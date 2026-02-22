CONSENSUS IS NOT SCIENCE

YouTube labeled this February 2022 interview with Dr. Richard Amerling as misinformation and removed it.

The video remains unavailable there. Amerling did not posture or provoke,but reasoned. Here’s the supposed “misinformation”. You be the judge.

To be honest, Randy, the shots — I won’t even call them vaccines — never worked. When you look at the actual study data, it’s so porous and so horribly done. These studies are awful. They had a minimal, if any, effect. The absolute risk reduction, for example, for Pfizer was 0.7 percent. When you see a number like that, to me, it means they don’t work. They also had a higher number of deaths than they reported in their initial study. When they rolled out the six-month data for Pfizer, they had twenty-one deaths in the active group versus seventeen in the placebo group. That, of course, was not reported to the FDA initially when they got the EUA. So they never really worked against the original strain, and they don’t work at all against these other strains. In fact, they show negative efficacy, meaning they make you more likely to get sick. That’s clearly shown in the Israeli data, the UK data, and the Danish data at this point too. So I don’t think they ever worked. I was skeptical from the very beginning, and I wanted to see more evidence. Of course, I wanted to see more studies, and I refused to take the shot. When my university imposed a vaccine mandate, I argued very strenuously against it, but I could not convince them. I pointed out even back in the early spring of 2021 that every country that rolled out the shots in a big way experienced a big spike in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. They were courting that kind of scenario in Grenada if they pushed hard on the shot. Well, I lost the argument.

And we lost out not being able to hear his thoughts in the public space. Medicine once belonged to doctors who knew their patients, their physiology, and their limits. During COVID, protocols replaced judgment and dashboards replaced care. Amerling watched that transition harden into dogma and said, “Consensus is not science and never has been.

Trained when diagnosis began at the bedside, he practiced medicine as applied biology. He described fever, breath sounds, sputum under a microscope, and decisions made before the chart closed. “Clinical experience is the foundation of medicine,” he said, “not an anecdote.” Treatment followed understanding rather than flowcharts.

Evidence-based medicine promised rigor. Amerling argued that it inverted judgment. Randomized trials rose to the top, clinical reasoning fell to the bottom, and consensus displaced mechanism. “Evidence can be manufactured to support any conclusion,” he said. Guidelines then became mandates. Insurers enforced them. Hospitals required them. Governments used them. “Once guidelines are issued,” he warned, “you lose control over how they are used.”

COVID exposed the brittleness of that structure. Doctors sent patients home untreated. Authorities discouraged early intervention. Institutions stigmatized safe generic drugs to preserve emergency authorizations. Hospitals waited until patients could not breathe and then applied uniform protocols regardless of age, risk, or timing. “One size fits all medicine kills people,” Amerling said.

He pointed to outcomes rather than intentions. Countries that rolled out mass vaccination saw spikes in cases and deaths. Nursing home policies amplified mortality. Hospitals adopted remdesivir despite weak evidence and known toxicity. “Absolute risk reduction tells the truth,” he said. “Relative risk sells drugs.” Institutions buried the former beneath the latter. When dissent surfaced, authorities punished it rather than answering it.

The profession complied. Most physicians no longer practiced independently. Salaried and replaceable, they followed orders. Many persuaded themselves that obedience equaled good medicine. Others stayed silent. Amerling described the result plainly. “Doctors are now commodities,” he said.

This context explains the label. Amerling made claims that invited verification. He spoke in mechanisms, risk arithmetic, and incentives. “If you make a mistake in a guideline,” he said, “you harm millions.” That statement described scale rather than malice.

Amerling’s critique does not romanticize the past. It addresses structure. When medicine treats numbers instead of people, harm multiplies. When power consolidates, error scales. When judgment yields to consensus, truth thins.

Health does not emerge from committees. Physicians build it case by case, body by body, with eyes open– and borrowing from Clockwork Orange, we prefer consideration over coercion.