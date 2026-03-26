Randall Bock

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medstudent
7h

All very good points. But what do you do if diet / exercise is not enough? You cite endothelial function as key, which makes sense. Do you give statins if there is endothelial dysfunction or plaque? Sometimes not the fault of bad diet, e.g. when pt has lipo A, etc.

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