Longer lives and medical advances have vanquished ancient killers like pestilence, famine, and war. What remains, emerging from our extended lifespans, is cancer.

Most misunderstand cancer. It is not one foe, but many cellular mutinies. When we hug someone, we hold muscle, bone, and fat—the tissues that rarely become cancerous. This simple gesture highlights a profound truth: cancer emerges where cells divide and repair, not where they endure. By biomass, we are muscle, bone, and fat; by cell count, we are immune and epithelial cells—those that replicate and, therefore, risk error. Cancer is a byproduct of life’s longevity, a disease born from survival.

Replication: Cancer’s Root Cause

Cancer stems from replication. Cells divide to renew tissues, but each division risks error—a mutation. Rapidly replicating cells, like those in skin or the gut, are most vulnerable. Think of it as rolling dice: with billions of rolls, 'snake eyes'—a malignant mutation—becomes inevitable. Irritants like UV rays or smoking increase these rolls, heightening risk.

Unexpected Victories in Medical History

Some breakthroughs against cancer came from unlikely places. Stomach cancer rates collapsed not from a cure, but from refrigerators’ reducing food spoilage and stomach irritation. Similarly, Viagra, intended for heart issues, undermined demand for animal aphrodisiacs, saving endangered species (certain types of rhinos, reindeers, tigers harvested for their wrongly assumed place within the sexual pharmacopeia). Progress against cancer often arrives from outside the laboratory.

Why I Wrote (yet another) Cancer Book

Cancer is personal. My brother Lowell died of neuroblastoma before his fourth birthday. In our family’s grief, superstition, not science, brought needless guilt—a relative falsely blamed his car seat. This ignorance ignited a contrary urge to demystify cancer.

Reframing Cancer

Cancer: The Misunderstood Disease of Success (working title) reframes cancer as a byproduct of longer, healthier lives. It replaces myths with facts, tackling topics like genetic testing, screening controversies, and childhood cancers in plain terms.

Cancer is not a failure—it is proof of how far we’ve come. By understanding it as a disease of success, we meet it with clarity, courage, and hope.

