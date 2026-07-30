Randall Bock

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John McCormack's avatar
John McCormack
2d

Bullseye, Dr. Bock!

And I say that as someone who went to summer camp in Denmark in the late 60s and 70s when my family lived in Belgium, Germany, and England. I am pleased to see that the more valuable parts of Danish culture (obviously not Jante Law) have survived well enough.

As you emphasize, Denmark had a high-trust society before it had a welfare state and it has never had a socialist one. It’s the thousand-year-old culture that enables their welfare state and not the other way around.

And the defining characteristic of a high-trust society is that it is one where trust usually pays. This excludes virtually all the Third World and most of the United States.

Your post should be required reading for all American high school and college students who are impressed with the likes of Bernie Sanders.

P.S. I agree with you also about how quickly a high-trust society can come undone. England qualified in the 1970s but has since lost that quality completely.

Reply
Share
2 replies
E Lye's avatar
E Lye
2d

I leave comments here and there giving hints to God what I expect Heaven to be like. Ideas such as money. You “pay” for anything with a stone which you can pick up from the roadside. They never mention salary in Star Trek but I guess it is pretty much like this.

Thanks for this article. It has given me more ideas. What I like most about Denmark is Amager Bakke.

I hope you visit Malaysia. There is bad stuff of course but we have a cultural institution/treasure called “Open House”. Does Denmark have this?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Randall Bock · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture