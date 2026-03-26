For decades I’ve quietly held a view that mainstream medicine treats as heresy: elevated blood pressure is often not the disease itself, but a smart, compensatory response to an underlying problem. We measure a secondary number and attack it with drugs, while ignoring why the pressure rose in the first place.

I recently read “Unmasking The Great Blood Pressure Scam” by A Midwestern Doctor ** and felt a wave of recognition. His detailed critique echoes ideas I’ve carried since long before his August 2025 piece appeared. He rightly highlights how guideline changes, measurement errors, and pharmaceutical incentives have turned millions into “hypertensives” who may be harmed more than helped by aggressive treatment.

What follows is my own framing of the same core truth, drawn from basic physiology and a very personal family story.

Blood pressure is not a static dashboard reading. As upright mammals, we need enough pressure to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the brain against gravity—first and foremost. Consider the giraffe. To feed on high leaves, these animals generate heart-level pressures often exceeding 200–250 mmHg. When they lower their massive heads to drink at ground level, that same pressure would risk exploding delicate vessels in the brain and eyes if left unchecked.

Nature solves this with elegant adaptations: venous pooling, tight leg skin acting like compression stockings, and rapid buffering mechanisms. The “high” number isn’t a defect; it’s context-dependent. Treating blood pressure as a fixed adult target (say, 120/80) is a category error. It fluctuates with posture, activity, stress, and effort.

Now look at humans across a lifetime. Visit a middle school and you’ll see full-grown teenagers with systolic pressures often around 100–110 mmHg. Visit a nursing home and you’ll find people of similar body size and brain demand whose systolic readings commonly approach 180–200 mmHg or more. What changed? The body and brain stayed roughly the same size. The difference is in the pipes.

Over decades, arteries don’t just stiffen—they narrow through atherosclerosis, reducing the effective gauge (lumen diameter). Fluid dynamics explains the rest. Poiseuille’s law shows vascular resistance skyrockets as radius shrinks: flow is proportional to radius to the fourth power. Halve the radius and resistance jumps 16-fold.

To push the same blood volume through narrower pipes, the heart must generate higher pressure—just as a firefighter needs far more pressure to reach the sixth floor than the first through the same hose, or as Bernoulli’s principle illustrates in constrictions where velocity rises and local pressure dynamics shift. This isn’t mysterious “essential hypertension.” It’s the body compensating for downstream vascular remodeling so the brain and organs still get perfused.

Even more telling is the widening gap between systolic and diastolic—the pulse pressure. In youth, elastic arteries act like a mattress absorbing the pressure surge: they stretch during systole and recoil during diastole, smoothing flow (the windkessel effect). With age, those arteries harden and lose “give.” The systolic peak transmits more forcefully downstream, while diastolic pressure may fall.

A catheterization at the aortic root would reveal different dynamics than a simple arm-cuff reading. The widened gap signals reduced arterial compliance—the loss of that youthful absorbency—compounded by the narrowed gauge.

When we blindly chase the cuff number, we risk fighting the compensation. Lower the giraffe’s pressure too far and it cannot reach the leaves. In humans, forcing a middle-aged person’s “normal” blood pressure onto an elderly one means pumping the same flow at much lower pressure through stiffened, narrowed pipes. Flow rate drops sharply (per Poiseuille), and “hilarity ensues”: inadequate perfusion to brain, kidneys, and heart, leading to fatigue, cognitive decline, falls, frailty, and worse.

Overtreatment can reduce organ perfusion, diminish exercise tolerance, and accelerate deconditioning—especially in older adults whose vessels tolerate low pressure poorly.

My father learned this the hard way in the 1960s. Diagnosed with high blood pressure, he was prescribed reserpine. The drug lowered the reading by depleting catecholamines, but it left him tired, loopy, and depressed—common side effects that could include sexual dysfunction and profound fatigue. He stopped it.

Years later he died from a thoracic aortic dissection, a condition strongly linked to longstanding hypertension stressing the aortic wall. The irony stings: the elevated pressure may have contributed to the weakness that killed him, yet the medication that “treated” the number also stole quality of life and possibly reduced his activity level, doing little to address the stiffening and narrowing pipes themselves.

The real work lies upstream: supporting endothelial health, reducing inflammation, improving blood flow characteristics, and preserving what arterial compliance and lumen diameter remain through sensible movement, diet, and stress management. Hammering the gauge while ignoring the why is medicine’s recurring mistake.Blood pressure is the body speaking.

Sometimes we need to lower the load on the system rather than silence the messenger. Nature, as the giraffe shows, is far wiser than our static targets.

** https://open.substack.com/pub/amidwesterndoctor/p/unmasking-the-great-blood-pressure