TL;DR

Sitting by this fire recalls for me the physics of life: logs that “lose weight” with the same combustion chemistry running inside our own cells: producing CO2 and water, which has its own miraculous life-allowance properties. Separately, a pocket-sized metabolic device now lets us watch that internal fire in real time, measure VO2, and see how our choices shape the engines we live in

I’m sitting in front of the fireplace listening (not just to Debussy, via headphones, but) to some not-fully-dried wood “pop”, obviously conjuring up memories of popcorn, whose kernel shell holds until its steam-liberating, form-inverting explosion. Water has its strange, life-serving stubbornness of not boiling until high temperature, keeps lakes and oceans liquid (whereas, bodies of liquid alcohol would vaporize).

Water molecules’ quiet, internecine, electric, mutual attraction not only keeps our oceans from evaporating, but breaks the density rule most solids follow. At lower energy, in solid form, every other liquid falls into itself and becomes heavier; whereas “solid water”, i.e. “ice” floats. If it sank, lakes would freeze from the bottom up and stay dead through winter. A single quirk of geometry saves the fish, and their next-generation(s).

Fire, oddly, brings up another physics tidbit: crushed ice versus cubes. Most everybody prefers cubes in his drink; however, it is inefficient in cooling it. The physics is (“are”?) simple. Crushed ice’s greater surface area brings faster exchange; moreover, those large cubes left behind when the drink is gone represent wasted refrigeration. Think of kindling. To start a fire, shredded cardboard and thin scraps of wood (with more surface area) equates with faster ignition.

Spherical “ice cubes” amuse me. A sphere has the least surface area for its volume, which makes it the slowest, least efficient cooling shape. Pretty, but silly.

And then my mind goes back to the logs. These heavy pieces of wood vanish over a few hours, and yet no one asks where the weight went. The disappearing wood contains a hint about our own disappearing weight when people diet or exercise. Ask most people how fat leaves the body and they will say stool, or urine, or sweat. The truth is closer to what transpires within the fireplace. Wood is mostly carbohydrate cellulose (a long chain of sugars).

When it burns, those carbohydrates (plus oxygen) become carbon dioxide and water. In our cells we carry out the same reaction, only controlled and microscopic. We oxidize fat and carbohydrate to keep our inner fire burning, and the “lost weight” leaves mostly through the lungs as carbon dioxide. We breathe it away. A fraction becomes water that we excrete, but the weight bulk of what vanishes is exhaled into the air just as these logs are exhaling their CO2 up the chimney right now.

So the fire, the steam popping from the wood, the debate over ice, and the idea of weight drifting off through breath, all trace back to the same quiet rules that govern water, carbon, and energy. The world works because a few molecules behave just oddly enough to let us sit by a fire and think about them.

If all this seems abstract, the little metabolic fires inside us are no longer beyond reach. In medical school I watched the same chemistry measured by machines the size of a telephone booth, metabolic carts that cost as much as a car. Today a four-ounce device like CalibreBio’s gives a clearer reading than systems costing tens of thousands. It shows, minute by minute, how much of “our engine” is burning carbohydrate and how much is burning fat.

The closest competitor in clinics is the PNOE system, bulkier and costlier. Calibre Bio can track VO2, intensity of effort, and fuel mix. It lets an athlete self-compare, and it lets a team understand which players are actually working and when. Full disclosure, I am both investor and enthusiast, but the device simply restores the scale of our own combustion to something we can finally see. The same chemistry that lifts the smoke from a chimney is the chemistry that moves our legs and keeps us alive. For the first time, we can measure it in real time and watch our own internal fire burn.

VO2 has become the prized metric for physicians like Peter Attia and for many in regenerative health because it reflects how well the lungs, heart, and muscles cooperate when they are asked to do real work. If people saw how quickly their VO2 shifts with smoking, vaping, or a stretch of idle living, they might take those choices more seriously.