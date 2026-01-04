Proximity Without Familiarity

I know Atul Gawande only in the loosest sense. We belong to the same private club, have attended a few of the same functions, and may have shaken hands once. We are, in practice, ships passing in the night. He is a markedly better tennis player than I. I came to it late, after years of squash; which Atul does not play. Our paths never quite intersected. I would recognize him instantly. He would almost certainly not recognize me.

That asymmetry is appropriate. He is a public figure: a surgeon, essayist, and author whose work has appeared prominently in The New Yorker. His books sell widely; his opinions are routinely sought by the press. More recently, he served as Assistant Administrator for Global Health at USAID during the Biden administration (2022–2025). On X, he commands a following that would have been unthinkable for a physician-writer a generation ago. He is articulate, formidable, and plainly intelligent. His writing-- sharp, humane, and insightful-- earned him a MacArthur “genius” grant in 2006, catapulting him to lead efforts in surgical safety, public health innovation, and even (now-disbanded) business ventures like Haven Healthcare aimed at reducing U.S. health costs.

(NB to Messrs. Bezos, Dimon, Buffett: a quick primer how to do so is my “The Hidden Cost of Mental Health Parity” )

When Institutions Replace Judgment

During Covid, I tried (unsuccessfully) to engage him on matters closer to home. Our club adopted rules that, in my view, were excessively cautious and internally inconsistent. Squash courts have ceilings twenty feet high. The membership skews healthy and non-smoking. Yet indoor play was sharply curtailed, burdened with rules that bordered on the self-defeating.

One episode stands out. Two physician friends, both healthy men in their fifties, burst outdoors, panting, in a near sprint – as if emerging from a fire – but actually merely from the squash court. I assumed they had just finished a brutal, five-game match; however, actually they had played merely a single game – but masked, in accordance with the rules they themselves had helped draft. Both had already had Covid through patient exposure. Both were likely vaccinated by that point. I asked the obvious question: which risk was greater-- the hypothetical reinfection they were guarding against, or the real cardiovascular strain imposed by maximal exertion behind a mask? They exchanged a look suggesting paradox for this pair of docs. That episode is not the subject of this essay, but it provides context. It illustrates a pattern: intelligent, well-meaning professionals’ deferring to institutional orthodoxy even when it collides with lived experience and first principles.

Recently, after scrolling through material related to USAID, I encountered Gawande again-- this time defending the agency with visible frustration. The familiar refrain appeared: dire warnings of humanitarian catastrophe, refugees without food, children without vaccines, entire foreign regions imperiled by the withdrawal of American funding. The moral urgency was unmistakable. So was the assumption beneath it: that it is incumbent upon the American state to act, at scale, everywhere. There is an additional irony here, and it is not hypothetical.

The Zika Example: Alarms Never Turned Off

I reached out to Gawande regarding another global health episode whose aftereffects continue to reverberate quietly across the developing world: the Zika–microcephaly panic. By that point, the empirical case for a causal link had collapsed. Microcephaly rates returned to baseline. Zika itself disappeared as a human illness. Yet the fear persisted.

Hundreds of millions of young women throughout the tropics continue to live under the false apprehension that a single mosquito bite in early pregnancy may irreversibly damage the life they hope to bring into the world. The result has been a large but largely uncounted human cost: pregnancies deferred or abandoned, families never formed:- what might be called “ghost lives”; not lost in famine or war, but never allowed to begin because a scientific overreaction was never formally corrected ( likely now totaling half a million or more).

This was not a matter of courtesy or ego. It was a question of institutional responsibility. When an international health apparatus amplifies fear around pregnancy and infectious disease, it carries a parallel obligation to revisit and recalibrate that guidance when the evidence changes. The Zika–microcephaly episode fell squarely within that domain. Long after the initial alarm had faded, millions of women across the tropics continued to live under disproportionate fear: avoiding pregnancy, restricting daily activity, or subjecting themselves to constant insect-repellent exposure despite the collapse of the original causal claims. During the Covid era, I raised this lingering issue with Gawande, who acknowledged it as serious and plausible in private correspondence. Yet no effort followed to help reframe, contextualize, or publicly correct the record (even after he had assumed a role at USAID focused explicitly on maternal and child health and the management of infectious disease risk).

I do not suggest malice, nor do I claim this omission was uniquely his responsibility. But it illustrates a deeper asymmetry in how modern humanitarianism counts lives. Hypothetical deaths projected forward command headlines and moral urgency. Lives quietly foregone because fear was never unwound remain invisible: unmodeled, unfilmed, and unmentioned. When claims are made that the contraction of an aid bureaucracy has “already killed hundreds of thousands,” it is worth remembering how readily vast human costs can be ignored when they complicate a preferred narrative. Some lives are counted loudly. Others vanish without record.

Charity as Stewardship

Around the same time, I read the obituary of his mother, Sushila Gawande, MD. It was extraordinary. Her story, and that of Gawande’s father, represents the immigrant experience at its best. Both were physicians. Both came from India at a time when doing so required not merely ambition but defiance of class expectations, of family pressure, and of the arranged-marriage system that governed much of Indian society. An older sister’s refusal of an arranged marriage to pursue medical education opened the door. Sushila followed it.

