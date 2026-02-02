Discussion about this post

MT
7h

This is a depressing and thorough article. I could tell you interesting observations about the diagnosis and treatment of my one autistic young relative, and the likely causes and contributions, as well as layman complaints about misapplied diagnostic codes, but I see the point is the dangers of “science” and “medicine” in the world, and that is my concern. I am a person whose sight, person and function was saved by medical science more than once in life and I am a big believer in it, and very thankful to it. Dogma applied to medicine has never worked in this world and never will. What The Fauch and his ilk have done is push a lot of people wholly into the realm of folk medicine. Its efficacy is a whole other debate, especially with dwindling and incompetent resources in modern medicine, but had I been subject to family analysis of “wait and see and take this herb” I’d have been blind years and then dead by 33. I do not want that for others. I’d like doctors to be in medicine for the good of fellow humans. If we can somehow walk back toward that, most of this would be fixed. The West cares for humans. Its doctors should, too. My husband is still haunted by his “community duties” with the AF on an island once. They went into the local village to help clean up, etc. There he met a young girl who was dying of an infected leg. The doctor had offered multiple times to treat her if the father would just bring her to the base (a requirement, apparently, plus IV’s, etc). The father’s position was “if she dies, she dies. I have others and this is how life is.” Regressive beliefs, policies and practices will push humans back to this, which is horrible but no longer unthinkable.

Father Ben Cameron
2d

Thank you for the well written and thought provoking article about the causes of autism and the danger of dogmatism in science.

