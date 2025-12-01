Discussion about this post

Robert Schneider
1h

Good article.

This would have been outside the scope of your article, but I think the root of it all goes back to fundamental theology. An old, cliched observation on conflict between Islam and the West is that we should all get along because all three religions are monotheistic. That misses the point. The absolute monotheism of Islam is monotheism of a different order from that of Judaism and Trinitarian versions of Christianity.

Islam cannot tolerate a plurality of authorities. The shariah is a divinely given legal system, mankind should only interpret it to apply it. That's it. No other source of order is legitimate. In Anglo Saxon political systems, the governed are the source of the law. The Islamic view is that our system is explicitly shirk, that is a denial of the sufficiency of Allah and what he has revealed.

Take this into the realm of thought. Shirk is the devil in waiting at every turn. The Qur'an contains the seeds of insight into nature and the nature of Allah. A devout Muslim better not be putting his own best insights to work in trying to understand the workings of nature. If he does, he's trying to innovate and that's a no no.

I think the West is in a spot. So long as Islam exists, holding to absolute monotheism, we'll have tensions or worse.

