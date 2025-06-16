I’ve used Dragon NaturallySpeaking for more than 30 years. I depend on it. And to be fair, it gets about 95% of what I say exactly right. But the other 5%? That’s when Dragon starts acting like a half-deaf genie.

You know the joke:

A man walks into a bar, orders a drink, then pulls out a tiny man and a tiny piano. The miniature guy starts playing a flawless Chopin nocturne.

“That’s incredible,” says the bartender. “Where did you find him?”

“Magic lamp,” says the man. “Want to try it?”

The bartender grabs the lamp, wishes for a million bucks—and the bar instantly fills with ducks.

“What the hell? I asked for a million bucks!”

The man nods toward the piano.

“Do you really think I wished for a ten-inch pianist?”

That’s what Dragon is like. It’s not hostile. It’s just… miscalibrated. Fatally cute in the worst possible way. And I have top-of-the-line Dragon NaturallySpeaking Professional version 16 – the latest model.

The inspiration (and irritation) for this article has been brewing for some time but the proximate cause was that earlier today, when I dictated “he got his sea legs,” Dragon heard “he got his CLECs”—as in Competitive Local Exchange Carriers, those telecom companies from the 1996 deregulation era (a never-heard term and connection I only made after googling just now).

Also today, I said “like a recrudescence,” and Dragon proudly handed me “Leica recrudescence,” because clearly, I must be dictating about infectious disease and vintage German cameras.

Then there’s the moment (after all this; in writing up his very same article) I say “ludicrous,” and Dragon writes “Ludacris”—as if I suddenly had launched into a hip-hop 2000s review. Fortunately, it never inserts “Incognegro” for “incognito”.

It’s not just wrong. It’s obviously wrong. And more importantly, it’s avoidable.

Dragon has a phenomenal vocabulary; however, that’s part of the problem. It doesn't know how to weight words properly. It assigns equal likelihood to “CLEC” and “sea legs,” or to “Ludacris” and “ludicrous,” and it usually guesses in the most embarrassing direction possible.

Worse, if you want to fix this? You can't just toggle something off. You have to open the Vocabulary Editor, search for the term, delete it manually. On every machine you use. And because Dragon doesn't sync vocabularies across platforms, that same nonsense pops back up like mold. And so I find myself deleting Ludacris– at some later date– like shingles after chickenpox. It’s completely Leica déjà vu until I can get my dictation CLECs back again.

This shouldn’t be necessary. And (outside of adding a complicated and expensively embedded AI-like referee) the solution is obvious: let us toggle proper names and obscure acronyms on and off.

Better still, give us tiers:



- Mode 1 – Basic personal names only: John, Susan, Bill.

- Mode 2 – Add popular terms, brands, acronyms.

- Mode 3 – Unleash the full trivia monster: every rapper, K-drama, anime villain, discontinued allergy med.

Make it flexible. Make it fast. And make it easy to turn off the dumb stuff when just trying to write clearly. Dragon at times has been brilliant (not so much in current context, but back in the 1990s, wow!). But brilliance without judgment just creates noise.

Back then, I had thought Dragon was going to take off, but frankly it has somewhat stagnated and that includes its purchase by oftentimes middlebrow Microsoft.