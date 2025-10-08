The Rat Park Revolution

Bruce K. Alexander, now 85 and retired on Pender Island, British Columbia, redefined how we think about addiction. His “Rat Park” experiments in the late 1970s challenges the disease model of addiction, showing isolation-- not drugs, per se-- was the driver of compulsive use. Rats in social, enriched environments ignored morphine-laced water. Only the caged and isolated drank it to excess, showing addiction is a symptom of dislocation, not spontaneous pathology.

Kindred Spirits

Last year, while writing my article Methadone Maintenance Ignited America’s Opioid Crisis, I sent it to him. He replied with grace, warmth, and honesty:

“You and I are definitely kindred spirits on understanding the origins of addiction in our rejection of a disease model… I admire your creative ways of using data. However, I do not agree with your conclusion that methadone-, and other kinds of opioid- maintenance have created the current disastrous opioid crisis. I think the cause of most of our dangerous addictions lies in the dislocation that people experience in modern society.”

We disagreed-- but only in emphasis. Where I saw medical dependency systems’ perpetuating despair under the guise of care, he saw despair itself as the root. For Alexander, methadone was at worst a symptom, not the disease. For me, it is both-- the system’s self-reinforcing mechanism of control. Yet we both sought the same destination: autonomy and wholeness.

When he wrote again later, in ill health -- his tone had become wistful:

“I still think that the task of reaching a workable consensus about addiction is one of the really important ones to pursue and resolve in our confused world… I feel privileged to have been part of that pursuit for decades. I wish you Godspeed in finishing it up.”

His note came as I was finalizing Withdraw to Freedom: Navigating the Addiction Maze-- a book arguing that addiction is not a disease but a maladaptive relationship, one that can be unlearned through accountability, purpose, and reconnection. Labeling addiction as a chronic illness, I argue, strips people of agency and turns medicine into custodianship. It creates “zookeeper” clinics instead of pathways back to freedom.

Economic Evidence: Work, Purpose, and Recovery

Ironically, the most striking validation of Alexander’s Adaptive Model came not from policy but from economics. During the Trump administration, between 2017 and the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020, the United States saw the first decline in opioid overdose deaths in three decades-- a five percent drop reported even by The New York Times.

The cause was not a new therapy or federal program but something far older: work, purpose, belonging. As unemployment fell below four percent, the “diseases of despair” eased. Where Alexander’s rats thrived when reconnected to community, so too did middle America when factories reopened and the dignity of labor returned.

The Media’s Blind Spot

The media missed the story. Aside from that one New York Times article basically no coverage of the mysterious drop in opioid deaths. They covered the rise of fentanyl but not the pause in despair. Yet the graphs tell it plainly: overdose deaths plateaued precisely when work and hope expanded — and they surged again with COVID lockdown isolation. This is Rat Park made real on a national (& worldwide) scale.

Lockdowns: Rat Park in Reverse

The fallout from the COVID “cure” (lockdowns, et al.) lost Americans nearly as many years of life as the virus itself:

NB: the Covid 19 deaths are probably inflated as “with” rather than “from” covid. The opioid overdose numbers are the excess over prior years. In West Virginia there was a 75% increase in overdose deaths, 2020.

The Economist noted:

Solitary Confinement; Unsuitable for Prisoners, But Okay for YOU!?

I recently spoke with a distinguished psychiatrist who has written eloquently against solitary confinement, describing how the most volatile and mentally disordered prisoners-- those least able to regulate their impulses-- are paradoxically the ones most likely to be buried in isolation. Yet, when I asked him about the wisdom (sic) of Covid lockdowns, he hesitated.

Before 2020, the literal prison-term of “lockdown” had appeared in medical contexts only twice: once in an Ebola containment drill in Sierra Leone, 2014 (that still let people out on the weekend [within paradoxically-named “Freetown”])-- and in 2008 at a “lethal strain”-TB hospital in South Africa. Both were harsh, but neither approached the breadth of what Drs. Fauci and Birx wantonly imposed on us: barring citizens from beaches, parks, and playgrounds in a strange pantomime of safety– inevitably bringing psychic dislocation to hundreds of millions, thus deprived of contact, meaning, and purpose: Rat Park in reverse. Despair and death-by-addiction multiplied.

Addiction as a Mirror of Disconnection

Alexander’s legacy endures because it points toward something deeper than pharmacology. Addiction is not an invading disease-- it is a mirror of our disconnection. When society dislocates people from meaning, family, and work, they seek substitutes. When society restores those bonds, recovery follows naturally.

Professor Alexander and I both reject the Disease Model. It is not merely wrong; it is self-fulfilling as the operating system of dependency, itself. Alexander’s Adaptive Model reminds us that the way out of addiction is through reconnection—through moves that restore meaning, belonging, and responsibility.

______________________________________________________________________

Here’s a sneak peek at the “rat park” appendix/ chapter within my upcoming “Withdraw to Freedom: Navigating the Addiction Maze”. I include it because there are some incredible drawings by Stuart McMillen.

Appendix: The Rat Park Graphic Novel

Psychologist Bruce Alexander showed that rodents housed in enriched, social environments (the “Rat Park”) consumed far less morphine compared to those in isolating conditions (the classic rat cages of previous experimentation, mostly evocative of prisons), suggesting that addiction is more a response to social and environmental factors than merely chemical hooks. This great graphic novel by Stuart McMillen covers the essentials. I recommend buying it. Here are a few excerpts:

Bruce Alexander argues that addictions are less about drugs themselves and more about social and psychological dislocation. People adopt narrow fixations-- whether drugs, gambling, food, work, or power-- as coping mechanisms when life lacks meaning and integration.

Drug addiction is only a small corner of the addiction problem. Most serious addictions do not involve either drugs or alcohol. “Defining ‘Addiction’”, 1988 Addiction is more a social problem than an individual problem. When socially integrated societies are fragmented by internal or external forces, addiction of all sorts increases dramatically, becoming almost universal in extremely fragmented societies. The Globalization of Addiction 2009 Addiction arises in fragmented societies because people use it as a way of adapting to extreme social dislocation. As a form of adaptation, addiction is neither a disease that can be cured nor a moral error that can be corrected by punishment and education. “A Change of Venue for Addiction: From Medicine to Social Science” 2013

Efforts to curb addiction (via the disease model) haven’t been effective; frankly it’s been the most counterproductive failure possible. Many professionals fail to help most addicted souls, and the “advanced science” of MMT and replacement narcotic treatments have succeeded only in improving their own positions. The real solution lies in valuing the pathway, maturity, and growth needed in each individual.

Or as the Rat Park graphic novelist Stuart McMillen writes:

When the world feels like a park, life invites freedom and play; when it feels like a cage, the same world becomes confinement and despair. The shift is not in the world, but in how you see it