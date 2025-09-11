Discussion about this post

Mark Economou
1d

Well said. Thank you. I’m going to hold onto these words for future pondering and share with my grandchildren such clear thinking about this horrible act of evil.

Matt Gelfand
1d

Honestly, I never heard of Charlie Kirk before yesterday. My guess is I’d’ve disagreed with many of his policy positions and opinions. But what I’ve learned about him in the last 24 hours or so suggests I’d’ve enjoyed jousting with him about the issues of the day and that he’d be a respectful debater, as I like to think I am.

Several of Randy’s comments ring true, so I’ll highlight them here. “Hatred poured toward him, and he met it with civility, with humor, with caring, with aplomb… Civilization means nothing without civility. [Kirk’s] resistance was never violent. His weapons were language and conviction. He stood when others knelt. He spoke when silence was demanded.”

And “He channeled the rawest aggression into discourse, much like a coach channels unruly boys into football, teaching discipline and maturity.”

There is no place for the violence we viewed and read about in the last day or so. I’ve argued for years that we all - on both sides of the aisle - need to argue about our differences respectfully, with civility. I gather Kirk helped make that happen. Now we have one less soul doing so. We all need to pick up that baton and carry it forward. Without it, we’re lost.

