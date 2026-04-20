If the 1960 New York Yankees had tried to overturn their World Series loss by citing a 55-27 run differential in their favor, Americans would have laughed. The current popular-vote argument is that argument, wearing the sophisticates’ suit of sophism.

(an imaginary) Baseball Gazette, December 2, 1960.

The Lament

The "popular vote" lament has irritated me for decades. Every time a Democrat loses a presidential election and steps to a microphone to note, with great solemnity, that he (Al Gore) or she (Hillary Clinton) won the popular vote (as though this transforms defeat into something more dignified, or the winner into something less legitimate), I feel the same thing: this is not a constitutional argument, but rather a weaponized, excuse-making, non-consoling, pseudo-consolation speech. It conceals dereliction of duty and civility-- these latter, both qualities at the core of continuity of a constitutional republic, i.e. “our democracy”. The complaint is also, at its core, a confession of both arrogance and ignorance -- ignorance of the rules– and of basic sportsmanship, including what it means to be an adult in a competitive arena, embodying the “civility” pathognomonic of “civilization”.

The complaint is also, at its core, a confession of both arrogance and ignorance -- ignorance of the rules as written;, of basic sportsmanship; of what it means to be an adult in a competitive arena; of the civility and graciousness that are not merely niceties but the load-bearing walls of a functioning democracy. You lost. The other side won. These are not provisional statements awaiting correction by a different metric; they are the result, delivered according to rules that were posted before the first vote was cast.

Bill Belichick, who knows something about winning, said it plainly: “To live in the past is to die in the present,“ adding: “You get the job done or you don’t.” He is also cognizant that the other team gets paid too -- and this is the point that popular vote mourners perpetually miss. The other side has professionals, strategists, and a reading of the map that may simply be better than yours on a given day, but beyond strategy there is something even more humbling: the voters themselves, given an actual choice between two actual human beings, made a decision.

They found Gore wooden and remote, Clinton sanctimonious and entitled -- and they were not wrong to find these things, because likability is not a trivial variable in a democracy; it is close to the central one. There is a reason the taller candidate wins more often than not, a reason people spoke for decades about which candidate they would rather have a beer with, a reason Nixon’s five o’clock shadow and stiff affect next to a tanned and relaxed Kennedy may have decided the first televised debate and possibly the presidency. The voters are not a malfunctioning machine producing the wrong output; they are the point. And when they choose the other person, the gracious and adult response is to ask what you failed to offer them -- not to produce a different column of arithmetic and insist it should have counted instead.

The Dignified Losers

Consider the men who had actual grounds for grievance and said nothing. Samuel Tilden won the popular vote in 1876 by more than 260,000 votes, led in the Electoral College going into the final count, and watched as a partisan commission voted 8-7 along party lines to hand Rutherford B. Hayes the presidency two days before inauguration -- a resolution so dubious it has been called the Compromise of 1877 ever since. Tilden accepted it.

Richard Nixon privately believed Daley’s Chicago machine had stolen Illinois for Kennedy -- and the evidence was not thin, with precincts reporting more ballots than registered voters, the cemeteries alliteratively aligning with the “-D” in “death.” His staff urged him to contest; he declined, putting the country above his ambition. The mainstream press has since deployed Nixon’s concession selectively and cynically: invoking his graciousness as a cudgel against Republicans who contest results, while elsewhere publishing pieces dismissing his fraud concerns as paranoid myth whenever that framing serves the other purpose. The argument cannot run in both directions, but intellectual consistency has never been the strong suit of an institution whose instinct is to protect one party’s victories and delegitimize the other’s. These were men with real arguments who chose the republic over their grievances -- a standard that Gore and Clinton, with their thinner cases and louder complaints, conspicuously failed to meet.

What followed Gore’s and Clinton’s losses was something different in kind: not the dignified acceptance of a hard result, but an organized, sustained effort retroactively to delegitimize the winner by pointing to a number that was never the measure of anything. The sequencing is not accidental. Google Trends data shows that searches for “popular vote” spiked immediately after Hillary’s defeat, with searches for “illegitimate president” following within weeks -- not mourning, but methodology; the popular vote remonstrations’ reliably preceding the illegitimate president demonstrations with a lag time of roughly one month. There was a similar (but attenuated) confluence of spike-and-lag in 2020, given Biden’s lockdown-era mail-in ballot bonanza.

Google Trends: searches for “popular vote” reliably precede searches for “illegitimate president” by roughly one month. This is not mourning; it is methodology.

One month after the election, the Associated Press ran a story headlined “Clinton wins popular vote by nearly 2.9 million” as a legitimacy weapon, complete with beatific photo.

Associated Press, December 22, 2016 -- one month after the election. The headline treated Clinton as a winner. The math treated Trump as provisional.

