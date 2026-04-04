The following is a guest essay, but it reflects a position I largely share. Birthright citizenship has drifted far from its original purpose. What was meant to settle the status of former slaves has been stretched into a loophole that is plainly being exploited. There is now an entire industry built around entering the United States for the sole purpose of giving birth, securing lifelong citizenship for a child, and leaving. That was never the intent of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Mr. Varasano takes the text seriously, especially the requirement that one be “subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” and shows why simple presence on American soil is not enough. Citizenship is not a tourist benefit, nor a reward for evading the law. It implies allegiance and a defined legal relationship. This is a direct argument for closing a loophole that has been open for far too long.

The 14th amendment says “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States”. The controversy over Birthright Citizenship hinges on the meaning of the 2nd clause “subject to the jurisdiction thereof”.

The left wants to interpret it to mean very little - basically a repeat of the first clause - if you are born on our soil, then you are subject to our jurisdiction, since we are sovereign over all of the land. But then why restate the clause? Laws don’t join two conditions that are both the same. Let’s review a number of categories of persons physically in the USA and explore whether the second clause is simply a repeat of the first.

The clause says “subject to the jurisdiction” not “within the jurisdiction”. If Princess Catherine visits the US, she’s within our sovereign territory and “within our jurisdiction” - she is within territory under our control. But she’s not “subject to our jurisdiction” - she’s a SUBJECT of England. Many categories of people are physically present but not subject to our exclusive jurisdiction because they are citizens of other countries. They have protections from, and duties to, other nations. For example, we could not draft tourists, refugees, illegal aliens or POWs. Likewise we can tax US citizens living abroad, as they are subjects of the USA, despite their location and our inability to exert direct control within a foreign jurisdiction.

So let’s break down some categories to see who the clause applies to.

Birth Tourists, in particular, reveal the absurdity of interpreting the jurisdiction clause to mean nothing more than the location clause. It would basically mean that meeting the criteria for a tourist visa is an award of birthright citizenship rights. “Wanna go to Disney World? Cool, now you have birthright citizenship rights.”

And as ridiculous as that sounds, Illegal Aliens’ having the right is even more absurd, because they have less than the visa. They have no permissions at all, and in fact started with the crime of evading visa, passport and border processes.

So now it’s, “Wanna go to Disney World, but got rejected? Cool, now you have birthright citizenship rights.”

We basically let almost anyone come visit and 66 million travel here annually. Are we allowed to have different criteria for tourists vs criteria for birthright? Or does the 14th amendment mean that any administrative change to tourist visas is the same as legislation regarding birth rights? And why stop there? Does the 14th also mean that it doesn’t even matter what the legislators or the administrators or the citizens want anyway? It’s really up to the smugglers. They now decide. Law is irrelevant. We are powerless. This is the left’s interpretation.

Who is subject to our jurisdiction? I’m going to review 10 categories to show where we draw the line. Roughly in order of jurisdiction:

1- Slaves - if anyone was subject to our exclusive jurisdiction, it was slaves. They were in our control and had no other allegiances. The clause was meant to move/correct the line set by the Constitution itself. The purpose of the 14th was primarily to address this category

2- Natural Born Citizens - one or two parents are citizens

3- Naturalized Citizens - people following a specific legislated process to grant citizenship, as referenced directly in the 14th’s first clause.

The 14th amendment covers categories 1-3 without dispute.

4- Legal Residents - the Wong Kim Ark decision in 1896, moved the line to cover Legal Residents. In addition to mere location, these people needed and got a legislative grant of residency, which, while not explicitly a grant of birthright citizenship, was interpreted by the court as sufficient for meeting the jurisdiction clause, even without the full citizenship process. There was a legal process but not a full citizenship process. The basic logic is that if you’ve granted permanent residence, eventually people will have children, and those children will have no country other than the USA to be subjects of. This is a debatable interpretation even as far as it goes but it certainly doesn’t imply going further.

5- Indians owing allegiance to Tribal authorities, rather than exclusive allegiance to the USA - these were understood to be beyond the line of the Constitutional clause even with Wong Kim Ark’s expansion, and thus additional legislation in 1924 was passed to include them. This legislative grant was even more direct than Level 4, as it addresses birthright explicitly rather than merely imply it from residency. Since legislation was required for this group, it’s clear that Wong Kim Ark did not, on its own, extend all the way down to category 8 which follows below.

