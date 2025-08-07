Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
11h

Randy, The truly scary thing that you underscore here is that the recognition of how horrible this all is is primarily being driven by a bunch of 65-75 year old folks (Malone, Nass, You, Levi, etc.) whose days are numbered, sadly.

What happens when this contingent is gone? It is the generations below that have been the most compliant and continue to be so. Does any pushback just end when the last of the old guard (many have already passed, sadly) moves on?

This likely deserves its own contemplation. Is this trend going to reverse or is it just a bunch of old folks who will soon be forgotten and replaced by official pronouncements by the communists at the AAP?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Randall Bock
Quality BS Detector's avatar
Quality BS Detector
17hEdited

I wrote this in response to another health article but I think it fits here, as well: « I see people want to talk about medicine, health and healing. Some bullet points, and hey, if you disagree, convince me I'm wrong:

1. Medicine is a fear-based practice. Like global warming, the scamdemic, NeoCon philosophy, it is never grounded in reality, only fear (which is, if you think about it, unproven theory--the worst kind of theory). Once they pry your mind open with 1 part fear and 1 part white lab coat & stethoscope--"Gosh, Joe/Joanne, I'd like to get a lipid panel and some other blood work for you, just to be sure. And a colonoscopy and a mammogram, and blood pressure medicine (ever since the new, lower guidelines kicked in!), and since you are over 40 start you on statins, and maybe we should plug in a couple of stents . . ."

The goal is NEVER to make you healthy or heal you; the goal is to CAPTURE you (minds first, then bodies follow). If you end up on 7-8 prescriptions (apparently the new national average for 50 year olds) then there's a phrase for you: You're a good doggy, good good doggy.

2. Health is a 3 legged stool: diet, exercise & sleep. Of these three, sleep is the most important, the easiest (go to bed earlier, sleep later, take naps) & cheapest (free!) to accomplish and the one most abused. Sleep deprivation is somewhere on the podium for deadliest stupid human trick--count up all the vehicle accidents, emotional problems, endocrine disorders . . .

3. Sleep depends not only on hours but on your mental health, your emotional health, your spiritual health. Again, cost free to fix, and the one uniformly abused.

4. People are not only stupid (okay, gullible) but lazy. They surrender to a yearly "well-human" checkup and then believe the made up nonsense the nurse/doctor combo tell them.

5. Finally, repeat after me:

Sickness has actual symptoms.

There is no such thing as preventive allopathic/pharmaceutical medicine, procedure or device. Tonsillectomy, wisdom tooth extraction, root canal, colonoscopy, childhood vaxx schedule, adult vaxx schedule, mammograms, sonograms, BP mediciine, statins, stents . . . it's all bullshit. Trust me, I'm an expert bullshit detector, it's in my title.

6. It wouldn't be half as bad as it is if all of these bullshit "preventive medicine" items only cost money and were otherwise harmless. They are not, and the rat's nest of multiple invasions into your body (Good news, we got those polyps!) and the accumulating chemical cocktail in your brain, reproductive system, cardio and digestive system will diminish the quality of your life and shorten your life. Allopathic medicine's motto is: "First, do no harm--nah, only kidding. Our motto is first, scare the patients and lock in their cash flow. And, by the way, there is no "second," item."

7. When to see a doctor? Well, ya gotta have symptoms (went skiing and you have a new joint below the knee but above the ankle and it hurts? that's a presenting symptom, get to a doctor); otherwise, if you feel fine you are fine. »

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Randall Bock
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture