrum expands far beyond those cases. Today we encounter successful professionals, university graduates, entrepreneurs, and public figures who identify as autistic. Some receive diagnoses late in life. Some function at extraordinarily high levels. That reality does not mean they are wrong. It does mean that we are placing profoundly different human experiences under a common label. Before searching for a single cause, we should ask whether we are even discussing a single phenomenon.

That concern extends to the historical relationship between autism and intellectual disability. Diagnostic categories evolve. Human beings remain the same. As categories shift, prevalence statistics often shift with them. During my research I became increasingly persuaded that diagnostic expansion explains at least part of what we are seeing. “Autism expands away from intellectual disability.” Whether that expansion represents scientific progress, diagnostic inflation, improved recognition, or several forces operating simultaneously remains an open question.

The same caution applies to causation. Genetics clearly matters. Twin studies consistently point in that direction. Environmental influences may matter as well. Gene-environment interactions may matter. Multiple pathways may exist. What concerns me is the tendency to leap toward certainty while the underlying category remains unstable. “When you have a term that is not well defined, you’re never going to find the real cause of that thing.”

I do not approach this issue as an advocate for one camp or another. Throughout my writing I have generally preferred the role of observer to that of partisan. As I told Anna, “I try not to take sides. I try to be an umpire or referee.” That position can be uncomfortable because people naturally want answers. Parents deserve answers. Researchers seek answers. Policymakers seek answers. Yet good science begins with careful observation before it advances toward conclusions.

My suspicion is that autism may ultimately prove to be less a single condition than a collection of related phenomena. Some cases may be strongly genetic. Some may involve environmental triggers. Some may represent diagnostic reclassification. Some may involve factors we have not yet identified. Those possibilities are not mutually exclusive.

For that reason I continue returning to the same point. Before asking what causes autism, we must determine precisely what autism is. “The first thing you have to do is define what it is that you’re looking for.” Without that foundation, every proposed explanation rests on uncertain ground.