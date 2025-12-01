TL;DR: the clash of cultures

Imagine if the entire population of Israel converted to Islam overnight: first of all Hamas, Hezbollah, PLO casus belli disappears; secondly (presuming it wouldn’t stifle under Islam) Israel would have its robust infrastructure of innovation, pluralism, and open inquiry cast Tel Aviv (ironically) as the Islamic world’s leading intellectual capital, outshining traditional centers like Cairo, or Tehran. This paradox underscores a deeper tension: the blindness of Western openness to ideologies that inherently oppose debate and freedom, allowing regressive forces to thrive within progressive societies while highlighting the cultural architectures that foster or stifle progress.

The Religious Root of the Conflict

The debate over Israel and Gaza (/”Palestine”) is never really “Land for Peace”. There are nearly 2 billion Muslims within 50 Muslim majority states (and beyond); many preternaturally focused on the (half of earth’s 16 million Jews within) the world’s singular Jewish state. But the story is not merely arithmetic; but two incompatible cultures, one built on pluralism and open inquiry, the other built on an eclipsing religion’s comprising a totality of and within life. There are ZERO liberal arts colleges in Yemen, Syria, Iran.

The Absence of Debate-Driven Education

There are technical institutes in the Gulf and a few Western branch campuses in the Emirates, but the debate-driven humanities model that powers Western scientific culture never took root. Countries like Iraq and Syria produced almost no physics doctorates for years. This is not a matter of native intelligence. It is a matter of what a culture permits. A society that cannot tolerate disagreement cannot foster science.

Jewish Ingenuity: Survival Through the Mind

Israel did not become inventive overnight. Jewish ingenuity long predates the state. For centuries Jews were barred from landownership and excluded from guilds across Europe and the Middle East. A people prevented from relying on acreage or hereditary trades had to carry assets in the only vessel no regime could confiscate: the mind. Commerce, accounting, law, medicine, finance, scholarship, and the abstract disciplines became the portable toolkit of survival. Israel inherited, then intensified these qualities under the pressures of modern hostility: imminent doom and eminent success.

“If the Arabs put down their weapons today, there would be no more violence. If the Jews put down their weapons today, there would be no more Israel.” Golda Meir

The Myth of “Land for Peace”

Dr. Tawfik Hamid, a former Islamist (he left Egypt’s Al Qaeda after he refused to kidnap and bury alive a policeman) puts the matter plainly.

“The Palestinian problem is that they don’t want Jews to survive. So if all Jews became Muslims one day, they would have no problem with that. So the issue with them is “Jews”. I asked a friend of mine,’’ If all Jews converted to Islam in Israel, would you still have this fight (with them)?’ He said ‘of course not’, so I said “well then this is not a problem of land, it’s problem just because they are Jews.’ ”

That single exchange cuts through seventy-five years of diplomatic theater. If the core grievance evaporates the moment Jews cease being Jews, then it was never about borders. It is about identity. It is about who is permitted to exist.

The Conversion Paradox

Ironically, if Israel did convert wholesale, Tel Aviv would become Islam’s intellectual capital, surpassing Cairo, Mecca, and Riyadh; Baghdad, Tehran, and Beirut-- because the underlying civilizational machinery is already functioning at a level that the wider region has not been allowed to reach.

Identity in Israel and the Islamic World

Israel is unusual in another way. Outside Israel, Jewish identity (con)fuses ethnicity, ancestry, and religion. Inside Israel, this identity is split into (mostly) secular, but also traditional, and Orthodox life. That mirrors Europe, where one can be French without being Catholic, albeit in historically Catholic France; however Islam is not a religion in the Western sense. Akin to asking a fish “what is water?” It is the medium. In the Islamic Republic of Iran ( wherein there is not much “Republican-” or “Irani-” emphases; Islam is the law, the culture, the family structure, the political system; the water, the land, the air.

Nonetheless, any Muslim can be secular or devout. Those distinctions are permitted. People bend over backwards to articulate them. Yet no such identity spacing has been granted to “Jews”. A Jew is a Jew whether observant or cultural, independent of politics. Hitler did not ask about synagogue attendance. Conversion was no cure for bloodline. This is a burden Jews carry uniquely: identity that cannot be shed.

Immigration, Identity, and Status

When immigrants from that world arrive in Europe, they enter a society where education and professional status do not automatically transfer. Many do not become doctors, professors, or engineers. They enter the lower economic tiers. To maintain a sense of worth, many cling to the identity that travels with them: Islam. It becomes the anchor in a world that cannot provide status immediately. And this is where modern political movements in the West become dangerous. Large blocs of activists fused with hard-edged Islamist movements operate as one blunt, swarming force.

