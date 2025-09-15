Over the past twenty-five years, my family has had four dogs in sequence, usually in pairs. Walking them, I have never liked seeing trash along the way—whether on a Charles River trail or on the sidestreets of my “leafy, green suburb.” So I devised a system: a waist leash, modified with a swivel-jointed double line so the dogs would not tangle, leaving both hands free—one for a reacher-grabber, one for a bag. If no one else would clean the commons’ tragedies, I would.

In these shared spaces—the trails, the streets, the brooks—we treat the commons as an infinite sink for our discards, convinced that what's out of direct sight stays out of mind. It's the quiet tragedy of collective neglect: no one owns the mess, so everyone contributes to it. My cleanup ritual was a small rebellion against that, a way to reclaim what vice had claimed.

This past winter my last and best beast-friend died.

Since then, I patrol the neighborhood far less often. Others have taken up some of the slack, and I still hear compliments about what I did, but the streets are not quite as clean as when I was in full swing. It feels almost like looking back from beyond, seeing that things are holding together, but not as well as before.

Lately, I am dog-sitting my sweet Chesapeake Retriever “grand-dogger.” Today I took her out on a different route and found a motherlode of trash amidst otherwise beautiful brook-side greenery buffering the road: a pride of Modelo cans; a pod of Coronas’; a drove of nips; a colony of cigarette packs; a dazzle of discarded vapes; a surfeit of Suboxone wrappers.

There was almost no ordinary trash of the candy wrapper or dropped tissue variety. Inevitably on these jaunts, what I find are tokens of vice: alcohol, nicotine, narcotics, marijuana.

The setting explains part of it: a one-way street has no reverse-traffic’s oncoming witnesses: a safety bubble for bad behavior.

Drivers feel invisible. The litter mix is not random, but the flotsam of intoxication. Some jettison evidence; committing one offense to conceal another.

I’ve seen the same psychology in a nearby cul-de-sac where, for fifteen years, I found—weekly, like clockwork—dual, semi-inverted latex gloves flung beside empty Fireball-whiskey nips. I’m imagining (and I would rather not) those gloves, meant for hands at honest jobs greased a differently hand(y) job, paired with the whiskey’s spiced haze of mental and (im)moral lubrication. Not chance, this pairing, but ritual: a transaction sealed in the commons’ unwatched shadows.

In baptism, sins are cast into the water. Here, sins are cast out of car windows, into the commons– and with a good fling into the stream’s water as well. The brook’s littoral’s literally a litter archive of shameful liters; an unlit liturgy from ashamed litterers.

And shame, when it lands, is unmistakable. At that Coldplay concert—better described as a cold play—two adulterers, beaming in secrecy, were caught on the big screen. Their joy froze instantly into chagrin. Adults, yes, but forgetting the other adults—spouses, families, colleagues—whose judgment would matter more. The spotlight exposed what he thought was hidden.

The cul-de-sac, the brook’s side, the concert hall: all operate on the same delusion—that hands can cast off sins unseen, that no one will notice. But the commons bears the marks of every careless hand. Expiation cannot be outsourced; it demands we take up our own tools—grabber in hand, bag at the ready—and face the litter we’ve left behind. The brook runs on, murmuring our unconfessed litanies.

Postscript:

I notice these park areas’ trash including plastic bottles thrashed (by the lawnmowers), surgical masks faded, nip bottles, beer jugs, and e-vapes scattered like spent shells.

Some correctives: make the landscapers gather the trash before their blades grind it to smithereen plastic shards no grabbers can keep up with.

Set consumables’ deposit-fees high—twenty cents for nips (currently at $0.00 !), $0.50 for beer bottles, a buck for those slick e-vapes—because drunks toss without care, and vapers discard their battery-toxics easy.

1970s’ deposit fees’ initiation tamed soda can littering. I’m not in favor of much government restriction on liberties etc. but this one has served us all well.