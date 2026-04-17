Randall Bock

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
20h

Randy, Your stuff is so good. Wish it had greater exposure.

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Jupplandia's avatar
Jupplandia
20h

A typically thoughtful piece. There must be so many dead accounts revived by the unscrupulous.

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