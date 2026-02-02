“ The greater the ignorance, the greater the dogmatism .” Sir William Osler

TL;DR: In the wake of institutional failures exposed by COVID, dissident movements face a predictable danger: moral certainty’s hardening into a new orthodoxy. What begins as “Resistance” (to epistemic bullying) can, over time, reproduce the same intolerance it once opposed .

This inversion is not merely psychological but structural. History offers ample warning: in the tobacco and opioid settlements, vast sums flowed not only to injured parties but to states, advocacy groups, and law firms, subtly shifting emphasis from truth-seeking to blame-assignment. In the autism debate, acknowledging complicating factors such as genetics or diagnostic expansion risks diluting vaccine-centric narratives and, by so doing, ditto: the prospects for settlements; speaking fees; consultative authority; and power.

Science, however, requires resisting such gravitational pulls. Evidence must take precedence over moral fervor, and inquiry over empire-building.

Science Does Not Have Representatives

One irony of the post-COVID intellectual realignment is that institutions founded to resist technocratic overreach now risk replicating the very failure modes they recently (and rightly) opposed. Power is an intoxicant. What begins as inversion of a discredited scientific hierarchy can, absent methodological discipline, devolve into subversion of science itself: replacing evidence and contestation with proclamations enforced by status rather than proof.

The principle is simple, if demanding: evidence, replication, and contestation; not proclamations, dictates, or censorship. The pandemic’s most revealing moment was not merely arrogance but epistemic incoherence, publicly crystallized in the assertion “I represent science”-- even as open inquiry, the lifeblood of science, was actively undermined.

Dr. Fauci’s proclamation and peccadilloes were not just overreach, but category error: given his attempts to to delegitimize valid, constructive dissent (e.g. Dr. Fauci v. Dr. Bhattacharya). Insofar as Fauci did “represent science”, it was merely magically metamorphosed magisterium.

What is less comfortable, but no less important, is that this same (il)logical fallacy, ‘argumentum ab auctoritate’ (appeal to authority), has now surfaced within circles that once defined themselves in opposition to it. These groups are no longer dissenting against power but exercising it. Debate is constrained by status. Organizations that arose in response to this moral, institutional, and factual breakdown must therefore remain vigilant against reproducing the very defects they opposed -- at least until society adopts something closer to a durable solution, such as my own ‘Modest Proposal’, “How to Fix Science” (a marketplace, systems-based solution that would work independent of which “team” is in charge of the funding spigot).

Curiosity as Trespass?

What follows is not an argument (exclusively) about autism, vaccines, or any single causal theory; rather an illustration of how quickly disagreement can harden into disqualification, how curiosity can be reframed as trespass, and how movements built to challenge authority can stumble into enforcing it.

The episode is instructive precisely because it did not occur in a hostile setting, but in a room explicitly celebrating open, scientific debate.

My Entry into the Autism Debate

Before describing that exchange, it is worth explaining my own starting point. I went to medical school 1977-1981; wherein “autism” was not a term in use, let alone a branded epidemic.

When a diagnosis rises from clinical obscurity to 3% of all children (ostensibly), the first obligation is definitional clarity. What, precisely, are we talking about? What has changed biologically, diagnostically, institutionally, or economically? That instinct -- to pause, define, and understand before declaring causation is not “amateurism” (more on that later), but the most basic scientific reflex.

Autism, Ambiguity, and the Limits of ‘Permissible’ Inquiry

The dramatic rise in autism diagnoses does not mean children are becoming more severely autistic in some uniform or “harder” biological sense. It reflects diagnostic blurring and boundary creep. Autism without intellectual disability (mental retardation) increased thirteenfold between 1992 and 2005. The autism signal migrated and metamorphosed: 1992’s autism largely existed as a “pupa” enclosed within the “chrysalis” of intellectual disability; by 2005, emerging as a distinct diagnostic “butterfly”.

This has been enhanced by the Mental Health Industrial Complex’ growth on the heels of open-spigot financing evidenced in my The Hidden Cost of Mental Health Parity, bringing vast, new, lucrative diagnosis clusters centered on (what I call) the “4-A Club” of Autism, Anxiety, ADHD, and Addiction. These four are joined now by rapid increases (and a thriving medical business of life-long ‘customers’) in gender dysphoria (including, for the sake of alliteration, “Autogynephilia”, e.g. central allegedly to one “Lia Thomas”)

Reasonable scientists and observers disagree on how to weigh genetics, environment, diagnostic expansion, and institutional incentives in autism’s rising prevalence. The problem begins with territoriality: when critique is seen not as engagement, but as intrusion.