“The vote total discrepancy between Democratic nominee Clinton and Trump has fueled arguments by some Democrats that the election process is undemocratic and an intense lobbying push to convince electors to cast their votes against Trump.”

This is what the popular vote argument actually is when stripped of its constitutional costume: not a principled objection but an opening move.

Within weeks of the election, a coordinated campaign emerged to lobby Republican electors to defect, deny Trump the 270 votes he had legitimately won, and throw the election to the House of Representatives or simply to someone else. Harvard Law professor Lawrence Lessig stood up a nonprofit called the Electors Trust to provide free and confidential legal cover for any elector willing to vote against Trump. Hollywood produced YouTube videos pleading with Republican electors to defect. Michael Moore offered personally to pay the fines of any elector whose state penalized him for going faithless. A Change.org petition demanding the Electoral College hand the presidency to Clinton gathered nearly five million signatures. The justification throughout was the popular vote -- Clinton had won it, therefore Trump’s victory was somehow provisional, a clerical error awaiting correction.

Hillary Clinton's first brush with high-stakes constitutional proceedings ended with her dismissal from the House Judiciary Committee's Watergate staff in 1974 by her supervisor Jerry Zeifman. The specific offense was her seeking to deny Nixon his right to counsel during the impeachment inquiry.

I have had a sports analogy in mind for years that makes the whole absurdity undeniable. I mentioned it recently in passing to a friend who has literally run for office (successfully) and treats electoral maps the way other people treat box scores. This, he said, “is the clearest explanation of the Electoral College I have ever heard. Write that piece before I do.” So here it is.

The Scoreboard Doesn’t Lie

I was twelve the day I learned that leaving early is its own kind of loss. It was 1968 at what shortly-thereafter (and famously) earned the sobriquet, "The Heidi Game”: My friends and I had scraped to get to Queens’ Shea Stadium. Jets fans in that unique season were (rightfully validated) believers, so up 14 points, with minutes to go, we made the expedient decision to beat the crowd to the #7 Flushing-line subway-car. Oakland upset the Jets (and us). If you judged the whole season based on that one devastating loss, you’d clearly be missing the point, which (fortunately) Broadway Joe Namath didn’t. His (dare we say Trump-level) brashness and bravado continued apace, and he confidently predicted the AFL’s first Super Bowl victory a few months later. And then (like Trump) pulled off the upset.

A single losing instance within a larger set may not have great import. Sports hammer this lesson. My (newer “hometown”) Celtics in the Paul Pierce era (2002) performed a single-game “miracle” comeback, yet lost the series to Jason Kidd’s Nets. In a battle between my youthful and later allegiances, the Yankees clubbed the Red Sox 19-8 to go up 3-0 in the 2004 ALCS, with history’s verdict seemingly achieved; however, with the batted baseball being neither hand grenade nor horseshoe, ...well, you know the rest.

The 1960 World Series made the same point, if anything more dramatically. The Yankees’ Mickey Mantle, Bobby Richardson, and rookie Roger Maris had formed a new Murderers’ Row, potently and periodically pounding Pirates pitchers 16-3, 10-0, and 12-0, producing 55 total runs to Pittsburgh’s 27; and yet none of it (not the dominance, not the margin, not the sheer cumulative weight of those numbers) meant anything when Bill Mazeroski stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game Seven and hit the pitch that ended it. That home run is the only thing anyone remembers from that Series, because it is the only thing that counted.

Trump was Mazeroski. He hit the ball over the wall in the places that decided the game (Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania) while his opponents were busy assuming those places had already been won -- the tabulating of popular vote runs came later, in the postmortem weeping, once the scoreboard showed something they hadn’t prepared themselves to see. As the old expression goes, “assume” makes an ass out of you and me; and on election night 2016, the Democratic Party discovered this in real time, state by state, as the map turned red in places their models had colored safely blue.

Series: 4-3 Pirates. The scoreboard tells the whole story.

The Game Being Played

Nobody running a presidential campaign is trying to win the popular vote. Campaigns allocate every dollar, every rally, every surrogate appearance, and every advertising buy according to one question: which states are winnable and which are not. Massachusetts is that 16-0 Yankee blowout -- effectively decided before the seventh inning stretch, with the backup catcher on the mound and the ace reliever safely in the bullpen for a game that will actually matter. Those of us in Massachusetts watch presidential elections the way astronauts watch weather on Earth: visible, occasionally dramatic, and occurring at a remove that makes our participation largely ceremonial. No candidate buys airtime here; no operative from either side loses sleep over it. Drive an hour north into New Hampshire, however, and suddenly the ace is warming up, the manager is pacing, and both campaigns are treating every precinct as though the presidency depends on it -- because in that state, it might. That is rational game theory: resources directed toward contests that remain genuinely open, which is precisely what the system was designed to produce.