Gawande père and mère trained in the United States, married, raised children, and ultimately settled in Athens, Ohio. They joined the Rotary Club, built friendships, partly by learning to tennis (avidly). They integrated, worked hard, and gave back.

Their original intention had been to return to India after training, to serve in Maharashtra. That plan was derailed for a reason that now feels almost anachronistic: their Atul had suffered an anaphylactic reaction to the smallpox vaccine, making return to a still-endemic region impossible. So they adapted, by remaining in America. And then, slowly and deliberately, they organized something remarkable.

Through personal effort and civic networks (Rotary friends, colleagues, fellow physicians) they raised a few hundred thousand dollars to establish what eventually became a substantial Atul Gawande educational and medical campus in rural India, now serving thousands and bearing the family name.

This was charity in the classical sense: voluntary, personal, accountable, and rooted in lived connection. It did not require national mobilization. It did not rely on moral compulsion. It required effort, sacrifice, and follow-through. What stands out most is not merely the generosity involved, but its intimacy. Dr. Atmaram Gawande spoke of the rural Indian college and hospital they helped build as “our own third child,” something to be raised and nurtured personally rather than administered from afar. This was not philanthropy by abstraction. It was long-term stewardship -- moral ownership assumed directly, sustained over decades, and treated as an extension of family obligation rather than a portfolio of projects.

And here lies the tension. Gawande’s parents did not demand that the American taxpayer rebuild Indian healthcare. They did not insist that Washington intervene. They did not outsource moral responsibility to the state. They acted: earning modestly, giving directly, and remaining personally accountable for outcomes.

Atul Gawande, by contrast, has become a prominent advocate of precisely that outsourcing. Through USAID and similar structures, charity becomes something administered rather than done: funded by other people’s money, exercised at scale, mediated through institutions, and buffered from direct responsibility. His work through entities such as Ariadne Labs and later in government reflects the contemporary model of humanitarian influence: powerful in reach and narrative, but structurally distant from the kind of hands-on stewardship his parents embraced with far fewer resources.

Let us stipulate, for the sake of argument, that many USAID projects are well-intentioned. Let us stipulate further that some do real good. Even granting that, the return on investment remains deeply troubling. Billions of dollars circulate through Washington. A striking proportion is absorbed before reaching the field. Contractors, consultants, NGOs, and political allies take their share. What reaches the ostensible beneficiaries is filtered through layers of bureaucracy no Rotary Club would tolerate for a weekend fundraiser. This is not charity from the heart. It is charity by proxy.

Why Surplus Precedes Compassion

The irony sharpens when contrasted with contemporary rhetoric. We are now told, by prominent civic leaders, that America must move away from “cold” rugged individualism toward the “warmth” of collectivism. The example of the Gawandes points in precisely the opposite direction. Their achievement was individual, voluntary, personal, and disciplined, and it worked. Collectivism, by contrast, does not generate surplus. It consumes it.

This is not theoretical for me. I was in Eastern Europe before the wall fell, in the 1980s. There was not enough money for anything beyond the basics. Housing was uniformly poor, with cardboard-thin walls, shoddy construction, minimal heat. Pollution was omnipresent, even in the countryside, because cleaner fuels were a luxury no one could afford. Environmentalism, as a practical matter, did not exist. When a society is barely feeding itself, it does not have the margin to care about wetlands, emissions, or aesthetics.

That is the central (as well as ‘central planning’) irony. Collectivist systems claim moral superiority, but they destroy the very surplus that makes moral action possible. It is not an accident that environmental movements flourish in wealthy, market-based societies and not in centrally planned ones. Nor is it an accident that large-scale charity emerges from countries that allow individuals to accumulate and deploy capital voluntarily. When everything is collectivized, there is nothing left to give. Charity becomes impossible because surplus disappears.

The historical record is clear. Under collectivism, incentives collapse. The people who do the work see the product of their labor siphoned upward. The administrators and political elites do fine. The rest make do. When shortages follow (as they always do) the response is coercion, not reform. In extreme cases, famine follows.

Charity Begins Where Coercion Ends

What we are seeing today is a softer version of the same pathology. Money is extracted at scale, ostensibly for humanitarian purposes, and routed through bureaucratic systems that reward process rather than outcomes. The people doing the real work are steadily disincentivized. The people managing the flows thrive. Problems persist because solving them would end the funding stream. This is not charity. It is churn.

Seen in this light, the contrast with Gawande’s parents becomes even more instructive. They rejected tribalism. They rejected fatalism. They rejected the idea that responsibility belonged to “the system.” They forged a road of their own: professionally, culturally, and morally. They assimilated. They contributed. And then, with surplus earned honestly, they gave back in a way that endured. That path is not cold. It is humane. It is the only path that has ever reliably worked.

The tragedy of modern collectivist rhetoric is that it mistakes compulsion for compassion. It assumes that virtue scales bureaucratically. It does not. Charity that matters cannot be nationalized without being hollowed out. When everyone is forced to give, no one is responsible. When surplus is drained before it forms, nothing meaningful can follow.

The lesson (written in Athens, Ohio and carried back to rural India not by government decree, but by human hands) remains simple and unfashionable: charity begins with freedom, not coercion. Without that, there is nothing left to give anyone at all.