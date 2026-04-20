Randall Bock

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
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I read recently that one of the blue states is planning to award all electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote. Is that even legal?

BTW, the IRT #7 was my home away from home as a kid headed to my aunt’s home in Greenwich Village. I still remember watching the rats scrambling as it reached the end in Times Square. I wouldn’t set foot on it now, I enjoy living!

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