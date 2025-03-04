I started out as a Democrat, no doubt about it. Growing up in New York City in the 1960s, politics seemed to come in only two flavors: regular Democrats and further-left Democrats.

My father was a "regular" Democrat, my older brother was heavily involved in local politics, working with Manhattan Borough President Percy Sutton (at one time, Malcolm X’ lawyer),

and I even led the McGovern campaign at my high school (though, in truth, I didn’t do much, PS that’s Warren Beatty– but you get the idea, Tom Wolfe’s Radical Chic).

Politics was always in the air.

But life is a long experiment. You observe, you test, you refine your conclusions. Exposure to different perspectives has a way of reshaping one’s worldview, often in unexpected ways. One of my college roommates’ fathers worked at McGraw-Hill and had an unending Wall Street Journal subscription. My roommate had no use for it, so I inherited it. By the time I started medical school in Rochester, I had had a steady diet of perspectives outside my New York liberal bubble. At first, I scoffed at the op-eds from Republicans. Over time, as I watched policies and political ideologies play out in real time—especially during the Reagan years—I began to think, hmm.

One pivotal moment was the 1978 Bakke case,

which raised profound questions about merit, fairness, and racial preferences. It challenged the dominant narratives I had been immersed in and forced me to consider the long-term implications of policy choices. By the time I was engaged in deep conversations with (invariably leftist) professors and colleagues in the late '70s and early '80s, I had already moved away from the left, though not entirely to the right. I was in transition, intellectually and politically.

Amongst my non-science classes throughout the duration at Yale I likely had only two professors who weren’t on the left: one in economics and one in governmental affairs (with his grave sin of having worked for Richard Nixon!). Both wanted smaller governmental imprints, fewer programs, less taxation, radical ideas! Both, we students attacked politically; but, they had integrity and answers. It was a curious moment which I mentally shelved for some time (prepping for a medical degree), but not forever.

Which brings me to a recent exchange with an old friend, a professor of history steeped in the same leftist Bronx-to-Brooklyn milieu I once inhabited. He was surprised, perhaps even unsettled, to learn that I had politically swum away; was never truly a socialist, Leftist – or sympathizer, even back then – and certainly not now.

I get it—when we met, I was already shifting politically, but I hadn’t yet declared it. His reaction reminded me of how ideological silos work: they assume permanence. But ideas evolve, and so do people. The funny thing is I have been writing on topics that somewhat overlap his own area of expertise (history of public health), and he was interested in my recent work until just now sniffing out a different political allegiance.

At the heart of my shift is not allegiance to a party or movement, but a commitment to what works—an application of the scientific method to politics and society. If the goal is human flourishing, prosperity, and freedom, then we must examine which systems deliver those results. The evidence overwhelmingly favors liberty over central planning, dynamism over rigidity, and opportunity over dependency. Some of my old colleagues may see this as a betrayal. I see it as learning from experience.

This is where America’s "right" diverges from the right of old-world European ethno-nationalism. Our right, rooted in the ideals of the Founders, is about liberty, egalitarianism, and the flourishing of individuals beyond their tribal origins. Unlike the ethnic nationalism of Europe, which has often led to exclusion and bloodshed, the American experiment is about the supremacy of ideas, commerce, hope, and charity. It is why people from all over the world strive to be here—not because of socialism, but despite it.

For many in the (New York City) Jewish socialist-communist tradition, opposition to ethno-nationalism historically was existential, via centuries of persecution: thus, socialism seemed the only viable counterweight. That instinct carried over into the 20th century, particularly among Jewish intellectuals who saw in communism a universalist ideology that could transcend the blood-and-soil nationalism of Europe. But in the American context, that old framework doesn’t apply.

The irony is that this socialist political lineage, which initially sought to dismantle ethnic divisions, has in some ways become its own kind of Jewish-Socialist ethno-political identity in the generational throughline; despite the 1960s’ joke about Jewish political behavior: "They earn like Episcopalians, vote like Puerto Ricans" underlining a legacy of ideological inheritance more than rational self-interest.

The grand socialist projects of the 20th century have consistently failed, driving people away rather than drawing them in. High ideals on paper often become bureaucratic nightmares in practice. In contrast, the messy, decentralized, and dynamic American model—despite its flaws—has proven resilient, adaptable, and capable of offering genuine opportunity.