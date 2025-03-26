If you admired Daniel Kahneman, I hope this reflection honors him—not just as a thinker, but as a man who chose privacy at the end. This is not a defense of assisted death, nor a critique of grief. It’s a meditation on restraint.

Daniel Kahneman’s final act—an assisted death in Switzerland at the age of 90—was not intended for the public. It was shared quietly, via email, with a few dozen close friends and family members. In that message, Kahneman explained that he wanted to avoid the slow indignities of cognitive and physical decline. He was not terminal, but he had seen the end stages of others’ lives and did not want to follow that path. He asked that the nature of his death not be the focus of obituaries. It was personal, not political.

And then, a year later, Jason Zweig wrote about it in The Wall Street Journal.

The article is moving, even tender in places. Zweig, who had once worked closely with Kahneman on Thinking, Fast and Slow, grapples with the emotional weight of Kahneman’s choice, even as he admits he wasn’t among those who received the final email. He received it secondhand. Like many others, I did too.

Through a contact in Kahneman’s inner circle—someone who lived near him, someone who was included—I heard about his decision a few months after it happened. I did mention it to a professor friend who at that moment had been discussing his admiration for Kahneman, but I gave the proviso it would be kept quiet.

I didn’t speak about it publicly; not because I agreed or disagreed, but because it wasn’t my story to tell. Kahneman had chosen silence. I honored it. So why did Zweig choose to break that silence?

Perhaps he needed to understand. Perhaps he felt a deep personal loss and sought some meaning in the sharing. Perhaps, excluded from the farewell, he felt compelled to create his own, in return. They had been close years before, and maybe Zweig felt some umbrage at not being included.

I don’t believe he acted maliciously. But it’s still a rupture. When a man who spent a lifetime analyzing how people make decisions makes one final, crystal-clear decision—to keep something private—we might ask why one didn’t honor that boundary.

Kahneman wasn’t a theorist of clean moral lines. He was fascinated by ambiguity, contradiction, unpredictability. His childhood in Nazi-occupied France shaped that lens. In his Nobel biography, he told a story of walking home after curfew, hiding his yellow star, only to be embraced by an SS soldier who showed him a photo of his own son and gave him money.

“I went home more certain than ever that my mother was right: people were endlessly complicated and interesting.”

That childhood moment defined the rest of his intellectual life. He studied how people fool themselves, how they cling to bad judgments, how intuition misleads. But he also insisted that this wasn’t irrationality. It was humanity.

And so perhaps Zweig, too, was just being human. Wanting to understand. Wanting to grieve. Wanting, maybe, to still be part of the story.

Kahneman never pushed his choice on others. He didn’t announce it on a podcast. He didn’t treat it like a cause. He left with grace. If there was ever a man who had earned the right to a private ending, it was Daniel Kahneman.

I’m not in favor of euthanasia. His decision still leaves me unsettled. But he made it deliberately, free from spectacle, rooted in decades of thought. And if we can’t respect that—if we turn even that into an op-ed opportunity—then what does that say about our need to narrate other people’s lives?

Kahneman understood that our memories are shaped by endings. He wrote about the peak-end rule: how the final moments of any experience leave an outsized impression. Maybe that’s what he wanted to control. Not his legacy—just the quiet punctuation mark at the end. In the end, Zweig’s article may say as much about him as it does about Kahneman.

Postscript:

Why did Zweig write it?

Maybe exclusion stung. Maybe curiosity overpowered discretion. Maybe he saw it as a way to honor Kahneman, to help others understand a difficult decision. And maybe—like all of us—he just wanted to matter to someone who had once mattered to him. That, too, is human.

P.P.S. Some might see in this piece the very thing it questions—an attempt to parlay a private moment into commentary or attention. But this Substack is small. I’m not writing from a national platform. I write this only in response to Jason Zweig’s very public Wall Street Journal article. And it didn’t really occur to me to write this until the professor to whom I had mentioned Kahneman’s private decision some months ago circled back last weekend and said “you’re right” – at which I was surprised; unaware the news had gone public.

Kahneman at his Manhattan apartment in 2021. Photo: Benedict Evans for wsj