I’m catching up with my Horace Mann and Yale classmate, Charles Ortel. After many decades of following his work from afar I got a chance to interview him. Our interview was a little bit shortened because of poor internet on my flight, but we did cover his work on potential shady dealings at CGI. Despite “close encounters of the Clinton kind” amazingly enough Charles remains happy, nonsuicidal– so, we should have a second interview soon. Stay tuned.

Charles has been a groundbreaker, uncovering the “kleptotechnokakistocracy” my other friend Michael Smith discusses at Unlicensed Punditry.

Charles Ortel reads the tea leaves of corporate filings, e.g. problems at General Electric 2007., “I turned my attention to exposing fraud in 2007,” and in that process “General Electric was not as advertised,” a finding that came from taking apart disclosures line by line and refusing to accept the narrative presented to investors.

Ortel later turned his attention to the Clinton Global Foundation: “as a technical legal matter, I would argue…that it doesn’t even exist.” The basis is not conjecture but gaps in initial filings and the failure to maintain basic corporate formalities in Arkansas, the jurisdiction tied to the Clinton Foundation.

One detail carries unusual weight because it is so mundane. The corporate secretary authenticates records. Without that role properly filled, documents do not carry legal force. Contracts become questionable.

The agreement between the Clinton Foundation and the National Archives and Records Administration created a long horizon arrangement over land, buildings, and presidential records in Little Rock. The structure involves layered leases and a ninety seven year grant of use rights. The issue, stated plainly, is that “the entity that granted these use rights went out of corporate existence.” If that is correct, then a major public arrangement rests on a counterparty that lacks legal standing.

When the structure fails, everything built on it requires a second look.