The Birth of a New Language

Addiction treatment in America has its roots not just in labs or clinics, but also the (no pun intended) proverbial “church basement”.

Alcoholics Anonymous and its later counterpart, Narcotics Anonymous, gave millions of people structure, ritual, and fellowship when medicine had little to offer (or even worse, provided replacement drug). Their influence reshaped how society spoke about addiction—from moral failing to lifelong disease.

Withdraw to Freedom: Navigating the Addiction Maze revisits this shift, asking whether that evolution cured narcotic addiction, per se— or quietly institutionalized it. The book argues that narcotic addiction is not a disease but a distortion of the same human circuitry that drives us toward love, work, purpose, and community.

The problem is not addiction itself, but what we become addicted to. AA’s model redirected many toward the good, but its later medical reinterpretation replaced accountability with chronic dependency.

This following chapter from my book limns that journey—from the first Twelve Steps to the present-day “disease” narrative—and explores what happens when the power to recover is mistaken for powerlessness.

Powerlessness Becomes Doctrine

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) arose in the 1930s, at the depths of the Great Depression. Its founders, Bill Wilson and Dr. Bob Smith, offered a structured path for alcoholics who had found no relief in either medicine or moral exhortation. With its Twelve Steps, AA spread quickly across America.

Narcotics Anonymous (NA), founded in the 1950s, adapted the same model for drug users. Over time these programs became institutions, often seen as the default path for anyone confronting addiction.

The genius of AA was its ability to reframe alcoholism. Before AA, “the drunkard” was viewed almost exclusively as a moral failure. In contrast, AA described alcoholism as an illness, a sickness, even a malady. This language came partly from Dr. William Silkworth, an early physician who characterized alcoholism as an “an obsession of the mind that condemns one to drink and an allergy of the body that condemns one to die” (if one continues to ingest alcohol).

By shifting the perception from sin to sickness, AA reduced stigma and opened a door for people weighed down by guilt and shame. Its literature also described alcoholism as a “threefold illness”: physical, mental, and spiritual. That framing proved accessible, relatable, and powerful.

It is important to note that the original Twelve Steps do not use the word “disease.” They speak instead of “powerlessness,” of turning one’s life over to God, of moral inventories and amends. The stronger framing of alcoholism as a disease, equivalent to diabetes or cancer, developed later. Wilson himself used the term in his later writings and speeches.

The Disease Model Ascends

In 1956 the American Medical Association formally declared alcoholism a disease. By then, the idea had already spread culturally through AA’s success. But the machinery really came alive decades later, once psychiatry gained the same coding and billing power as other specialties. If I had a cynical bone or two in my body, I might believe the true deus ex machina behind the modern opioid epidemic was not OxyContin or even methadone, but parity—the policy push to make mental health and addiction reimbursable on equal terms with physical medicine.

Once mental health conditions were given ICD codes in the 1990s, insurers could pay out just as they did for diabetes or pneumonia. The payment floodgates opened, and the system needed patients to justify them. By the time Congress passed the prosaically named Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (MHPAEA), the framework for a vast, self-sustaining dependency industry was in place. The Disease Model had become the (what I sarcastically call) The Psychology and Psychiatry Full Employment Act—(possibly well-intentioned) reform recast as lucrative enterprise.

By casting addiction as a disease, the role of personal agency was diminished. Relapse came to be spoken of as if it were a seizure or an attack, something that “happens” to a person, rather than a decision, however anguished, born in the mind of the addict. The language of “powerlessness” became a kind of absolution, unintentionally stripping away responsibility.

Structure, Routine, and the Mechanics of Recovery

This vignette shows how one young man, after relapsing briefly, reaffirmed his belief that tapering works—and found new motivation when he learned he was about to become a father. This underlines the concept that we are always addict-able – but just need to find better ways, more productive ways of rewriting our circuitry toward love, work, purpose, and community.

Patient: The reason I stopped coming before was because I was done. I didn’t feel dependent on the drug anymore. Then I messed up. I made bad decisions, and that’s why I came back—because this program worked for me. If not for what went on with my family and my choices, I would have stayed clean. I hadn’t used anything in over a month.

Dr. Bock: If we help clean you up again, is this just going to happen over and over?

Patient: No. I just found out my girlfriend is pregnant. That’s the big push behind me correcting my life this time. It’s my first child.

Dr. Bock: Congratulations. Now, you were buying drugs on the street. As an expectant father, is that where your money should be going?

Patient: No. I only ‘used’ for about a week and a half. My life sunk fast in that time—from feeling good about myself to hitting bottom. That’s why I came back here. This works for me.

Dr. Bock: Some say tapering always fails, that people just relapse and should stay on maintenance forever.

Patient: Tapering worked for me. I was off medication and off drugs. My failure wasn’t tapering—it was me.

Dr. Bock: And do you believe you’ll keep failing yourself again and again?

Patient: No. I’ve learned from it.

