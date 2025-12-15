Gorky, Science, and the Soviet State

Peter Hotez, M.D., Ph.D. Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine (at Baylor) opens his 2021 “Anti-Science Kills: From Soviet Embrace of Pseudoscience to Accelerated Attacks on US Biomedicine” with a Maxim Gorky epigraph: “Without science, democracy has no future.” Hotez treats the Soviets’ favorite novelist’s line as universal moral truth, as if Gorky were some guiding spirit contra pseudoscience. Yet the irony is hard to miss; Gorky’s Bolshevik loyalties helped build a system that labeled real science as “bourgeois pseudoscience” whenever it failed to conform to Lenin’s Materialism and Empirio-criticism’s philosophical pretexts. Stalin carried this tradition, enforcing that scientific theories reflect “dialectical materialism” and an “objective material reality (seen through the leader’s eyes)”; a framework in which relativity, quantum physics, Mendelian genetics, and early cybernetics could be condemned as “idealism” or “class-tainted error.” Under Stalin, Lysenko’s genuine pseudoscience was elevated; entire scientific fields were persecuted; truth became whatever the Party needed it to be.

In other words, Soviet pseudoscience did not arise from too little state authority, but from too much; once political power decided what science was allowed to conclude, inquiry collapsed into obedience. Hotez did not simply wander into this minefield; he created it the moment he framed his argument around “pseudoscience,” a term the Soviets themselves weaponized against their scientific opponents. Best case, he is a useful idiot who ignorantly quotes Gorky simply because he likes the novelist’s turn of phrase; otherwise, he is reproducing Marxist–Leninist techniques of defaming legitimate opponents. The pseudoscience he claims to oppose flourishes under credentialist gatekeeping. Real science requires criticism and confrontation of arguments. Hotez prefers to delegitimize dissent to proceed without challenge.

Gorky’s original phrase was: “I deeply believe that if it is not enriched by science, democracy has no future.”, by which Gorky implied that “the people” need to be improved, guided, and corrected by an expert class armed with lofty “scientific” interpretations – a paternalistic worldview consistent with both 1917 Russia’s (and a century later, erstwhile Covid-era’s, including Dr. Peter Hotez’ own) oncoming Soviet merger (oxymoronically) of scientific and political correctness(es). As historian Sigrid Schmalzer argues; socialist and communist states routinely instrumentalize scientific authority for political ends, subordinating inquiry to ideological imperatives.

It is a common conceit among technocratic experts like Hotez to declare their field the linchpin of “democracy,” yet the word itself is remarkably elastic. In a stable constitutional republic it has guardrails; under Soviet rule, or in modern analogs such as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Algeria, or Congo, democracy becomes a euphemism for manufactured, coerced consent (sic).

The term, “political correctness” sprang from Gorky’s era of incipient Marxist-Leninism, where ideological alignment trumped scientific accuracy. Non-Communists learned that truth without loyalty meant gulags. Gorky was no small-d democrat but a revolutionary whose enthusiasm for the post-Czarist Kerensky-led “doomed democracy dissolved into Bolshevik loyalty. What followed: Lysenkoism, censorship, and state-approved doctrine’s replacing inquiry.

Solzhenitsyn called Gorky “a very sinister figure, a collaborator with the hangmen,” for suppressing anti-Soviet thought. Under “war communism,” the state nationalized resources, making survival a loyalty test. Gorky championed Petro-KUBU-- the Petrograd Commission to Improve the Life of Scientists-- which funneled rations and protection to compliant scholars while withholding from the unaligned. Soviet science became a patronage hierarchy: material security hinged on ideology, not merit.

Science as Implement: From Gorky to Hotez

Fabian-socialist, technocracy-favoring, H. G. Wells’s visit to Petrograd’s “House of the Learned” provides an unforgettable snapshot of what Gorky’s new Leninist world actually meant for science.

There, in unheated laboratories, he found Russia’s greatest scientists: Oldenburg, Karpinsky, Radloff, Bielopolsky, and even Pavlov working in threadbare conditions, half-starved. Gorky’s privately confirmed Well’s foreign aid offer was disallowed, to have commisars avoid outside scrutiny. By 1921, during the Kronstadt Rebellion, with food diverted to loyal Bolsheviks, Gorky pleaded for supplies, to no avail.

