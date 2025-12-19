In early 2021, the world was still locked inside a COVID emergency mindset. Vaccines were rolling out amid grand promises of a rapid return to normal, yet lockdowns, masking mandates, school closures, and travel restrictions dragged on. The official story kept shifting but somehow remained rigid. Vaccines were framed as near-miraculous. Speaking up often meant being silenced. That was the backdrop for this conversation.

As a practicing physician, I had spent decades weighing risks, benefits, and tradeoffs in real patients, not abstractions. Yet during COVID, those instincts were being replaced by slogans. Brent Kievit-Kylar, a data analyst with a PhD in cognitive science was doing something rare at the time: calmly interrogating the data.

Pre-2020 pandemic plans from institutions like the WHO, which explicitly cautioned against mass masking of healthy people and broad border closures, were quietly set aside. “We all knew that masks didn’t really work very well in the public,” Brent noted, pointing out how quickly that understanding was abandoned.

Pandemic measures had taken on a moral glow. Vaccines became civic sacrament. Questioning effectiveness, overcounting of deaths, or unintended consequences was enough to earn the label “anti-science”. Please see my recent “Hotez Maximizes Gorky’s Maxims“ which reinforces the way “antiscience” was weaponized contemporaneously.

I pointed out: “A vaccine is kind of like wearing a raincoat. It’s not an absolute protection against getting somewhat wet.” Protection depends on context, exposure, and fit. It is never absolute. Brent pushed the logic further. “You can’t say that if I’m not wearing a mask, I’m hurting people who are vaccinated if you say that vaccines work.”

Conversely, for people who had already recovered from COVID, especially younger individuals, immunity was largely established through infection itself. In that context, additional vaccination offered little incremental benefit. Natural immunity was already doing the work, making further intervention largely redundant once protection was in place.

We spent time on global data, where patterns were hard to ignore. Age distribution and sanitation access explained outcomes far better than lockdown severity. “Countries with the worst sanitation are the ones with the best outcomes from COVID,” Brent observed. I added context: in many poorer, warmer regions, “windows are open, doors are open. They’re not necessarily lingering with the virus.”

Risk itself had become unmoored from scale, so Brent reframed it using micromorts, a one-in-a-million risk of death. “If you’re in the thirty to thirty-nine age range, risk of death is six hundred micromorts. That’s (on par with) boxing.”

I emphasized individualization. “Under twenty-five years old, there are higher risks from taking a vaccine than from COVID.” That was not an anti-vaccine claim. It was the truth that’s filtering out now, set in 2021..

Brent cited Japan: “Four times more people died from excess suicide than died from COVID”. I pointed out that the QALY lost from lockdowns’ (disease of) despair (e.g. heroin overdoses) would exceed that from covid itself “We extended those pockets of despair to vast new territories.”

Even vaccine trials raised red flags. Reviewing Novavax data, Brent remarked, “You should not be able to get results this good.” Statistical artifacts, base-rate problems, and testing errors were rarely discussed publicly, yet they mattered. Naomi Wolf later came out with corroborating information.

This video remains a record of thinking clearly when conformity was rewarded and doubt punished.