Here at Level 5 is where Trump’s Order puts the line, and it’s exactly where the Constitution, plus the additional referenced legislation and the courts have ruled it as well. Everyone above this line was on some level invited to live here permanently and everyone below was not. Extending the line below this point has merely been a false interpretation by left leaning administrators, not by legislation, the Supreme Court, or the Constitution. To meet the jurisdiction requirement, as with levels 3-5, levels 6-8 would require new legislation and the fulfillment of its processes:

6- People with temporary permission - Active Visa Holders (tourists/students) and asylum applicant grantees - They are subjects of other countries and the grant of visitation rights is not conflatable with a grant of rights normally exercised by citizens. You can’t visit for a weekend and get on welfare or apply for social security. But there is a whole industry of people flying to the USA to drop their baby to get citizenship. It’s absurd.

7- Expired Visa Holders / Rejected asylum applicants - Temporary rights expire and asylum is granted pending a restoration of safe conditions back home. Birthright extending to expired grants, is obviously not lawful. It would mean an expiration has no meaning.



8- People without any permission - Illegal Aliens - People who were granted no rights legislatively. If you were to try to draft an illegal alien, they could run to the consulate of their home country for protection. They are not subject to the US government. We don’t even have a record that you exist.

Leftists want to put the line here, even without the additional legislation required by levels 3-5.

These next groups are not just subjects of other countries, but agents of them:

9- Prisoners of War and armed invaders - POWs make the language parsing clear also: they are under our control, so aren’t they subject to our jurisdiction? No. They are not our Subjects and are governed by international treaties. They couldn’t be drafted into our army. Clearly location and control are not the sole determinants of “Subject to our jurisdiction”. Likewise we can tax US citizens living abroad, as they are subjects of the USA’s jurisdiction, despite their location and our inability to exert direct control. What if an invading army took over Maine, and then we repel them and take it back. Would a child born to an invading soldier during that time be a US citizen?

10- Nobles, Diplomats, soldiers or employees of other powers and their families and retinue. This group is obvious.

The intent and the history of 14th amendment was to merge categories 1 and 2 - slaves were recognized as full citizens. It was a post civil war amendment meant to address that issue only. Without any additional process, citizenship at birth was awarded to just those first two categories. Beyond those, citizenship at birth required additional legislation to define rules and grant rights. Categories 3-5 got that legislation, 6-8 did not, & 9-10 could never.

3- via naturalisation legislation and process requirements

4- via legislation granting residency plus a court interpretation to include it.

5- via additional legislation (not a constitutional right or court interpretation, but an additional grant of law)

For categories 3-5, legislators expressed an invitation and grant to a permanent relationship with the existing citizens of the USA. Never has the court ruled that anyone is entitled to citizenship rights without any legislative invitation to at least permanent residency. There’s no such legislation for Levels 6-8 and legislation around them is at best for temporary visitation and at worst expresses a specific prohibition.

6- Temporary Rights don’t imply permanent rights. Letting you come on vacation doesn’t give you the rights of citizenship. Obviously. These are 2 separate things and require separate legislation. The asylum application process has been corrupted by administrators and Trump has every right to uncorrupt the process. But regardless, asylum legislation does not grant the rights of previous levels. They are here temporarily, until conditions in their home country improve and like the Indians, they would need additional legislation.

7- Expired Right - Ok, now you’ve broken the rules and it’s time to go. It would be hard to argue this confers valuable ongoing rights..

8- Illegals - Invaders with no granted rights

It could not be more clear. The Constitutional clause was meant to rectify the rights of slaves but all other groups needed citizen parents or some additional legislative process to become SUBJECTS of our jurisdiction. To date legislators have added Naturalized Citizens and Tribal Indians, and the court has ruled that granting legal residency is a sufficiently legislated invitation as well. There was no intention by the framers of the 14th, nor any legislation or court ruling that accepts uninvited people as our subjects.

Additional categories need additional legislation, which they don’t have. Otherwise the courts would have to rule not just that lesser legislated grants, like visas, but also VIOLATED grants, like overstayed visas, and NO GRANTS, like evading laws and borders, count as sufficient grants. They would have to rule that breaking the law is legal. Non-grants are grants.

“Subject to the Jurisdiction Thereof” is not a redundancy of the location clause. Assuming it is, fails to explain why additional legislation, like the Indian legislation, was ever necessary. Trump’s Executive Order has placed the line in the exact right place. Congress and the people have the right to define who has birthright citizenship rights and to close the loopholes and wishes of administrators.