Hosting Intolerant Ideologies

Western democracies host groups that many Islamic nations outlaw, including the Muslim Brotherhood. In the West every ideology is treated as an opinion in a marketplace, yet as Michael Knowles often quotes: .

“There is a thought that stops thought. That is the only thought that ought to be stopped.” GK Chesterton

Modern Europe has allowed into its public debate a worldview that sees public debate as illegitimate.

Islam means to submit to Allah and follow His commands. We’re not here to please people, we have to please Allah. Found on Reddit/islam

Cultural Pressures in Europe

In parts of France and Sweden non-Muslim girls now wear head scarves to avoid harassment. Their harassers are not interested in the subtleties of Western dating culture. In their societies, dating does not exist. Marriage is arranged, often between cousins. Across the Islamic world, consanguinity rates are extraordinarily high: 40-60% of marriages. It has led to a success of sorts, early marriage and high fecundity, enormous population growth – but one unmatched by concurrent economic and intellectual growth. National IQ averages don’t match those in non-Islamic countries.

The Civilizational Operating System

The stagnation inside the Islamic world is not caused by consanguinity alone. It is the entire civilizational operating system: closed kin networks, endogamy, suppression of dissent, minimal scientific infrastructure, and the fusion of religion with law. Cousin marriage is a marker and mechanism of a wider structure that keeps these societies at the same altitude. Only when you set them next to the West does the gap become dramatic.

The limitation is cultural first and biological second. Biology compounds the problem. The system creates the rest. The graph does not indict individuals. It indicts the architecture of the society.

Selective Fixation on Israel

This explains why the fixation on Israel and Gaza overwhelms all proportion. The world’s attention flows to the symbolic center while far greater atrocities occur with barely a whisper. The Syrian civil war killed hundreds of thousands. The Yazidi genocide was broadcast in real time. Boko Haram continues to massacre villages. The Congo has endured mass slaughter for decades. South Sudan, Darfur, Burma, and northern Mozambique have seen horrors that dwarf anything in the Levant.

No one marches in Paris or London for the Congolese dead or the enslaved Mauritanians. No encampments for the Yazidi women. No barricades for the Kurds. Selectivity is not compassion. It is fixation, driven by old religious circuitry.

“Genocide”

Even with the recent war, Gaza’s demographic trajectory remains what it has been for decades: steep growth. Casualty figures reported by Hamas are politically curated, often conflating combatants with civilians and, notoriously, adults with “children,” which makes independent verification impossible. What is clear is proportional scale. Even taking the highest external estimates at face value, Gaza’s wartime losses remain a far smaller share of its population than the civilian and combatant losses incurred in the major 20th-century and post-9/11 conflicts involving the United States: Germany, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, or Afghanistan. Gaza’s population continues to rise from a very high fertility base (while the global Jewish population is still below its pre-Holocaust number). Compare the dip in Rwanda 1994

with Gaza’s growth– which only dipped slightly once: either due to differences in Egyptian and Israeli accounting, or Egyptian-Gazan repatriation. after the 1967 war.

Moral Asymmetry in Conflict

Meanwhile Israel, even while under rocket fire, continued supplying hostage-imprisoning Hamas’ Gaza supplicants with electricity, water, and food. No other state at war behaves this way. Russia does not feed Ukrainian civilians while bombing them. Syria did not supply its rebels. Saudi Arabia does not nourish the Houthis. China does not sustain the Uyghurs. Yet the one country that labors to maintain a moral distinction between combatants and civilians is the one accused of genocide. Actual genocides vanish into silence.

Economic Paradigms: Raid vs. Exchange

This returns to the deeper conflict between economic and moral systems. “Economy 1.0” is the raid, the seizure, the zero-sum world-- while “Economy 2.0” is the Adam Smith-ian model of voluntary exchange, trust, and innovation. Europe moved over centuries. Much of the Islamic world has not. Dubai is the closest exception, but even there the modernity is imported and tightly controlled.

The Regressive Alliance of the Left

Which makes the modern Western Left’s alignment with Hamas all the more bizarre. “Progressives” support the most anti-progress forces on earth. They march under the banners of movements that reject the foundations of progress: free thought, dissent, women’s rights, scientific openness, and pluralism. If they genuinely wanted progress, they would support the societies that protect debate, not the ones that criminalize it.

There is a word for a movement that abandons open societies in favor of closed ones: not ”progressive”, but “regressive”. A culture that sides with dogma against inquiry, with theocratic rigidity against scientific culture, with closed kinship systems against open civic ones, is not moving forward. It is dragging itself backward into the civilizational cul-de-sac. The West must decide whether its openness is a strength or a slow suicide pact. Freedom requires boundaries. Debate requires norms. A society unwilling to defend the foundations that make it free will eventually lose them.