The regime happily exploited his fame and moral authority, but its revealed preference was always power, not truth. Science, literature, philosophy, and Gorky himself, were treated as mere implements for building a political order already foreordained.

This was the real Soviet conception of “science”: not open-ended discovery, but a tool for enforcing a prewritten plan. In that sense it mirrored the philosophical error later seen in American progressivism -- John Dewey’s instrumentalism and Virchow’s dictum that “medicine is a social science, and politics is nothing more than medicine on a larger scale.” Both presume that knowledge exists chiefly to advance political ends rather than to determine what is true.

Time-travel Gorky from 1917 to 2020 and, once he realizes that food rations have merely been replaced by prestige, grant streams, authorship slots, favorable peer review, and institutional visibility, he would immediately recognize the pattern. He would see in Drs. Fauci and Hotez the same presumption he once watched Bolshevik commissars enact: treating “science” as a managerial toolkit for enforcing preselected conclusions: unvalidated mRNA platforms; untested mask and distancing mandates; universal and repeated vaccination; and the sidelining of natural immunity. Instrumentalism once again proves instrumental.

Without Rhyme or Treason

In 1927, Julien Benda warned in The Treason of the Intellectuals that modern experts would abandon the disinterested pursuit of truth to serve political tribes, subordinating their judgment to group interests rather than universal principles. Thomas Harrington has recently described the Covid-era version of the same phenomenon in The Treason of the Experts, showing how technocrats such as Fauci and Hotez strutted through a kind of self-anointing priesthood, suppressing populist skepticism not by argument but by anathematizing dissent. Hotez’s own record illustrates this dynamic long before Covid. As co–Editor-in-Chief of PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, his writings on Zika in 2016 and 2017 consistently struck an alarmist tone, warning that the virus would behave like a “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” pathogen; and predicting its inevitable return year after year. In his words:

“Even if Zika virus does not return in a big way in 2017, there’s still 2018, 2019, or 2020, and so forth… We now have at least six major arboviruses that could re-emerge at any time, so moving forward there will be a high level of urgency to develop multivalent vaccines.”

Yet by summer 2016, the epidemic had collapsed; through 2025, it has not returned; the feared wave of microcephaly vanished as abruptly as it appeared. I wrote to Hotez repeatedly in 2021 and 2022 as the evidence mounted that the Zika–microcephaly linkage had been a mirage. He acknowledged receipt once, promised to revisit the matter, and never engaged again despite multiple follow-ups. One might imagine that the head of a tropical-medicine school would welcome the good news that hundreds of millions of young women across the tropics were not at existential risk from an errant mosquito bite during early pregnancy. Instead, as with Fauci’s own Zika maximalism, he never retracted; the narrative could only move “forward” in the old Soviet sense of the word, meaning only toward more urgency, more intervention, more technocratic control, more vaccine, never toward humility or correction.

This is precisely the treason Benda described, and that Harrington updated for the Covid era; experts who serve not truth but momentum, who cannot acknowledge when the crisis that justified their authority has evaporated.

His public Zika analyses, now read with hindsight, resemble another form of overconfident certainty, a pattern repeated during Covid: ominous forecasts, sweeping claims, little acknowledgment of error, and no willingness to debate competing interpretations. Here again, the Benda thesis proves prescient; intellectuals who imagine themselves guardians of democracy often wind up guardians of their own authority.

In a striking display of irony, Peter Hotez decried Stanford’s 2024 pandemic policy symposium—featuring distinguished scientists like Oxford’s Sunetra Gupta, Stanford’s John Ioannidis, and Johns Hopkins’ (now FDA’s) Marty Makary—as a platform for “anti-science” revisionism that endangered lives by undermining vaccines. Yet Hotez, who routinely defames figures like RFK Jr. as purveyors of deadly misinformation, has steadfastly refused lucrative debate challenges, including Steve Kirsch’s multimillion-dollar charity offers, preferring denunciation over direct engagement with dissenting evidence.

