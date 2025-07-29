House Bill 5250, passed in January 2021 under the guise of a post-COVID 'emergency' economic recovery, was no savior. It was a legislative junkyard, stuffed with pet projects-- Charlestown laundry facilities, drama club grants, historic preservation funds-- none addressing any urgent pandemic need. Hidden in this mess was a calculated move: a provision that clawed back local zoning control, birthing the MBTA Communities Act.

Zoning, as my attorney friend points out, ultimately belongs to the state, with cities’ merely leasing that authority. But to seize it back so abruptly, bypassing hearings and public will, reeks of the same heavy-handed centralization seen during COVID itself-- a power grab disguised as necessity, forcing urban density on quiet suburbs like a swab jammed down the throat under the pretext of a test.

With virtually no public input, no real debate, and no focused vote on zoning policy, the state embedded a mandate that now forces towns and cities like Newton to create thousands of new housing units near transit-- or face penalties. It was the legislative equivalent of (recent nationwide news) painting over Nonantum’s Italian flag in the dead of night and calling it “safety.”

Similarly, with the euphemistically-labeled “MBTA Communities Act”, on a grander scale – Massachusetts didn’t legislate; it snuck, skulked, slithered, and slinked (slunk?).

This is the pattern now: declare a crisis, centralize authority, push sweeping reform under a benevolent-sounding name—and skip the part where the public gets to weigh in. They call it “housing justice.” What it is: a seizure of local democratic prerogatives. Architects Jeff Stein and Marc Hershman discuss this on my NewTV show, 2023.

And for what? The data doesn’t show an existential housing shortage. The state’s population is flat or declining. People are leaving—many for freer, cheaper states.

The problem isn’t supply. It’s demand for a lifestyle that’s atomized: one unit per person, no roommates, no flexibility, no imagination.

If you really wanted affordability, you'd bring back boarding houses; encourage accessory apartments (which actually is happening) and ease onerous regulations and constraints on builders: eg, the affordable housing “tithing-” / “indulgences-” rigmarole (which is not happening). But those don’t generate ribbon-cuttings and state grants. So instead, we get mandates to build concrete shoeboxes next to diesel train lines under the lie of “urgency.”

This isn’t planning. It’s brute-force politics disguised as empathy. And it’s exactly how the state now operates: telling us to “follow the science,” while ignoring the actual numbers. Telling us to “respect differences,” while steamrolling towns that dare to dissent.

What makes it even worse is the selective enforcement. The city of Newton, not just the state, played politics with the map. Wealthier enclaves, and perhaps even politically connected areas like Mayor Ruthanne Fuller’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood (which in fact would’ve been perfect for buildup, given the massive parking lots and associated mall(s)), were quietly exempted [those neighborhoods in circles] while other villages [within rectangles] bore the brunt.

If there really were a crisis, they’d have led with the zoning overhaul. Put it front and center. But they didn’t. They buried it in a Trojan Horse of pork. They moved in the dark because they feared the light. And that’s how you know you're being ruled, not represented.