“Extremist” had described terrorists: those who planted bombs, hijacked planes, or murdered civilians to force political change (sic). In modern Britain, it’s those (victimized) who encounter and counter such mayhem, murder, massacre – who are now (so labeled) “extreme”

Daniel Jupp discovered this without warning. A publication, The Conservative Woman, he regularly writes for, comprising individuals with no criminal record, no advocacy of violence, and no history of incitement, appeared in a UK Prevent strategy document as a far-right influence group.

Orwellian-sounding “UK Prevent”, when introduced in 2011 under (Tory PM) Theresa May, was framed narrowly and defensively: interrupting violent Islamist terrorism, with an explicit acknowledgment that any such program risked incidental pressure on free expression.

What has happened since is not drift but inversion: Labour has repurposed it. The state now shields Islamism and turns its enforcement machinery inward on its own compliant citizens. “The people defining what is extreme are themselves extremists.” Rhetoric is punished while explicit threats are excused, if from the correct (sic), but not “Right” side.

Labour councillor, Ricky Jones, publicly called for people to have their throats slit, but was acquitted; yet Lucy Connolly expressed anger and was sentenced to 31 months. “They are not looking for terrorism. They are looking to stamp out political opposition.”

Two-tier (Keir) -policing is no longer theoretical. Law enforcement increasingly manages offense rather than harm, optics rather than order. “It is easier to arrest the compliant than to confront the violent.”

That logic now governs public order policing: Montgomery Toms of Freedom Watch GB was doing the Charlie Kirk-, Stephen Crowder- thing; inviting debate in a public square outside the campus to debate the topic “Britain Needs Mass Deportations. Prove Me Wrong”-- yet physically attacked. His bodyguard, Willsy Coleshill, intervened. When police arrived, they arrested Toms and Coleshill. The attacker walked free. “They police offense rather than assault.”

The same inversion appeared when Israeli football supporters were banned from a match in Birmingham. Police claimed intelligence showed the fans posed a threat. The claim was false. The actual threat came from local Islamists. “Guilt is transferred from the guilty to the innocent because it is easier to manage.”

This is not cowardice alone. It is ideology. Modern institutions are staffed by people trained to see the world through fixed moral categories. “Once a group is designated oppressed, behavior no longer matters.”

Universities supply this framework to the civil service, the police, and the courts. Graduates arrive with moral conclusions preloaded. Enforcement follows doctrine rather than evidence.

Jupp traces the pattern to what he calls moral inversion, the habit of sympathizing with perpetrators while neglecting victims. He invokes Lord Longford, who spent decades campaigning for the release of a sadistic child murderer. His posture is now common. “This is sympathy for the devil becoming state policy.”

Media outlets denounce domestic law enforcement as authoritarian while excusing violence committed in the name of approved (or feared) causes. “Enforcing existing laws is (wrongly) called “fascism”. Defying them is called ‘compassion. The mainstream now holds positions that would once have been considered extreme.”

This system persists because it is funded. Universities, NGOs, and administrative agencies rely on public money. When those financial circuits are exposed or interrupted, the moral certainty falters. The structure is not eternal. It is subsidized. Jupp does not describe collapse as inevitable. He describes a choice. Law either applies evenly or it ceases to be law. “A society can survive disagreement. It cannot survive selective justice.”

POSTSCRIPT:

The Prevent strategy document is headed by the Royal Coat of Arms and its mottos: HONI SOIT QUI MAL Y PENSE and DIEU ET MON DROIT. The first, the motto of the Order of the Garter, dates to a medieval incident in which a king defended a woman’s honor and rebuked those who imputed indecency, meaning “shame on him who thinks evil of it.” The second asserts lawful authority under tradition rather than whim, usually rendered as “God and my right,” a reminder that power was once understood to be constrained by something outside itself.

My (late) father, an attorney and a man who took codes of honor seriously, had used the phrase, particularly when I started French.

Today the symbols remain while the rationale has drained away. A British culture that exemplified restraint now has Keystone cops’ policing thoughts and tweets. Shame is inverted. I like playing with words so I made a couple of anagrams for the now-essentially-discarded slogans.

DIEU ET MON DROIT rearranges into “ I TRIED; OUT DEMON!” .

HONI SOIT QUI MAL Y PENSE into “ SHUN MY LIE, POISON: I. E., QAT “(a chewed plant, Arabic stimulant, appropriately enough).

Even “United Kingdom” slips into “UNTIED? DIG, MONK!”.

None of this proves anything. It simply reflects it. When honor is gone, the symbols carry no weight. I went to Windsor Castle a couple of winters ago, and I was floored by the ceiling (if that makes sense).

There it was, but there perhaps only it remains.

PPS: (and I thought this was from Groucho Marx but maybe not-- and only slightly apropos, but on the topic of honor, misused and abused): “She offered her honor, He honored her offer– and he was off her and on her the rest of the night.”

And then there was Rotherham. Years of systematic abuse in which the girls’ honor was never offered, never misplaced, but stolen outright, while prosecutions stalled under the Crown Prosecution Service led by Keir Starmer. As Director of Public Prosecutions, he failed the victims.

Perhaps, like Fauci after Covid, Starmer’s cure for past failure has been harsher control in the present, politically or perversely (I repeat myself) avoiding Islamist wrongdoing while punishing those who insist it be named.