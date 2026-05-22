John Hinderaker: Internet Hysteria’s Antidote

John Hinderaker is nearly a quarter century into doing something few people sustain. Powerline Blog began in 2002 and has never really stopped. Websites appear (and vanish); newspapers (mostly) shrink; social media builds celebrities and discards them; meanwhile John Hinderaker’s routine remains. The operation itself stays lean: no giant organization; no large apparatus. Stoically, simply, clearly, there is reading, writing, review on a lather, rinse, repeat basis. “We have published something every day since May of 2002. It’s a great discipline.”

Much of modern media rewards speed and rewards reaction even more; the more outrageous the better. “One thing about the internet is that it’s always hysterical.” Instead of joining this perpetual-outrage stampede, John Hinderaker “always tries… to go to original sources. If there’s a court decision that’s in the news” (after forty one years as a lawyer, he will) “read the court decision.”

Hinderaker argues that Americans increasingly occupy separate informational countries. The borders are invisible, but they are real enough. “Left and right are really living in different worlds,” Hinderaker notes, pointing out that National Review’s Dan McLaughlin has recently scoured campaign donation data by occupation and found a striking divide: the bluest professions are “arts administrator, professor of English, film editor, psychotherapist, museum curator, yoga instructor.” Truck drivers, farmers, contractors, and orthopedic surgeons lean the other way, but not as monolithically, not as uni-mind-blob.

“If you’re a structural engineer and you’re wrong, your bridge can fall down,” he notes. Physicians answer to physiology. Pilots answer to gravity. Electricians answer to sparks and smoke. Some occupations force correction because reality eventually sends an invoice. “There’s no penalty for being wrong,” he says of environments where ideas drift without direct consequence; and speaking of consequences: “Iran is a huge, huge problem,” he says, describing decades of leaders who prefer “to kick the can down the road and hope for the best.” Then comes a line connected with an analogy I had made earlier. “Iran is the four hundred pound problem and the Jews are the fingernails.” Large problems often remain untouched because smaller and more manageable targets feel easier.

Toward the end of the conversation we move into the strange economics of influence itself. Social media once looked like a local marketplace where ideas rose and fell among fellow citizens. Hinderaker suggests something more complicated may now be happening. I raise the possibility that pundits increasingly speak not only to an American audience but to a global one. A message that draws modest attention in Ohio might draw enormous attention in Malaysia, Pakistan, or Egypt.

Hinderaker does not dismiss the idea, but he adds another layer. “A huge amount of his seeming influence and the propagation of his ideas was not coming from actual human beings here in the United States.” He points instead toward “bots originating in places like Pakistan and Nigeria and Malaysia.” The audience itself may not always be real. That possibility changes the picture considerably. People once worried about newspapers shaping public opinion. Now there are questions about whether invisible software and distant actors help shape it.

Hinderaker's Minnesota observation lands close to ground I have been working for some time. When a diagnosis quietly opens doors to services, accommodations, disability payments, classroom resources, and institutional funding, the diagnostic net widens; the widening then gets reported as a rising rate.

I have argued the full case, genetic weighting, environmental triggers, and substantial diagnostic expansion, in Unraveling Autism’s Surge: Genetics, Environment, and the Expanding Diagnostic Net, and the narrower incentive argument in Fraudtism: Unmasking the Incentive-Driven Surge in Autism Diagnoses. For readers who want the vaccines question handled without the usual tribal scripts, The Daily Sceptic ran my version in February: The Truth About Autism and Vaccines Doesn’t Suit Either Side. What Hinderaker is watching at the program-administration level and what I have been watching at the bedside and chart level are the same phenomenon viewed through different windows.

The principle extends beyond medicine. Pundits, bloggers, and politicians move through systems of incentives just as physicians and insurers do. Attention is its own currency; outrage its own market; followers, clicks, and influence become forms of compensation. Hinderaker raises concerns of the drift of Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Megyn Kelly from (Reagan-era, e g) conservatism into more provocative and sometimes conspiratorial territory. Whether that drift reflects conviction, audience capture, or simple ambition remains open. The same species that responds to disability payments also responds to applause, status, and reach. Systems mirror the incentives embedded in them, and people follow the trail of rewards whether the currency arrives as dollars, attention, or affirmation.