I encountered this dynamic after my spontaneously deciding to write a long-form analysis of autism’s rise. As a regular contributor to Brownstone Institute, having published over a dozen pieces on various topics, often with compliments from editor-in-chief Jeffrey Tucker, I assumed the piece would find a home there. Yet Brownstone has published very little substantive, declarative work on autism, preferring instead to place its bets selectively, as evidenced by Tucker’s promotion of Toby Rogers Ph.D., M.P.P. (a Brownstone Fellow and author of “The Political Economy of Autism“, which it will republish) as their go-to voice on the subject.

I devoted nine uninterrupted weeks to immersing myself in the literature, uncovering angles that surprised. The resulting article, Unraveling Autism’s Surge neither asserted vaccines as a settled cause, nor dismissed them outright. I weighed genetic, environmental, and institutional explanations, incorporated studies from various perspectives, circulated drafts for feedback, and revised substantively in response. One exchange bristled with condescension: Toby Rogers, queried dismissively,

“Why do you want to enter the most contested and miserable debate on the planet?”

Nonetheless, I had already incorporated (along with Tucker’s suggested emphasis on “regression”) Rogers’ preferred Hallmayer twin-study alongside vastly larger contemporaneous population studies, critiquing each on its evidentiary merits without favoritism. My eventual conclusion that autism has a majority genetic causation inevitably clashed with Rogers’ apparent set-point (i.e., autism’s principally stemming from vaccines [and toxicants]).

“The Solomonic (un)happy medium indicates more than half of autism risk is genetically set by the time of birth; however, that assessment comes with caveats:... autism occupies a mixed-influence zone: genetically weighted, yet with implicit environmental triggers; not unlike schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and Tourette’s.”

This balanced view unwittingly exposed a blind spot (or bias) at Brownstone. In a piece Tucker wrote (April 2025-- coincidently, around when I started researching my piece) promoting Rogers’ work, he declared:

“ Vaccines are not off the table as causal agents.... Brownstone is in no position to make any firm judgments. But we have been fortunate to support researchers who have long explored this relationship. Among them is Toby Rogers.... Though his thesis is rather shocking: autism is potentially bankrupting of the social order, and the shot schedule is the most plausible explanation: it has never been picked apart or otherwise refuted by anyone associated with the pharmaceutical industry. If it is wrong, the author (Rogers) wants to know (sic,… and no he does not). If it is right, we need to know that too. If the industry is actually responsible, even to a minor degree, in causing such harm and yet is immune from any legal liability, that is a serious problem.”

Submission and Silence

After Brownstone-submission, engagement ceased. Others in the group had had positive feedback, yet ultimately there was no rejection-rationale, no editor’s critique nor request for revision-- only prolonged silence. As the piece sat fallow. I self-published. Fortunately, shortly thereafter, Dr. Robert Malone reposted it, stating,

“This may be the longest essay we have ever published. However, Dr. Bock does an excellent job of making the vast array of information available on autism comprehensible. For those interested in the subject, this is essential reading. This is a treatise if you like, on the enigma scientists have labeled autism.”

Ironically, the article received far wider scrutiny outside Brownstone than it likely would have inside it.

Toby or not Toby, That is the Question

Months later, at a professional event explicitly celebrating open debate in science, I joined an ongoing conversation between Prof. Bret Weinstein and Dr. Toby Rogers, in which Rogers argued that unless his conclusions about vaccines (re: autism) were adopted in full, existing public health institutions and government itself (thus proving themselves in his view ‘beyond salvage’) should be dismantled or overturned, respectively (but not respectfully). This goes beyond any critique of any corruptive regulatory-capture failure(s) – landing squarely as an argument for Civil War-level, wholesale rupture (consistent with Rogers’ self-description as unabashed “revolutionist”).

I interjected, to both gentlemen, a more tempered and incremental view: scientific truth tends to emerge by gradual confirmation and realization, not by ultimatum; all the while congratulating Rogers on his views’ having been aired before a U.S. Senate subcommittee (so forthrightly and passionately), something unlikely to have occurred under prior administrations. This alone represented meaningful progress; moreover, he seemed to have “won” that day’s session, vs. adversary Jake Scott MD.

My complimentary (and complementary) thoughts were met not with any counterargument but with his brusque dismissal:

“You never did read my work; you have no right to be talking about autism.”

When I replied that I had read substantial portions of his writing, had incorporated studies he recommended, and had circulated my analysis for comment in advance, none of this was engaged. This is documented in our correspondence. The discussion was diverted entirely to an attack on legitimacy rather than evidence. Anything short of wholesale adoption was treated as defiance.

Whereupon, he thundered his Thunberg-ian derision,

“You are just an amateur!”