From Fellowship to Freedom

Addiction is not Type I diabetes or childhood leukemia, which arise spontaneously, independent of will or circumstance. Addiction is, as William Burroughs put it, a “disease of exposure.” You do not simply “catch” it. It does not descend like a virus. You must encounter the drug, the opportunity, the wrong scene, and then, by weakness or choice, continue. Exposure is necessary; choice seals the bond.

By denying that moral component, AA and NA risk encouraging commiseration without accountability. A church basement can become a kind of parallel society, circling endlessly around past foibles, without pointing clearly enough toward reintegration, responsibility, and growth. The consequences can be tragic.

Tragic Leniency

I recently read the testimony of a South Carolina father, Andrew Devlin, whose son Patrick battled drugs and alcohol. At one point Patrick held off three SWAT teams and the FBI for eight hours, forcing hundreds of neighbors to evacuate. Arrested and charged with six felonies, he faced the full weight of the law. His father begged prosecutors not to go easy, knowing only accountability could shock him into change. Instead, Patrick was allowed to plead down to a single lesser charge and serve two years. Shortly after release, he overdosed and died. The system, softened by the “sickness” narrative, treated him as afflicted rather than responsible and abandoned him to his fate.

Andrew contrasted this with his own teenage years. He, too, had brushes with the law, but the system then was not soft, and the accountability he faced was decisive. That stern justice kept him clean of drugs for more than half a century, and as of this year he marked 54 years of sobriety. Strict justice saved him. Kid-glove justice failed his son.

Where, then, do I stand on NA and AA?

I acknowledge their usefulness. For many with no faith, they offer a first foothold, even a halfway religion that opens the door to belief. They provide routine, fellowship, and comfort to the drowning. I would never advise someone to abandon a fellowship that has kept him sober.

But these groups are not an end in themselves. The ultimate aim is not to sit forever in a smoke-filled basement reciting war stories of defeat. The aim is to walk back into the sanctuary, to rejoin one’s community, and to live within the traditions that mark births, marriages, deaths, and holy days. Real religion does not merely commiserate; but demands growth, service, and responsibility. It calls man to recognize his soul, to choose good over evil, to redeem himself through action and faith.

In short, AA and NA have their place. But addiction is not a permanent disease, and it is not the end of the story. It is an exposure, a misstep, a wrong path that can be left behind. People are not powerless. They can choose again, this time toward freedom.

From Rough Start to Steady Ground

The following real-life vignette captures the meaning of planning and perseverance. Sobriety does not happen in an instant-- it stabilizes through discipline, routine, and accountability. The patient here began in chaos and uncertainty but discovered that steady progress and structure can restore clarity and control.

Dr. Bock: You went from being on narcotics to being completely off now?

Patient: Yes. I’m not on any narcotics.

Dr. Bock: How is your mind and your life now compared to before?

Patient: Excellent. It’s amazing-- it’s clear.

Dr. Bock: You’re not taking Suboxone anymore either?

Patient: Nothing.

Dr. Bock: Was it hard to wean off?

Patient: Not really. It’s a mental thing-- just gradually slowing down the process.

Dr. Bock: Was the taper physically difficult week to week?

Patient: Sometimes, not all the time. Pretty much easy.

Dr. Bock: You survived it-- did you lose much sleep?

Patient: A lot at first, but it was worth it. At the beginning, middle, and end. Now it’s perfect. I sleep well.

Dr. Bock: So no methadone, oxycodone, Suboxone, or anything else-- just air, food, love, and water?

Patient: That’s right.



This last vignette shows a patient’s skeptical view of Alcoholics Anonymous—not as salvation, but as a kind of social club for the lonely, its rituals more cult-like than curative.

Vignette: The Church of A.A.

Dr. Bock: What’s your impression of A.A.? Do you like it or dislike it?

Patient: I dislike it. I think a lot of people are there for the wrong reasons. They’re there for unity, for belonging—almost like it’s a church. A lot of them haven’t had a drink in fifteen or twenty years, and some of them, I swear, never drank at all.

Dr. Bock: What about the message?

Patient: “Don’t drink” is fine if you’re the kind of person who beats your wife when you do. But the rest—the chanting, the slogans—it feels cold. They say, “Keep coming back,” “One day at a time,” over and over. It’s mechanical.

Dr. Bock: You see it as formulaic.

Patient: Exactly. If you read any book on how to start a cult, half of the A.A. structure is in there—shared philosophy, ritual, repetition. It’s not therapy; it’s indoctrination.

Dr. Bock: Have A.A. or N.A. meetings ever helped you personally?

Patient: No. When I sit in those meetings, I don’t understand how hearing someone’s sob story is supposed to stop me from drinking. I don’t need to hear her pain; it doesn’t change mine.

Dr. Bock: Do you think people ever use meetings to make contact for drugs or relapse behavior?

Patient: Maybe. I’ve seen it happen a little, but I keep to myself. Mostly, I think people go because they’re lonely. They’re black sheep in their families, and this gives them a place to belong. It’s less recovery than refuge.

Recovery, at its core, is not mystical. It is the rediscovery of rhythm, purpose, and self-command—the very capacities that the Disease Model wrote out of existence. Programs like AA and NA may open the door, but the walk back to freedom happens outside those walls, one deliberate step at a time.