Introduction (preview of upcoming longer article )

America’s obsession with gun control promises a quick fix for murder rates, but the data—and the blood on our streets—tell a different story. From Black urban centers to Latin American nations, violence “thrives” —not specifically where guns are legally and civilly more easily permitted, but where cultures fracture and policies fail.

This essay probes three questions: Does gun control reduce murder? Why do Black-predominant areas suffer such high violence? And how have cultural shifts and policy missteps since the Great Society fueled the carnage? The answers point not to firearms, but to a society unraveling at its core.

Gun Control: A False Fix

Venezuela and Mexico enforce tight firearm laws yet drown in murder rates eclipsing America’s—~40 per 100,000, respectively—while Switzerland and Norway, awash in guns, hover below 1 (per 100,000). California and Chicago boast strict controls yet rank among the deadliest U.S. locales, while rural Mississippi—lax on guns, with a 38% Black population—sees violence track with its black-demographics, not its gun racks. South of the border, murder rates dwarf the U.S. average, with criminals’ ignoring laws and citizens left defenseless. It’s not the weapons; it’s the cultures wielding them.

Legal gun owners aren’t the problem: of 5 million NRA members, only one—William Sherwood, convicted in 2014—stands out in homicide stats, a rarity the media would trumpet if replicated. Detroit’s decline from the richest city in the 1950s to murder capital by the 1980s, with middle-of-the-road gun laws, shows the issue isn’t firepower but social collapse. White flight after the 1967 riots and lost manufacturing jobs fueled poverty and violence—gun control didn’t save it, nor did lax laws doom it.

Comparisons ignoring localized patterns—like Europe’s homogeneity or Japan’s cohesion—miss the point. Ukraine and Syria’s low gun ownership left civilians vulnerable in crisis, while the UK’s knife attacks surge sans guns, up sharply in recent years. Private firearm ownership can safeguard when institutions fail—think Warsaw Ghetto—yet rising European gang violence in Sweden and the Netherlands hints at deeper societal shifts. It’s not access to guns, per se; rather cultures’ driving chaos, e.g. vehicular terror killings (in Magdeburg, Munich, New Orleans), and riots elsewhere.

The Roots of Black Violence

In Chicago, 75% of victims and 71% of murderers are Black—despite a 33% Black population.

St. Louis and Baltimore mirror this: homicide is the leading cause of death for young Black men, 80-90% killed by other Blacks, per Alvin Poussaint’s 1983 analysis, a grim reality unchanged in 40 years. These cities drown in blood, with murder rates sky-high, driven not by "Blackness" but by a broken culture taking root.

Fatherlessness—72% of Black kids born out of wedlock—feeds gang culture and idolized toughness. Without dads, teens turn to gangs for family, believing respect comes through violence, a cycle legacy media amplifies with “gangsta” glorification. LeBron James escaped this trap thanks to a stable adoptive family in Akron, where Frank Walker’s discipline turned potential into greatness—too few get that chance.

Some claim genetics drive this, but Nigerian immigrants—genetically “blacker” than African-Americans (73.2% African ancestry)—disprove it. Arriving with degrees and a hunger to learn, they hit White-level incomes and lower crime rates than legacy Blacks in a generation. In Nigeria, education’s a lifeline; here, it’s a heirloom passed to kids who outpace native Whites. Culture, not DNA, is the differentiator.

Ta-Nehisi Coates blames mass incarceration on racism, dodging the crime surge it curbed—violent crime doubled post-1970s as welfare grew, per 2015’s The Black Family in the Age of Mass Incarceration. Moynihan nailed it in 1965: family collapse, not just oppression, drives this, warning “lower-class behavior is shaking cities apart.” Coates’ victimhood lens sidesteps this unassailable truth, favoring systemic excuses over data.

Culture and Policy: The Real Culprits

Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society aimed to lift Blacks but crippled them—welfare rewarded single motherhood, fracturing families and sparking multi-generational dependence. Post-1960s, Black incarceration skyrocketed, not from “systemic racism” but rising crime, ironically fueled by those well-meant policies. Pre-Great Society, with raw Jim Crow racism, Black marriage and literacy climbed—progress stalled when LBJ’s aid undermined self-reliance, a cynical ploy to lock in votes, per Ronald Kessler’s account.

While White prejudice dropped sharply—per Dan Hopkins’ 2019 study—media “racism” mentions soared tenfold since Obama’s era, despite his 2008 win’s signaling progress.

Interracial marriage acceptance proves tensions eased, yet Coates, Sharpton, and Kendi frame every disparity as racial, amplifying grievance over reality. Hopkins’ data, buried in academic corners, shows this crisis is manufactured, warping perception and stoking division.

Nigerians thrive with education and grit, hitting median incomes rivaling Whites, while legacy Blacks, centuries in, lag at two-thirds that level, often stuck in secure but low-growth jobs—postal work, clerks, healthcare.

(Pre-scandal) Bill Cosby once urged self-reliance over victimhood, but BLM and reparations peddle the opposite. Economic independence trumps grievance; Nigerians prove it, turning school into success while others stall on handouts.

Offering a Better Way Forward

Gun control doesn’t cut murder rates—culture and policy do. Strict laws fail where societies fracture, from Chicago to Caracas. Black areas bleed because broken families and grievance breed violence, not guns or genes—Nigerians prove it. Since the Great Society, welfare and lowered bars have fueled this fire. The fix? Restore family, responsibility, and opportunity—ditch dependency for jobs, enforce laws, let citizens keep their guns. That’s the smoking gun we’ve ignored too long.

There was effectively zero personal crime (reported) in Mao’s China and Stalin’s Soviet Union (reserving major crime for the state itself). So, freedom includes a freedom to do poorly, as well as benignly. Merely looking at the homicide rate alone is not a full picture of a country’s success. Amongst the countries below, where would you most like to live?