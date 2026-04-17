Shock without awe

There is a saying in medicine that the worst thing you can be is an interesting case, and there are some corollaries potentially with my “interesting career”. I believe I’ve made lemonade from certain lemons (as discussed in Authority Magazine; BREAKING BAD Medicine; and in the course of a legal odyssey’s certiorari petition to SCOTUS), arriving at what I considered a settled chapter of my professional biography. I’m back practicing medicine, albeit part-time (in men’s sexual health) and actively doing medical investigative journalism.

So when a longtime Facebook contact recently acted as though she had uncovered something urgent and damning (complete with the full siren-emoji, BREAKING-news Babylon Bee satirizes), my first reaction was something closer to bewilderment than anger.

The proceedings mentioned had been resolved publicly and on the record. A genuinely concerned friend, even a critical one, sends a private note. Instead we have something calibrated for self-gratification as scoop-reporter, self-styled David, victorious over Goliath.

A genuine friend asked her the obvious, “how can something from (2014 and) 2019 be considered news?” I contacted Eleanor, offered my phone number, suggested a video call, sent documentation. She responded in writing, declined every invitation to speak or appear on camera, and then (ultimately) blocked me. Her given raison d’être for posting this now was her (supposed) circle of unnamed Boston physician-friends who were apparently skeptical of my subsequent court-, and board- victories’ reversing and ablating the erstwhile, wrongful suspension(s). NB, here’s my rebuttal to her charges

Consider two possibilities: either this is a real (~80 year old woman) with a gaggle of conveniently geo-fenced Bock-skeptic comrades-- or it is someone else(where) entirely who fed a few search-results into a chatbot and generated details that makes a hit-job sound credible. The refusal to get on a call fits either scenario, but which one better?

Eleanor and I had been Facebook friends for over a decade, and her page carries enough photographs and personal history to earn trust; but that is precisely the point. A decade of accumulated credibility among real followers is exactly what makes an account valuable the moment its original owner becomes unavailable to tend it. Followers have no way of knowing the difference (a reason to consider doing so), and that vulnerability is what prompted this piece.

There is another octogenarian figure in my feed, without question previously sharp-tongued and opinionated; yet with those characteristics now ‘on steroids’, he produces inflammatory, rabid, anti-Semitic content – without coming up for air: no breaks for grandkids, jokes, snowstorms, or cat pics— merely the JOOOOS(!), full-time.

He always had a soupçon of Ezra Pound(-sand, please) and Céline’s NDSAP-sympathies, but those were outweighed by his literary anecdotes, historical references, and family reminiscences. It may just be some senility’s currently uncovering the worst parts of what always was there; however, the distance between who he was and what the account now generates is wide enough to make the question worth asking seriously: are some oldsters’ accounts Trojan horses? How can you know if/ when a long-established Friend-profile is no longer inhabited by your friend?

The market

Social media accounts are bought and sold openly, with escrow services, buyer protection, and detailed listings showing follower counts, engagement rates, and account age. FameSwap,Flippa, SocialTradia, and SWAPD handle these transactions every day. One documented Facebook group with fifty-four thousand members sold for twenty-five hundred dollars. What transfers in these deals is not the account itself but the audience, the algorithmic history, and the credibility the original owner spent years building. Most of it is legal, if against platform terms of service.

The elderly account is a special case. A real, educated, credentialed person posting consistently in a specific community for a decade builds something a manufactured account cannot replicate: genuine provenance. The followers chose to be there based on a real person’s real opinions. That trust is not available any other way. And unlike a business account, an elderly person’s personal Facebook page has no lawyer, no manager, nobody watching what gets posted after the original owner’s circumstances change. It is unguarded in a way that makes it particularly attractive to whoever might want to use it.

Key-Man Risk: A Business Idea

My security alarm technician knew everything about my system; every repair, every sensor, every customer he had ever served. When he died the business died with him. Every customer started over from scratch with someone new. The value evaporated not because it was not real but because there was no vessel to hold it.

A lawyer/friend’s father ran an accounting practice doing over twenty million dollars gross. When he died suddenly, she inherited essentially nothing; the value lived in him, in his relationships, in what his clients knew about him specifically, and none of it transferred. The business did not survive him by even one fiscal quarter.

During my medical diaspora, 20-teens, I tried to build a business around exactly this problem: a structured repository of relationships, client data, and institutional knowledge that would otherwise die with the owner, available to pass to a successor or sell before it went stale, the “key man problem”.

What stopped us was human nature: people became depressed discussing their own (inevitable) demise. Business succession planning is prudent and widely ignored. The insight survives. We pivoted the business, sold it (at a mild loss) – and this opportunity remains: creating the “nuclear football” of essential business data that will keep the company afloat during crisis, long enough to be passed either to an interested friend or relative, or sold on the open marketplace.

Vultures and algorithms

Bankruptcy courts maintain public databases of companies in insolvency proceedings, and among the assets listed are often operating websites with years of accumulated domain authority and search engine ranking. Some, crafty or unscrupulous, monitor those databases for the moment a domain lapses and buy it immediately, inheriting and redirect traffic, for fun and profit.

The social media equivalent is the same proposition. The algorithmic weight of years of engagement accrues. The only question is who remains at the keyboard.

The platform blind spot

The DMV retests elderly drivers because a license is not a permanent grant; it is a periodically revalidated certification that the conditions under which it was issued still obtain. Facebook retests nothing. Google has quietly built an inactive-account manager that allows users to designate what happens after a period of inactivity. Absent is any commercial incentive for platforms to implement such, since active accounts generate engagement regardless of who is running it, and engagement is what platforms sell.

Platforms could require periodic reverification for accounts above a certain age or follower threshold. Estate attorneys could treat social media accounts as assets requiring succession planning, as some already do with domain names and email lists.

What will probably happen is nothing, for the same reason my small business succession venture found no takers: the people most affected are least motivated to act. The elderly account that gets handed off, purchased, or simply operated by whoever has the password will keep functioning as a vessel of borrowed trust, wearing the face and history of an old (and old) friend.

People confident in what they have posted do not generally need to remove and block the subject of their posts. Whether that was good old (or neither old nor good) Eleanor, I don’t know. In the event, her followers were exposed to content not meant for contentment; rather (re)purposed for clicks. Siren emojis may be proper but ironic alarms.