Post-facto popular vote complaints are the sour grapes of maudlin Monday-morning quarterbacks sporting a false costume of principle. Gore’s and Clinton’s campaigns were not optimizing for raw national totals but for states, and each failed to win the states that mattered. In Clinton’s case, states that had voted Democratic for decades were treated as entitlements rather than battlegrounds, the campaign reportedly spending more energy vetting future administration personnel than persuading actual voters. That is the Heidi Game error: leaving the stadium before the clock runs out because the outcome feels certain. Trump won Michigan by fewer than 11,000 votes. Overconfidence sabotaged; hilarity ensued.

The United States was founded as a union of distinct states (closer to small nations than administrative districts), each with its own legal traditions, political character, and in several cases its own founding religious identity: Maryland as a Catholic refuge, Pennsylvania shaped by Quaker principles, Massachusetts still carrying its Puritan DNA. The word “state” was not administrative shorthand; it meant what it meant in the European context from which the founders drew -- as in our State Department’s handling of foreign nations -- a distinct political entity with its own constitution, character, and claim to self-governance. What the federal Constitution did was anneal these entities into a union, asking each to sacrifice certain external prerogatives (mutual defense, interstate commerce) to the collective while retaining their essential identities. *(see postscript)

At Olympic hockey events, crowds chant “USA! USA!” -- but the full phrase “United States of America” was never intended to supersede or dissolve the constituent states. The emphasis, in its original conception, was the United STATES of America. Had the founders intended a single undifferentiated polity, they might simply have called it “Great America” (patterning after Great Britain) and been done with it. The Electoral College reflects the original architecture, not the revised pronunciation. Critics who complain that Vermont and Wyoming receive a disproportionate share of electoral weight by virtue of their small populations are missing precisely this point: the system was designed to respect those distinctions. Good fences, as Robert Frost said, make good neighbors. The founders, who knew something about neighbors who had just tried to kill them, built the fences deliberately. Pop all the separators out of bubblewrap and you do not have a better-protected package; only an ineffectual, flat sheet of plastic.

Remove the Firewall

Brazil elects its president by straight popular vote with no state-level firewall. The wave rolls through unimpeded; the Electoral College holds it back.

For a glimpse of what the alternative produces, consider Brazil, which elects its president by straight popular vote with no state-level firewall -- and which in 2022 demonstrated exactly what happens when you remove the structural breaks. The criminally convicted Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made his comeback not by persuading a broad and varied country but by flooding the zone in the poorer northern and northeastern states, where the correlation between poverty, patronage politics, and left-wing voting is so stark that observers speak openly of “two Brazils” -- one productive, institutionally serious, and trending right; the other dependent, clientelist, and delivering overwhelming margins for whoever promises the most. The problem is not simply that more people live in the north; if we were counting cupcakes in a box, more boxes would mean more cupcakes and that would be fine. But elections are not cupcakes, and in places where institutional weakness, compromised voter rolls, and deeply entrenched patron-client relationships make it possible to conjure votes rather than merely earn them, larger units mean larger opportunities for manipulation at scale.

You can police a precinct, audit a county, contest a state; but a national popular vote total is a single enormous pool into which corruption can pour freely and invisibly. People always game whatever rules exist; the question is which rules make the gaming harder. The Electoral College forces a candidate to be broadly persuasive across a wide and varied landscape; remove it, and you do not get a fairer election -- you get a different and more gameable one, with the same human instinct for exploitation aimed at a larger and far less protected target.

The remedy for anyone who genuinely believes the system is wrong is written into the Constitution itself: make the argument, build the coalition, and pursue the amendment process, which is hard by design and appropriately so. What is not available, to anyone arguing in good faith, is the claim that a different result should obtain under rules by which nobody was playing. The Yankees did not attempt to overturn the 1960 World Series result by emphasizing, retroactively, runs scored; Mazeroski won it by crossing home plate in the game (and in the manner) that counted. The presidency works the same way -- and no amount of postmortem arithmetic changes who crossed it first.

Watergate-era Hillary Clinton, here imagined as Counsel for the New York Yankees: arguing that their 55-27 run advantage should override the Series result,

*POSTSCRIPT

A knowledgeable friend writes:

“The original 13 states would never have agreed to the union without the power of the electoral college. The small states knew they would be crushed by the larger states without that protection. Nothing has changed. The popular vote crowd know that if they convince NY, CA and a couple of other of the largest states, they could ignore the rest of us, and probably not just every four years. It takes a certain kind of cynicism, arrogance, entitlement, ambition, and ignorance to advocate for a popular vote in the US. “

separately: ((Thanks to @tombuckley))