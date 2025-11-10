Discussion about this post

Andrew Devlin
5d

I’ll have to pass this along to my son-in-law who is working with a company that has developed a pain killer that is supposed to be addiction proof. He expects to shortly attend a meeting with federal regulators including RFK Jr. He’ll certainly need to be careful that the same thing doesn’t happen!

As is often said, let no good deed go unpunished!

