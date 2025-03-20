The Wall Street Journal recently published an article titled "They Wanted a Quick Fix for Hair Loss. Instead, These Young Men Got Sick," highlighting cases where young men suffered adverse effects after taking finasteride, often prescribed through telehealth services like Hims and Keeps. The piece plays into a broader cultural trend of sensationalizing risk while downplaying benefit, particularly when it comes to treatments that improve quality of life rather than directly saving lives.

I’ve prescribed finasteride for decades, and I’ve taken it myself for over a decade (initially for prostate). At 68, I still have a full head of hair, no prostate-related symptoms, and a low PSA. Like any medication, finasteride isn’t without risks, but the overwhelming majority of users tolerate it just fine. Unfortunately, articles like the WSJ piece lean heavily on extreme anecdotes while neglecting the broader reality: millions of men take finasteride without issue and benefit immensely from it.

The Philosophical Double Standard

There’s an odd inconsistency in how society views different medical interventions. Obesity is now being aggressively treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic, with widespread societal approval. Weight loss treatments aren't just about aesthetics—they reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and other metabolic disorders; but, let’s be frank, a lot of the Ozempic prescriptions are cosmetic rather than medically physiologically necessary.

We recognize that an improved physique can boost confidence, social perception, and overall well-being. Even somebody who wants to “Make America Healthy Again” buys in.

If a 25-year-old feels more confident in his dating life and professional interactions because he has hair, why is that any less valid than a person taking weight-loss medication to improve both self-image (and possibly long-term health)? Hair restoration functions similarly in that it allows men to maintain a youthful appearance and avoid the social disadvantages of early hair loss. We accept gym memberships, cosmetic procedures, and Botox injections as reasonable investments in self-improvement.

The FUE + Finasteride Equation

The WSJ article also neglects an important point: many men seeking finasteride do so as part of a larger hair restoration plan, often in conjunction with follicular unit extraction (FUE). Hair transplants take donor follicles from the back of the head, which are naturally resistant to DHT, and implant them into thinning areas. These hairs go through an adjustment phase in their new environment, and while they typically survive, the surrounding native hairs are still vulnerable to continued loss.

Without finasteride, a man who undergoes FUE may find that his newly restored hairline remains intact while a new thinning area emerges just beyond it. This can create an unnatural contrast, almost like a Dominican monk’s pattern of hair loss. Investing in a hair transplant without using finasteride to maintain the surrounding hair is akin to putting down new sod but refusing to water the rest of the lawn.

The Prescription Debate: Is Finasteride Overregulated?

The WSJ article also unintentionally raises another question: should finasteride even require a prescription? Minoxidil is available over the counter, despite being a pharmacological treatment for hair loss. In countries like Mexico, medications such as sildenafil (Viagra) can be purchased without a prescription, even though they have their own risks. Meanwhile, marijuana dispensaries have exploded across the U.S., offering products with wide-ranging psychoactive effects, yet we still require men to see a doctor to maintain their hair.

The reality is that finasteride’s prescription-only status has more to do with protecting physician gatekeeping than with genuine safety concerns. If side effects emerge, the solution is simple: stop taking it. The hair loss will resume, but the drug does not create irreversible harm in the vast majority of cases. Meanwhile, the long-term benefits—such as reduced prostate growth and potentially lower prostate cancer risk—are rarely acknowledged in these alarmist articles.

The Real Conversation We Should Be Having

What we need is a conversation that acknowledges both risks and benefits without falling into the trap of sensationalism. Are there men who experience sexual side effects from finasteride? Of course. Are they the majority? Not even close.

Young men who are considering hair loss treatment deserve accurate information—not just fear-based reporting that paints a one-sided picture. We don’t tell men to stop lifting weights because some people develop shoulder injuries. We don’t discourage running because some runners develop knee problems. We educate, we provide options, and we let people make informed decisions about their bodies.

The WSJ article amplifies the worst-case scenarios while ignoring the silent majority of men who take finasteride without issue. The truth is, many young men are navigating a highly competitive social and dating landscape, where looks matter. Here is an adaption of the “Rollo Tomassi”/a.k.a. “The Rational Male” (non—data-derived) Sexual Market Value (SMV) Chart. Men tend to value women’s appearance more than vice versa; however, women do care somewhat about a full head of hair, and that full head of hair may ALSO help in the other attractants men need, getting ahead in the workforce, economically.

To pretend otherwise is naive. If we are comfortable with people enhancing their appearance through fitness, plastic surgery, or even hormonal interventions, why should hair loss treatments be any different?

If you’re a young man considering finasteride, do your research, understand the risks, and weigh them against the benefits. But don’t let a few cherry-picked horror stories dictate your decision. Full disclosure: I work at Regeneris Elite Men’s Health Clinic