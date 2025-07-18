In June, my wife and I returned to Budapest -- our first visit since 1987, when we biked through the city in the twilight of the Eastern Bloc. Back then, Hungary was still behind the Iron Curtain, and Budapest bore the unmistakable marks of Soviet rule. The beauty of Buda and the elegant layout of Pest were already evident,

but the city lacked the energy and conviviality of its Western counterparts. People averted their eyes on the street. Restaurants -- what few there were -- catered only to the Communist elite. It was a place weighed down, like a battered bride or a dazed boxer, beautiful but bruised.

Returning nearly four decades later felt like stepping into a parallel universe. Budapest has not only recovered -- it has flourished. Unlike cities such as Paris or London, which now resemble open-air museums curated more for tourists than citizens, Budapest feels genuine. It is alive with its own people, culture, and rhythms.

And to be clear: Budapest is not dreary. Before its twentieth-century traumas, the city had a massive cultural flourishing:

avant-garde art, bold visual experimentation, and a spirit of bohemian creativity not unlike Lautrec’s Paris. I wrote about this sensibility in my Substack piece Unicum: Hungarian for Unique, where I described the visual verve and moody elegance that once defined Budapest.

That brilliance was decimated, of course, first by the Nazis -- who stripped the city of its Jewish lifeblood -- and then by decades of Communist grayness.

And yet, somehow, the city has not only come back -- it has come back with dignity, without forgetting.

Unlike cities now consumed by anodyne sameness or superficial branding, Budapest remains unmistakably Hungarian. Where London is now a city where ethnic English are a statistical minority, and Paris struggles under the weight of cultural alienation, Budapest feels anchored. It reminded me of Japan: street sweepers are Hungarian, the streets are safe and clean, and there is a sense of national ownership and mutual respect.

A woman from Paris recently said she moved to Budapest because, unlike her hometown, she can walk at night without being harassed. If she ever misses home, there's always the Párisi Udvar, Budapest's take on Paris— minus the riots.

Vienna, often seen as Budapest’s twin, has taken a different trajectory. Though still mostly Austrian in population, it’s moving westward in sensibility -- more curated, more international, and perhaps less grounded. Budapest, in contrast, has retained its soul. Its stunning Parliament, modeled after London’s, and the palace across the Danube rival any in Europe, even if decades of Communist neglect have left some of the interiors unpolished. But that’s part of the charm: it’s Vienna without the full upkeep, slowly emerging from its long winter of foreign rule.

Hungary’s past has been brutal. World War II hit hard. Then came Soviet domination. And long before that, the Ottoman Empire imposed over a century of rule, leaving its own imprint. That divergence -- Ottoman occupation in Budapest, but not in Vienna -- marks a history that still resonates. The Ottoman defeat at the gates of Vienna arguably saved the West and laid the groundwork for the Austro-Hungarian Empire, a high point of European civility and culture. Had Archduke Franz Ferdinand not been assassinated in Sarajevo, perhaps that civilization could have endured -- and perhaps Hitler would never have risen. One can dream.

Hungary today is fiercely protective of its identity. Viktor Orbán’s policies may be controversial abroad, but they resonate at home. In a world where so many rush to surrender national sovereignty to supranational bodies, Hungary remains wary. I once asked a Catalan independence advocate what first move came after its desired self-determination. His answer: “Join the EU.” So much for national identity. Hungary has no such illusions. It has known conquest -- by Ottomans, Habsburgs, Nazis, and Soviets -- and has little interest in being ruled again, no matter how gilded the cage.

Religion, specifically Catholicism, still matters here.

In contrast to the often-empty churches of Paris, Hungary’s Catholic heritage feels intact and lived-in. Personal modesty, civility, and respect -- manifested in dress, behavior, and the near-total absence of fringe subcultures -- are part of daily life.

No nose rings, no gender politics, no sleeping bags in public parks. You won’t find panhandlers clogging main squares or chaotic street scenes like in New York or parts of Paris.

Hungary’s museums stunned by their quality: thorough, thoughtful, still places for history -- not therapy; refreshingly free of the ideological slant (i e bending over backward to satisfy “woke”) now so common in the U.S..

There’s also a quiet but visible Jewish presence in Budapest -- a small miracle in itself. During the Holocaust, Hungary’s Jews were targeted with ferocity, especially in the final year. And yet today, around 40,000 Jews have returned or remained. You’ll occasionally see young boys wearing kippot, walking freely and unbothered. That simple fact sets Budapest apart from so many of our open but degraded Western capitals, where anti-Semitic tensions run high and Islamist activism spills over into street life -- protests clogging Piccadilly, flag-waving disruptions, political theater’s masquerading as civil discourse.

We saw none of that in Budapest. There is respect here. The Dohány Street Synagogue is not only an architectural marvel --

-- it hosts active services in a separate smaller sanctuary,

as well as tourists in the larger original “Neolog” edifice.

Of course, the ghosts remain. We visited a small museum that could exist only as part of a bar/restaurant, chronicling the Nazi-imposed Jewish ghetto: within whose courtyard existed a remnant of the prison-esque wall –

– behind which tens of thousands suffered, starved.

There is an extensive Jewish cemetery in Budapest, within a larger burial complex for the city as a whole. Some parts are still tended to, but perhaps only 15% -- the rest is a quiet forest of ivy, moss, and memory.

The synagogue there (larger than the one I attend back home) is no longer used for worship;

it now houses the equipment for cemetery upkeep.

Still, Budapest didn’t destroy its synagogues, as the Nazis did. In smaller cities like Zalaegerszeg and Győr and, they remain as concert halls and cultural centers -- quiet acknowledgments of what was lost.

Jews didn’t come to dominate Hungary -- they came to contribute. In the 1930s, Jews made up a significant share of Budapest’s intellectual and professional elite -- perhaps half the city’s physicians and professors. Their legacy includes architectural wonders, scientific breakthroughs, and cultural refinement. The “Martians” of the Manhattan Project -- Hungarian Jews who escaped to America -- were so nicknamed because their language seemed alien, and their brilliance otherworldly.

Budapest today reminds me of Barcelona before its “discovery.” It is beautiful, affordable, proud of itself, and still its own. Unlike my Catalan friend, Budapest doesn’t want to be any city -- it wants to be Budapest. And while Barcelona now wrestles with the consequences of mass tourism and identity dilution, Budapest remains grounded. It welcomes visitors -- but on its own terms.

If you want clean streets, clean history, a clean conscience, and a glimpse into a Europe that still remembers who it is -- go to Budapest.

About half of the photos come from my son’s Instagram well worth a follow.