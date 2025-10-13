Discussion about this post

Andrew Devlin
5d

Well said! I would say that there is one very real difference between alcoholism and drug addiction. Alcoholism has been shown to be linked to a genetic predisposition while drug addiction has not yet been linked to genetics.

My own family, my father, uncle Bill, 5 of my siblings, and other Devlins scattered around the family tree became alcoholic. My wife’s family, her father, my wife herself, 3 of her siblings, 3 nephews as well as a few other relatives became alcoholic.

As far as being a disease, I’m not sure whether a genetic predisposition should be considered a disease, especially if it gives an individual an option to avoid responsibility for their actions.

Those of us who quit long ago have realized that, in order to keep our sobriety, we have to give it away. That involves long time attendance at AA meetings to serve as mentors to the newcomers and as reminders to ourselves of what could happen if we ever pick up a drink again.

I am not happy with some people turning to pharmaceutical products to solve their problems and I personally don’t think that will achieve lasting sobriety and a successful life.

The 12 steps as written, along with the comradery of others, work very well on their own.

As far as genetics go, I’m reminded of the old joke that God created alcohol to keep the Irish from taking over the world. Just don’t tell that one to anyone with a brogue. I made that mistake recently and thought she wanted to kill me!

erin
4dEdited

Hm. The ending vignette is strange. While some people think that AA is salvation, others like to dump on it, because it does not suit them. Either/or thinking. Why not just assume that some people are really helped by AA, including the fellowship it provides? After all, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. And AA has helped untold folks over the years. Instead of berating it as a cult, provide another alternative for folks for whom that model does not suit. (I am confused about why you would include that in your otherwise measured view of AA.)

And no, addiction is not a disease. Bill W used to be adamant about that. Sorry to hear he later relented.

