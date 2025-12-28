Holding Your Interest

Sharia-compliant banking prohibits interest (riba) and replaces it with an alternative financial structure which allows a similar return to capital outlays, but less smoothly. Imagine replacing a vehicle’s wheels with octagons. The extra layers of profit-sharing arrangements, leases, cost-plus sales, and asset-backed transactions complicate and weaken the free-market efficiency of transparent, flexible interest rates. Naturally the implication is that they would inhibit overall economic performance of (non-oil) Muslim economies where institutional design (rather than the resource wealth of Saudi, UAE, Brunei, et al.), is most likely to shape outcome. Moreover, is this reverse engineering of finance coming to a country near you? (Yes)

From Colonial Land Rights to Modern Banking Friction

History offers a useful parallel. When English settlers arrived in North America, land was treated as a fully alienable commodity: purchasable, transferable, and owned outright by individuals. Newcomers could acquire property, leverage it, and build wealth with genuine downside risk. That fluidity fostered investment, experimentation, and rapid capital formation.

Much of Latin America developed under a different regime. Land was distributed through royal grants and feudal arrangements, concentrated among elites, and often held conditionally. Ownership was opaque, transfers were restricted, and incentives to improve or redeploy capital were weaker. The long-run consequences of slower growth, entrenched inequality, and institutional sclerosis are documented in Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson’s Why Nations Fail; The Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty.

Interest as Natural Flow; Sharia as Potential Clog

Money has inherent value over time. Lending it deserves compensation for the opportunity cost and risk. Interest makes makes that amount more easily definable based on credit-worthiness, market conditions, or borrower’s intentions and needs. High-demand sectors get capital cheaply; risky ones pay more.

Sharia sidesteps this with alternatives like murabaha (cost-plus sales with fixed markups) or ijarah (leases with embedded “rents”). Late payments may incur penalties donated to charity and (in kind) incurred by the lender left with additional paperwork; Sharia audits; asset-backing requirements, and less flexibility for variable risks. As a result, effective borrowing costs can run 2-5% higher, per some reports; slowing success for small businesses or startups.

For devout societies (often by governmental fiat), this is a feature not a bug: alignment with religious precepts, such as they are – but still requiring recompense to the bankers. The irony is that the initial rules are probably there to protect borrowers from rash decisions in the short-term, but my hunch is that in the long term it winds up forestalling any earlier exit from poverty. Oil-rich Gulf states are a special case. They fall into a situation not unlike that of the already-wealthy, who get credit card offers like crazy; while scrappier young folk (by analogy. places like Sudan, Libya, Mauritania) can’t and remain handcuffed by rules designed for social stability; thus, stasis over growth.

Digging into the Data from ( Non-Oil ) Muslim Countries

Using data from sources like the World Bank, IMF, and the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), Grok (and I) gauged “Sharia impingement” via the share of Islamic banking assets in the total system. Higher shares mean more reliance on Sharia rules, potentially less fluidity. (Note: Most have dual systems-- conventional interest alongside Islamic)

Here’s a table summarizing key countries, their Sharia shares, liberalization levels (high = mostly conventional/interest-flexible; low = rigid Sharia), and growth metrics (GDP per capita PPP, compound annual growth rate from 2000–2023).

Patterns? Countries with low Sharia shares (high liberalization) average ~5.0% CAGR-- solid catch-up growth. Medium-share ones hover around 4.6%, while fully Sharia (Sudan) lags. Outliers like Bangladesh (high growth despite medium share) suggest other factors: exports, demographics, or clever adaptations (e.g., microfinance tweaking Sharia tools). But overall, less “clog” correlates with better performance.

Regional Comparisons:

Zoom in on neighbors, where religion differs but history/geography overlaps.

South Asia Showdown : Pakistan (Muslim, 20% Sharia, 3.5% CAGR) and Bangladesh (Muslim, 26% Sharia, 7.8% CAGR) vs. India (Hindu-majority, no Sharia, 6.7% CAGR). Bangladesh outperforms both, thanks to garment booms and governance tweaks, but Pakistan’s slower pace (despite similar starting points) raises questions: Is its push toward full Pakistan Sharia by 2027 adding friction? India’s fluid, interest-driven banking (rates tied to credit, inflation) seems to help channel capital to tech and services.

Southeast Asia Lens: Malaysia (31% Sharia, 5.3% CAGR) and Indonesia (7% Sharia, 6.2% CAGR) vs. Thailand (Buddhist, no Sharia, ~3.5% CAGR but higher 2023 levels at ~20,000 PPP) and Singapore (multi-faith, hyper-liberal banking, ~4.0% CAGR, ~114,000 PPP). Muslim duo grows fast from low bases, but Singapore’s no-holds-barred finance (interest fluidity on steroids) turned it into a hub. Indonesia’s low Sharia share might explain its edge over Malaysia.

Overall, compound annual growth rate seems negatively affected by sharia banking share.

These aren’t proofs, just hints. Conflict (Syria, Sudan, parts of Pakistan, et al.) and corruption muddy the waters (as do communist legacies in neighbors like Vietnam (7.7% CAGR, no Sharia)). But the intuition holds: Where Sharia dominates, capital flows less nimbly, potentially capping upside for youthful demographics.

Separately, in general, the most economically prosperous countries on earth are the least religious.

Furthermore, democracy and freedom (aside from being inherent benefits on their own) track with wealth; this from Indra Soysa’s Is Islam Compatible with Free-Market Capitalism?

A Note on Oil-Rich Economies and Political Spillovers

Oil-exporting states such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE occupy a fundamentally different economic position. Their wealth is not primarily the result of domestic capital allocation efficiency, but of a steady external revenue stream. In that sense, they resemble wealthy grandparents whose children have long since left the nest: income arrives regularly, risk tolerance declines, and preservation takes precedence over experimentation.

Within that context, Sharia-compliant finance aligns naturally with conservatism. Capital is parked in asset-backed instruments such as sukuk, leverage is limited, and financial innovation is restrained. This approach can deliver stability and social peace, even if it does little to accelerate growth. The system is sustainable because petroleum-geology supplied what institutions do not need to generate.

Non-oil states face a harsher reality. Without an external rent stream, growth depends far more on domestic investment, entrepreneurship, and the efficient allocation of scarce capital. Where financial systems are more rigid, populations scrape by rather than advance, and economic frustration can spill into political unrest. Recent history offers sobering examples. Syria collapsed entirely. Jordan remains fragile. Egypt has oscillated repeatedly between instability and authoritarian restoration.

This raises a narrower but important subsidiary question: did shifts in Egypt’s financial and institutional orientation during the Muslim Brotherhood period meaningfully affect economic performance or investor confidence? And if so, did those effects contribute, indirectly, to the subsequent restoration of military rule as a stabilizing response? Financial paradigms shape both capital flows and political tolerances.

Postscript

One additional wrinkle is worth flagging. In some Sharia-compliant systems, the prohibition on interest is paired with mechanisms to “purify” income:

What could possibly go wrong? In theory, this funds humanitarian causes — the familiar image of smiling orphans. In practice, money is fungible. Once funds are routed through opaque charitable channels, especially in conflict zones or weak states, there is no reliable way to ensure they do not end up financing coercion or violence rather than relief.

At that point, banking becomes intertwined with ideology and power. Unlike conventional regulation, where agencies like the FDIC supervise safety and solvency, this model inserts religious authority directly into capital flows with far less transparency and far higher geopolitical risk.