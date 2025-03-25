Emergent BioSolutions has become a linchpin in America’s biodefense infrastructure, securing billions in government contracts to supply anthrax vaccines, smallpox treatments, and nerve agent antidotes. Yet, its track record raises a troubling question: Is this company, entrenched in a monopoly-monopsony relationship with federal agencies like ASPR and BARDA, actually capable of delivering when the nation needs it most? A closer look at its history, bolstered by Washington Post investigations, reveals a pattern of lucrative deals, questionable efficacy, and systemic failures—casting doubt on whether Emergent is a reliable guardian of national security or a beneficiary of bureaucratic dysfunction.

The relationship between Emergent and the U.S. government epitomizes a monopoly-monopsony dynamic, “a bilateral monopoly”: Emergent is often the sole supplier of critical biodefense products, while the government, via agencies like the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), is the sole buyer. This artificial market eliminates competition, stifles innovation, and inflates costs. Emergent’s annual revenue soared from $235 million in 2009 to $1.1 billion by 2019, largely fueled by no-bid contracts for the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). Under the Trump administration, ASPR alone paid Emergent over $694 million before the pandemic, dwarfing payments to other contractors.

This cozy arrangement thrives because larger pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer steer clear of government contracts (with Operation Warp Speed’s exception’s proving the rule). The (onerous) Federal Acquisition Regulation(s) (FAR) imposes invasive audit powers—akin to a "Skeleton Key Access" of corporate operations—exposing internal communications and trade secrets. For Big Pharma, the risks outweigh the rewards. Instead, smaller firms like Emergent, which rely almost entirely on federal funding, step in. An estimated 40% of their budget is devoured by compliance, dotting i’s and crossing t’s to meet bureaucratic demands. The result? A contractor pool limited to those willing to navigate this maze, often at the expense of quality.

Emergent’s performance under scrutiny tells a damning story. In 2020, tasked with producing a COVID-19 vaccine as part of Operation Warp Speed, Emergent faltered spectacularly. Contamination issues at its Baltimore facility led to the destruction of millions of doses, delaying the national rollout. This wasn’t an anomaly. The Washington Post detailed how Emergent’s Trobigard nerve agent injector—sold to the State Department for up to $120 million—faced recalls in 2019 due to faulty devices that failed to deliver full doses. Internal warnings from employees like Brenda Wolling ("Functionality testing has not been successful in this device”, 2017) were ignored as the company secured contracts. Earlier, its anthrax vaccine, BioThrax, sparked controversy when troops reported adverse reactions, yet Emergent leveraged post-9/11 fears to lock in Pentagon deals.

The company’s influence is pervasive. With nearly $45 million spent on lobbying since 2006, Emergent has cultivated ties across Congress, the executive branch– including scoring Trump-45 appointee (previous Emergent consultant) Robert Kadlec as his ASPR’s director. Kadlec, who pushed for a $2.8 billion smallpox vaccine deal with Emergent in 2019, exemplifies the (perhaps unavoidable, but inadequately scrutinized) revolving door between industry and government. After my "ASPR and BARDA: Bureaucratic Dysfunction in Biodefense" (February 9, 2025 Brownstone.org), I received multiple communications from credentialed ASPR/BARDA associates alleging Emergent’s very strong network, both sides of the aisle, and across all branches in DC— as result of its largesse.

Why does this matter? Biodefense isn’t a hypothetical exercise—it’s a wartime necessity. The SNS, heavily reliant on Emergent, holds stockpiles of vaccines and countermeasures rarely tested in real conditions (thank God). If a smallpox outbreak or chemical attack struck, would these products work? Emergent’s COVID failure suggests they might not. The bilateral monopoly model fosters complacency: without competition, there’s no pressure to innovate or ensure efficacy. It’s a folie à deux—a shared delusion where both parties prop up a failing system– very possibly at our taxpayers’ expense both literally (financially) and figuratively (should Emergent responses fail).

Operation Warp Speed offered a glimpse of an alternative. By waiving FAR rules and using Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreements, it cut red tape to deliver vaccines in record time. Yet, OTA is limited to prototypes — and its erstwhile essential co-runner, the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) which enabled Warp Speed, but at a Faustian-bargain cost: sidelining therapeutics to prioritize vaccines. This rigidity underscores a broader flaw: budgeting modalities like FAR stifle rapid response unless an emergency forces action. Why can’t biodefense operate with Warp Speed’s efficiency and business-coordination as the norm?

Reform is urgent. Ending the monopoly-monopsony trap requires opening contracts to competition, even if it means rethinking audit powers to lure Big Pharma back. A “neutral sandbox” model—where companies collaborate on government projects without full operational exposure—could balance security and innovation. Streamlining ASPR and BARDA, reducing overlap with agencies like DoD and DHS, and institutionalizing Warp Speed-style procurement would cut waste. Perhaps most critically, we should question the SNS’s reliance on static stockpiles from a single, faltering contractor. Modern mRNA manufacturing could shift us to a just-in-time model, reducing dependence on Emergent’s unproven reserves.

Emergent BioSolutions isn’t just a company—it’s a symptom of a broken biodefense ecosystem. Its tentacles grip appropriations and agencies, but its failures—like Trobigard’s recalls and COVID’s botched doses—warn of a deeper rot. In a real crisis, when seconds count, a bloated monopoly tied to an equally bloated monopsony could spell disaster. We don’t know we need biodefense until we do—and by then, it may be too late to realize Emergent isn’t up to the task.