My riposte repurposed his reproach (as compliment), replying that ‘amateur’ literally means one who works from love of a subject rather than professional obligation – and that I was honored he noticed. The distinction was dismissed.

Confirmation Bias Cuts Both Ways

To be fair, this dynamic of personalization and radicalization is not unique to one side. Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine advocate whose own child has autism dismisses any environmental or vaccine-related hypotheses, labeling skeptics as “anti-science”. Rogers’ ex-partner’s son’s being “on the autism spectrum” may overgeneralize the personal into the categoric. Proximity to the pain of autism may fuel confirmation bias: evidenced here by two radically different formulations from similar emotions.

O Temperament, O Mores ! Provocation–Punishment Asymmetry

I had not adopted Rogers’ conclusion wholesale, nor acquiesced under withering fire. Within days, it became apparent that my standing my ground had been recast as incivility.

Ice-hockey fans may recognize the retaliation penalty: the instigator ‘skates’ (figuratively and literally); while the guy appropriately defending himself winds up in the box. I raised the matter with our editor-in-chief “coach” (who also served, in effect, as “the referee”); yet each expression of concern about the selective enforcement only seemed to confirm, in his view, the very label of “combative” he had applied (to me).

“ Nothing will come of nothing: speak again ”

King Lear banishes Cordelia for refusing performative allegiance. Her restraint is mistaken for defiance, and the kingdom pays the price: fragmentation, collapse, and civil war (of the type “revolutionists” imagine will cleanse the system).

Apocalypse Now

Apocalyptic projections often share a recognizable structure: limited data drawn across incompatible eras, smoothed into a curve, then extended indefinitely into the future. Climate science had its “hockey stick.” Autism activism now has its own projection (advanced by Toby Rogers, et al.) asserting that, if current trends continue, up to 10 percent of children in the United States will be autistic by 2060(!).

That claim relies on extrapolating prevalence-data across eras with radically different diagnostic criteria, screening practices, and institutional incentives, and then assuming an exponential trajectory. Here the familiar admonition, “The plural of anecdote is not data” applies, but with a twist: “Curve-fitting doesn’t convert mismatch into fate.”

As psychiatry professor David Mandell observed, the model depends on comparing older prevalence data to newer data collected under different diagnostic regimes, then imposing an exponential function on the result. Reclassifying categories converts to catastrophe.

Rogers’ 2021 paper was later retracted amid that Journal’s concerns over methodology and undeclared conflicts (the authors disputed). The episode nonetheless illustrates a broader problem: the substitution of speculative modeling for evidentiary balance, especially when projections serve as moral engines rather than hypotheses to be tested.

The analogy to climate science’s “hockey stick” controversy is imperfect but instructive. Criticism was treated as existential threat: marginalized, not answered. Questioning the moral engine of a movement is seen as sabotage.

When Movements Reproduce What They Oppose

Revolutionary figures are often invaluable in moments of disruption. They break taboos, force attention, and challenge complacency. But the same traits that make them effective firebrands: moral absolutism; intolerance for dissent; personal identification with a theory -- become liabilities once in power. Every revolution has its Robespierre.

What is ‘ Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood ’ (philosophically)?

Rogers’ worldview was on full display the following day at the Brownstone ‘Great Transition’ event– as he elaborated on his (jejune) “biological colonialism” thesis, arguing that autism and chronic illness function as tools of modern wealth extraction:

“We know with reasonable certainty that about a dozen toxicants in the environment and the vaccine schedule are causing the autism epidemic.... that will cause the collapse of the United States within our lifetimes... For the last 500 years, if you were a nation that wanted to get rich, the way you did it was you built a bunch of ships... and you took their stuff... At some point, there were no new lands left to conquer. And so what the ruling class decided was... to extract wealth from the middle class... through iatrogenic (i.e. medical) injury... If you can get the entire population to inject their kids 72 times during childhood..., you can enslave them for life to chronic illness... Lifetime care costs for autism are in the range of five million to seven million per kid. That’s a lot of money... to the pharmaceutical, ... hospital industrial complex, and the ruling class.“

This revolutionary stance reveals an underlying fault line: the tension between MDs and PhDs in health debates. Clinicians (like myself) bear moral and legal responsibility for patient outcomes, grounding our views in practical consequences, while PhDs can theorize without direct accountability, sometimes leading to absolutism untethered from clinical nuance. At institutions like Brownstone (formed as dissenting communities but now structured by social and financial alignments), narrative conformity can eclipse empirical rigor, punishing internal dissent as seen in my own removal. Such group dynamics reproduce the institutional capture they decry. Ultimately, I reject revolution as an epistemic fix; overthrowing public health bodies risks chaos without ensuring truth, a high-stakes gamble that ignores how science advances through incremental contestation, not wholesale rupture.