Hotez’s Certainty, Contradictions, and the Weaponization of “Anti-Science”

The irony deepens when Eric Topol praises Hotez’s “prescience” and Hotez readily steps into the role, describing himself as uniquely “positioned” (albeit parasitologist, not virologist) for the pandemic, as one of the first to perceive disinformation, and as a kind of lone sentinel for scientific truth. He is rarely shy about invoking his credentials or his supposed early insight. Combined with his reflex to cast disagreement as moral failure, this echoes the modern habit of using “anti-” labels (cf. “antiracist”, vis-à-vis his preferred epithet, “antiscience”) not to argue, but to end argument.

“Now antiscience is a major platform of the Republican Party, and that’s very scary for the country. This triple-headed monster with Russia (!!?), far right-wing extremists, and dedicated antivaccine groups is now mainstream in the Republican Party.... When the Russians tried to push their Sputnik V vaccine, one way they did it was to discredit Western vaccines. We also have homegrown groups like (RFK, Jr.’s) Children’s Health Defense and others promoting antivaccine attitudes. It’s now a full-on globalized antiscience-...-empire or -confederacy.”

Thus speaks not a dispassionate scientist but a passionate polemicist blinded by anti-conservative rage, treating dissent as sedition. His 2021 Nature commentary, “COVID vaccines: time to confront anti-vax aggression” called for UN-level “confrontational approaches” and a task force of terrorism, cyberwarfare, and nuclear experts to combat “anti-vaccine aggression.” In interviews through 2024, he escalated the comparison, urging WHO, UN, and NATO interventions because vaccine hesitancy had become a “security threat.” Hotez’s own vaccine initiatives-- developing recombinant protein shots for low-income markets, scaled via public-private partnerships-- add layers of meaning: Prestige and potential back-channel gains may fuel his anger at rivals like Sputnik V, seen as threats to his “biodefense” empire (echoes of Dr. Fauci’s).

His public statements since 2020, preserved in a series of widely circulated video montages, show a pattern of shifting claims delivered each time with unqualified certainty.

In early 2020 he warned that developing a safe COVID vaccine would take ten to twenty five years; by year’s end he hailed the rapid emergency authorizations as evidence of “outstanding” safety.

He first argued that vaccines would stop transmission at the source, even predicting more than ninety percent reduction in asymptomatic spread; later, when breakthrough infections surged, he pivoted to boosters without revisiting the earlier overpromise.

In 2020 he declared that COVID posed “no threat” to healthy children; months later he insisted that all children required vaccination, suggesting that unvaccinated kids placed their families in mortal peril.

What began as a two dose recommendation soon became a three dose baseline; then four; then annual boosters; then boosters every few months as efficacy waned. Each revision was presented as self-evident; none was accompanied by acknowledgment of prior error.

Initially reasonable, like my previous formulation of “Fauci 1.0,”,

Hotez backed away as the vaccine bonanza surged, his meanderings suggesting power’s corruption: As Woody Allen’s Bananas satirizes (and Lord Acton aphorized), absolute authority twists even well-intentioned aspirants into absurd dictators, forcing compliance over consent. Here’s Peter Hotez’ own chart of hypocrisy, pre-and post lockdown / vaccine push.

The Real “Anti-Science” Problem

Hotez insists repeatedly that he is “not political,” yet frames nearly all dissent as the work of right-wing extremists, Russian Dezinformatsiya-ists, or conspiratorial malefactors. This is not science; this is securitized politics wearing a lab coat. His sensibilities mirror the dictators he unwittingly echoes: Forcing “democracy” at gunpoint (or via WHO coercions or crackdowns) isn’t democratic; it’s the conceit of experts corrupted by unchecked power.

Americans are not suddenly “anti-science.” What they increasingly recognize is when science is invoked as a political weapon; when assertions come with moral absolutism rather than tradeoffs; when shifting claims are treated as infallible; when credentialism replaces debate.

Democracy can indeed thrive with science. However, it cannot thrive with a science that becomes a priesthood, insulated from criticism, or treated as a universal permission slip for governmental control. The lesson of Gorky is the opposite of what Hotez believes: once science becomes a political instrument, it loses authority, and democratic life-- plural, messy, opinionated-- contracts.

The true threat to democracy is not disagreement with experts; it is experts who believe democracy depends on agreement with them.