I’ve been writing about broader topics-- Zika, autism, addiction, COVID policies, homicide differentials-- occasionally receiving ad hominem dismissals. So, I decided to tell my personal story. What I did not anticipate was the level of resonance Breaking Bad (Medicine) would stir in colleagues, patients, and attentive readers alike. It has not only made a splash -- it has opened floodgates, concerning the hunger for honesty in medicine.

I am most deeply grateful to Dr. Robert Malone, whose own career has collided with the machinery of institutional medicine. Dr. Malone quickly grasped the core argument:

“One of the big outstanding COVID crisis questions is 'How did the medical care system get things so wrong?' This excellent essay from Dr. Randall Bock uses personal experience and anecdotes from a lifetime of primary care practice spanning rural West Virginia to big city Boston to illuminate the sickness at the heart of modern western medicine... What this essay reveals is that the systemic dysfunction seen during COVID was part of a much broader problem.”

To see my words resonate so widely, uncovering a pattern of institutional overkill against free thought, fills me with quiet gratification. As one commenter, Claudia Anderson put it so aptly: "They know what happens to the “nail that sticks up,” and they don’t want to deal with the terrible disruption of getting “pounded down.” This sentiment echoes through many replies, highlighting how conformity crushes debate, leaving little room for the back-and-forth essential to real science.

There's no true advancement without such debate -- yet we've seen it stifled repeatedly in public health forays, past and present: From the consensus-driven mishandling of Zika microcephaly to the rent-seeking (business-expanding) thrust toward medicalizing autism (semantically and diagnostically) and addiction (via Suboxone- and methadone- maintenance)-- the pattern persists.

Gretchen Watson picked up on the “addiction is a disease” error: "That ...components of AA and NA can be life-changing and life-saving, doesn’t mean addiction is a disease on par with, say, diabetes." Michael Miller, a recovering addict since 1985, shared: "I discern the error of calling addiction a disease. ... The vast majority of us swim with the school." Comments like this remind me that questioning the "disease" model isn't dismissal -- it's a call for accountability and holistic care.

Similar institutional rigidity has fueled controversies around gender dysphoria, where hurried affirmations override cautious, evidence-based inquiry, and COVID policies, where dissent was branded as heresy. YouTube and LinkedIn both eliminated my channels (relatively late in the info-suppression game, February 2023) when I published Retsef Levi’s* plea for excluding children from covid vaccine necessity; even as WHO followed his recommendation a month later.

This feedback shows I was not alone. As Gerard DiLeo noted: “Just because you’re following all of the rules, don’t think you’re not in trouble. You not only have to practice the right medicine -- that’s easy; you have to embrace the right agenda.” Such insights lay bare the institutional overkill that punishes independent thought, a theme echoed by David Taylor: "Medicine has covertly undergone an insidious color revolution over the last 30 years... COVID made it overt to the rest of us with [the] subtlety of an atomic blast."

Medicine needs this conversation. Not in whisper campaigns or private complaints, but in open defiance of the bureaucratic reflex to punish rather than reflect. Vanessa captured the broader erosion: "I have seen orthodoxy take precedence over critical thought." If this essay gave people permission to speak -- to remember what it meant to think, to heal, to risk -- I count that as success. As Caroline Ryan reflected: "For me this is the microcosm of the macrocosm: humanity’s conditioning to ‘obey the rules’ to keep the peace and conformity - and the hierarchy of control and power."

PnkFlyd summed it up well: "Everything you speak about in this article is not happening in just the medical field. This sort of thinking is happening everywhere in society." And in humbling praise that touches me deeply, like Judy Kaplan Warner's: "This is a beautiful piece, Randy. Wouldn’t it be great if every medical student were sent a copy of it?" or DrV’s: "Such an inspiring essay! Good to know you are on the planet. The world certainly needs more docs like you."

Each of us can make a difference, whereas I know what it feels like to be made to disappear. There’s a particular kind of professional erasure that comes when boards, institutions, and even certain “friends” decide you’ve become an inconvenience. And what I tried to express in the essay wasn’t just what happened to me.

From 2017 to 2020, DALA-- the Division of Administrative Law Appeals-- overturned 9 out of 11 Board suspensions. That wasn’t just a run of bad luck. It was unprecedented, a statistical flare in the sky revealing how far the Board had drifted from fairness into punishment-as-policy. Much of it came under the leadership of Candace Lapidus Sloane, who styled herself as a social-justice patient advocate-- but whose reign brought more suspensions than ever before, and more reversals, too. It’s easy to ruin someone’s career; harder to rebuild. The process itself is punishment: isolated, denied income, and forced to fight a Kafkaesque apparatus to return decency: scarred even when you “win.”

Still, I don’t want to sound aggrieved. I’m 69 now. I work a few days a week in men’s health. I run a small set of storefronts in the same blue-collar neighborhood where I once practiced medicine. I built the real estate up around my clinic-- never imagining it would one day become my fallback when the practice itself was taken from me. I’m not “retired,” but I’m past the point of chasing polite smiles only.

In the early days of COVID, I started doing video “fireside chats”-- urged by Facebook friends-- trying to offer perspective, calm, and science. Eventually I launched interviews, YouTube; only much later this Substack. It wasn’t a business decision. It just grew. It still is, in essence, a labor of love.

What I fear most isn’t opposition -- it’s forgetting. That we’ll move on from the lies without ever sorting them out. As John Adams warned, our constitutional republic was made for a moral and informed people. The same goes for medicine. It needs institutions with backbone -- and citizens who can think for themselves.

Dr. Randall S. Bock writes about medicine, power, and the places they collide. Subscribe to stay in the loop: randoctor.substack.com

*PS, YouTube and LinkedIn who canceled me over his words, should see where he stands now: Retsef Levi is on the ACIP advisory board, per RFK, Jr., HHS