My wife and I just finished the eight episodes of Kugel, the new prequel-sequel to Shtisel. It's quieter than its predecessor, more introspective, more aware of its own framing-- and somehow deeper for it. At its heart is Nukhem, Shulem Shtisel’s estranged brother, now living among the tight-laced Orthodox Jews of Antwerp, and his daughter Libby, a writer walking a tightrope between imagination and duty. It’s a dyad, mostly: the dad of exaggerated features (yes, the one most “Jewish”-nose one knows; a bicycling anti-Semitic trope who nonetheless “leans into” being so identifiable by standing up, staying put, and standing out); and his daughter whose travels are mostly in the mind, played out implicitly as Kugel’s auteuse.

Watching Kugel, I kept thinking of an analogy I’ve used before but rarely see others make: a bar versus a pharmacy.

Walk into a bar, and every bottle looks different-- shapes, colors, labels, flavors-- but they all contain the same active drug: alcohol. A pharmacy is the opposite. The pills might look identical, but each has a radically different effect: one lowers blood pressure, another lifts mood, another treats cancer, another puts you to sleep. That’s what this world is.

Black hats, black coats, sidelocks-- uniforms that make these men identically look like Abraham Lincoln clones– outwardly; however, inside (like the pills) they're wildly different. Each moves through the world with his own fears, compulsions, and longings. Some are healers. Some are self-righteous aggressors. Most are both.

And then there’s kugel itself-- Jewish comfort food, dense with warmth and memory (and noodles, eggs and cottage cheese). But the real prize isn’t just any slice-- it’s the burnt end crust coveted by the upper crust: the part locals angle for and sometimes fight over. In Antwerp’s Orthodox world, that crust equates to other status markers: the right family name, a seat in the men’s sauna club, an inside track in matchmaking; the unspoken hierarchy.

Nukhem’s missteps and lies in trying to finesse the quiet order nearly jettison him; yet, manipulative, unreliable-- he remains somehow lovable. Why? Because he sees. He understands that people are fragile. He lies to widows: claiming their late husbands had left jewels; with love, but no payment. But in this gift and grift, he gives these vestigial brides, isolated and forlorn attention: acknowledgment, and the illusion of being valued. Is it fraud or mercy?

Nukhem lives right on that edge. His conniving almost puts him in the trash, but somehow also rescues him—like the court jester who both entertains and insults the king, surviving by charm, wit, and timing. Sasson Gabai, who plays him says:

“I loved Nukhem so much and was sure I would play him again. He falls down and he immediately gets up and goes on to the next thing. He wants to make money but, somehow, he’s not lucky enough, or he’s too manipulative. He makes mistakes and that ends in disaster. But he never pities himself and he keeps trying.

There’s a line Nukhem uses that stuck with me: “In life there’s the significant and the petty. Always focus on the petty.” It’s sly, funny-- and oddly wise. We can’t control the monumental. It flattens us. But we can brush our teeth. Pay our bills. Call someone. Tell a story. Look a person in the eye. The petty is where we live-- and survive. It’s been very helpful for me, through good times and bad. I wrote this in a mini-bio some years ago:

“Pay your bills on time, without fail.” Adam Smith’s “Virtuous Circle” shows society flourishes on mutual but specialized help. A sign of your respect to the plumber, electrician, mechanic -- and even faceless electric and gas companies is prompt payment. I haven’t always been the best in this regard -- sometimes getting busy and putting off a payment. Reminders are easier to come by now digitally, but when a task is in front of you -- even one that is not your favorite, do it!”

That theme of keeping life going despite the vagaries of fate runs through Libby’s journey too. She’s brilliant. A storyteller. She and a young man on a bus invent a whole romantic narrative before they ever speak. In their world, even holding hands is taboo, but their minds are racing. And yet when words fail, when truths are bent or names misused, even these delicate bonds crack. Where secular culture floats in emotional ambiguity, here a single misstep can rupture everything. No sex, no betrayal-- just the wrong label, and it’s over.

Still, this society’s formality lends its emotions a kind of weight that’s missing in modern life. In the secular world, everyone’s hooking up, swiping, moving on. But in Kugel, the words, the looks, the pauses carry real power. That can be beautiful. It can also break you.

At one point, Nukhem is alone. His daughter’s estranged. His lies exposed. His name ruined. His restaurant gone. He sits by a liquor cabinet, and you wonder if this is the end. But it’s not. He keeps going. Because he must. Because life keeps unfolding. Because stories keep being written-- even broken ones.

And despite all the tension, all the repression, Kugel somehow manages to be hysterically funny in moments-- most notably in a courtroom scene that defies the visual expectations of any Western viewer. No wigs, no marble, no formal robes. Just a small, cramped room, everyone in the same black garb, the same beards, the same downward glances. But in that setting-- through a sheer buildup of awkward humanity-- comes one of the hardest, most cathartic laughs I’ve had in recent television. It's a reminder that even in these buttoned-up worlds, joy bubbles up. Maybe because of the repression, the joy, when it breaks through, is so transcendent.

The Orthodox world can often appear dour or joyless to outsiders-- but Kugel shows that joy does exist there. Joy in small victories, in ritual completed, in brief glances of recognition. When everything else is rule and form, joy is earned. It’s hard-won and, for that reason, luminous.

The series ends with a prayer over food. A simple blessing, but one that carries the essence of Jewish belief-- that G_d spoke the world into being. That words themselves carry divine creative force. And so it is here. A show made entirely of words-- spoken, withheld, twisted, sung. A story about stories. And yet it feels as real as flesh. It binds, it teaches, it redeems. Like the best stories, it doesn’t merely entertain-- it orients.

And like G_d’s word, it creates: including in my mind’s eye (the very morning after writing this) a visual analogy I’m half-hesitant to show, so please accept it in jest. I love the guy.