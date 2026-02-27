BREAKING BAD Medicine (podcasted)

This podcast (original: August 2025) is a companion to Breaking Bad Medicine: Exposing Medicine’s Blind Spots which described medicine’s drift from structured scientific reasoning toward consensus enforcement, protocol worship, and narrative management.

Medicine increasingly behaves like a guild (see my Peer Review Is a Guild; Science Needs a Real Market for Truth, reprinted as How to Fix Science in The Daily Sceptic). Guilds exist to preserve authority, not to discover truth. Once medicine crossed that threshold, science became subordinated to validation, and disagreement itself became suspect.

A brief note of context:

In January 2014, the Massachusetts Board suspended my medical license. I spent the following months inside a shuttered practice, fighting a bureaucratic apparatus that no longer recognized dissent as legitimate, let alone scientific. That summer, a tornado struck the very building in which I sat. It tore open the roof, pulled air violently through the structure, and destroyed much of what remained of my office. I survived largely by accident and timing. I will write about the tornado itself, later: whatit is like to be inside one deserves its own accounting– but here it makes for a good analogy: Swept Away (without the romance)

FOUR FAILURE MODES IN MODERN MEDICINE

WHEN MEDICINE STOPS THINKING

Medicine increasingly behaves like abstract art, judged less by rigor than by elite consensus. For a cautionary parallel, recall the 1964 Pierre Brassau hoax, when critics praised avant-garde paintings later revealed to have been made by a chimpanzee, exposing how authority can substitute for discernment.

Once conclusions are set from the top, “science” becomes a post-hoc justification exercise rather than an open inquiry. This shift precedes every other failure that follows. When thinking becomes choreographed, error correction becomes impossible.

[Why medicine sometimes behaves like abstract art”]

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

ADMINISTRATIVE MEDICINE AND THE SILO PROBLEM

Here the abstract becomes concrete. Institutional medicine “functions” with (or despite) fragmented services: parallel protocols, and no synthesis. Each specialty operates correctly within its silo, yet no one ‘owns’ the patient as a whole. Curiosity disappears; communication fails; responsibility diffuses; your loved one suffers. This is not (purely) incompetence, but structural administrative medicine’s optimizing compliance, flow, billing – over understanding.

[“How “Man's Greatest Hospital” missed delirium: a patient’s story”]

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

WHEN DEFINITIONS BECOME DOGMA: ADDICTION AS A TEST CASE

Only after seeing how medicine stops thinking (Clip I) and how it stops communicating (Clip II) does this clip land properly. Addiction is not an outlier. It is the clearest example of semantic capture. Once addiction was redefined as a “brain disease by definition,” debate ended. Treatment models hardened. Recovery became heretical. Lifetime maintenance was normalized. Disagreement itself was recast as ignorance or cruelty.

This was not a scientific discovery. It was an institutional decision with regulatory and financial consequences.

[“Why addiction isn’t simply a disease”, quoting Andrew Klavan on Matthew Perry]

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

ENFORCEMENT: HOW GUILDS DEAL WITH HERESY

The final clip completes the arc. When medicine becomes a guild, it must protect itself. Licensing boards cease to function primarily as patient-safety bodies and instead operate as ideological enforcement mechanisms.

This clip is not about personal grievance. It demonstrates how deviation from sanctioned doctrine becomes punishable even in the absence of patient harm. Once that line is crossed, medicine is no longer self-correcting.

[“Facing the medical board: accusations and the Five Fs recovery plan”]

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

PS my five F’s were covered in a previous Substack: