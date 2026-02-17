Randall Bock

Hugh McCarthy
15h

In our case, not at all. All the children to whom I refer were perfectly fine for standard school, in many cases,I would say diagnosis held their development back.

Hugh McCarthy
2d

In the latter years of my Headship, all my colleagues and I noted a huge increase in “special needs” diagnoses, much of this was undoubtedly driven by parents’ ability to read symptoms on the internet and coach their children to display them in school, and, of course, the consequential financial and other benefits, particularly exam leniency, resulting from a “successful” diagnosis.

At the same time there was a definite increase in children displaying genuine special needs symptoms, often autistic like behaviour.

Personally I never really accepted ADHD diagnosis in the vast number of children so diagnosed, nor the widespread prescription of ritilin(?)

I agree-the one-size-fits-all argument does not hold, this is not a binary issue.

1 reply by Randall Bock