As I explored in “Empowered by the State, Condemned by the Crisis: The Purdue Paradox“, pharma companies operate within a system: vaccines within NCVIA liability protections. Remember, Purdue was the “excellent student”/ sole manufacturer ultimately able to provide the abuse-deterrent formulation the government requested, via OxyContin (I and II). Do what you will going forward, but retroactively stripping NCVIA shields risks oversimplifying autism as a “money hunt” rather than a nuanced condition. Rogers believes:

“We need to set aside a trillion dollars to compensate autism families who’ve been injured by the childhood vaccine schedule. And we need to set aside a trillion dollars to compensate people... hurt by COVID-19 vaccines. That is foundational... to this country rebuilding and becoming a democracy again. We need to have a conversation about transitional justice.”

Conversely, channeling Everett Dirksen:

“A trillion here, a trillion there, and soon enough you’re talking about real money.”

"Transitional justice” is associated with regime rupture. Rogers urges discontinuity from existing constitutional order rather than accountability within it.

Liability, Scapegoats, and the Search for Deep Pockets

At this point, the pattern becomes clearer. When harm is framed at civilizational scale, the first move is not compensation but delegitimation. Jeffrey Tucker has argued (supra) that if an industry causes harm while remaining immune from legal liability, that immunity itself becomes a serious moral problem. But historically, such arguments function as only the first step. Liability shields are not challenged abstractly. They are pierced by recasting lawful conduct as ultra vires through allegations of fraud, concealment, or bad faith. Only once that cloak of legal invulnerability is stripped away does the second step follow: the pursuit of money.

This sequence is familiar. Purdue Pharma was transformed from one actor in a long-standing opioid ecosystem into the singular villain by collapsing structural failure into corporate malfeasance. Concussions occur across football, hockey, snowboarding, and horseback riding, yet litigation converged on the NFL alone; because that is where the money is.

Incentives Matter More Than Villains

In the autism debate, vaccine manufacturers now occupy the same symbolic position. Meanwhile, as Christopher Rufo has documented, large-scale fraud in autism services in Minneapolis arose from local incentive structures: inflated diagnoses, public funding streams, shell nonprofits, and political protection. Autism diagnoses unlock monthly payments for families, additional staffing for schools, and expanded roles for special education bureaucracies. Autism diagnosis brings ~$1000/mo to households and guaranteed funding for schools’ additional staff.

None of this requires conspiracy, only predictable responses to incentives. California’s autism caseload has nearly quadrupled since 2011*.

Advocacy Is Not Inquiry

Moreover, Rogers’ economic lens strikes me as an endemic Marxist viewpoint: concrete and zealous; portraying wealth-creation solely through pillage and exploitation; ignoring the role of trade, innovation, and effort that built empires (from Phoenician merchants to Marco Polo’s routes, and modern insights from thinkers like George Gilder, who argue wealth flows from voluntary exchange, not zero-sum conquest). This “Economy 1.0”, Neanderthal perspective, as if the UK rose purely from colonial theft rather than industrial ingenuity, aligns with his conviction that autism is no scientific or medical puzzle (we “have the answers“) but a deliberate scheme. Yet this zeal, devoid of contestation for counter-evidence like genetic heritability or diagnostic expansion, is not science; it’s advocacy dressed as inquiry, potentially autobiographical in its grievances, as evidenced by his emotional panel moment choking up over personal academic hardships rather than the families affected.

Fixing Science Means Resisting Orthodoxy Everywhere

Repairing science requires more than opposing state mandates or pharmaceutical capture. The moment an institution decides that some questions may not be asked, or that some critics may not speak, it has ceased to function scientifically.

The autism debate will not be resolved by silencing skeptics, nor by sanctifying contrarians. It will be resolved, if at all, by careful classification, cross-cultural comparison, honest acknowledgment of diagnostic expansion, and willingness to test uncomfortable hypotheses without presuming their truth. Science does not need saints. It needs arguments.

FOOTNOTE:

*I could use your help: Documentation of similar incentive-driven autism-diagnosis clustering in specific districts, including reports involving immigrant populations, would materially advance this discussion and deserves serious investigative attention. In particular, evidence clarifying whether diagnostic thresholds shift in settings where a single additional classification can trigger multiple downstream benefits — additional classroom aides, expanded special-education staffing, increased per-pupil funding, unionized positions, and direct household assistance — would be valuable. Such arrangements can create locally rational, “win-win” outcomes for families, schools, and administrators, regardless of whether a diagnosis reflects clear pathology or borderline adjudication. This hypothesis does not presume bad faith; it reflects the well-documented tendency of institutions to respond predictably to incentives. Careful documentation, not assumption, is needed.