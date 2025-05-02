The debate over legalizing or decriminalizing narcotics is a libertarian lightning rod, pitting the promise of freedom against the peril of permissiveness. One camp argues that legalizing heroin and cocaine, regulated like prescription drugs, would crush cartels; curb theft and violence; and empower individuals to manage their choices safely. Another counters that loosening restrictions, as seen in decriminalization experiments, often invites crime, disorder, and societal decay. As a physician who’s spent a decade guiding thousands of addicts toward sobriety, I see this as a clash between liberty and libertinism—a tension that demands we rethink narcotics policy through a moral and historical lens.

My recent work, “Methadone Maintenance Ignited America’s Opioid Crisis,” unearths a cautionary tale. In the 1960s, methadone was hailed as a progressive solution to heroin addiction. Instead, its widespread adoption as “maintenance therapy” exploded opioid dependency, creating a “first wave” of addicts long before OxyContin or fentanyl.

By medicalizing addiction, policymakers swapped one opioid for another, tethering patients to clinics and fostering a $16 billion industry that thrives on dependency, not recovery. This history warns that permissive policies, even with good intentions, can backfire catastrophically.

Legalization advocates argue that regulating narcotics like marijuana or prescription drugs would dismantle illegal markets. If heroin were available at CVS, they say, pushers would lose their grip, and violence would plummet. Yet, this assumes a rational market where users calmly manage their doses. My experience suggests otherwise.

Addiction isn’t just a transaction; it’s a desperate grasp for escape. Flooding the market with legal opioids risks normalizing their use, much like methadone did, swelling the ranks of the addicted. Like corn subsidies’ flooding markets with cheap syrup, methadone’s government-backed zero-cost (to clients) fueled usage, spurring crafty drug-dealers to push cheaper heroin into suburbs and rural areas; target younger users with aggressive marketing; and slash prices rather than throwing up their hands and becoming short order cooks (e.g.). The 1970s saw methadone patients skyrocket from 9,100 to 85,000 in two years after regulations loosened—a prelude to today’s crisis, with >80,000 annual opioid deaths– and more than a million maintenance-narcotic “clients”.

Decriminalization, meanwhile, often creates a half-measure mess. Cities that relax penalties for possession without legalizing distribution leave illegal markets intact, fueling crime and disorder.

Needle exchanges, a hallmark of “harm reduction,” exemplify this. Sold as pragmatic, they signal societal surrender, endorsing drug use while ignoring root causes like social dislocation or despair. My article notes that such strategies, rooted in 1960s methadone logic, amplify the very problems they aim to solve.

Free needles don’t foster prudence; they erode personal responsibility, much like condoms in middle schools or “safe injection sites” that normalize destructive behavior.

This permissiveness echoes broader societal shifts. Consider gay marriage: a step toward equality that, for some, opened the door to mandating explicit sexual education in schools—anal sex, nonconforming identities, and sex toys woven into curricula. What began as freedom morphed into indoctrination, reshaping societal norms in ways that alarm traditionalists everyone non-woke. The Roman Empire’s decline, marked by hedonism and moral drift, looms as a distant but eerie parallel. Legalizing narcotics could similarly cascade, not just freeing choices but reshaping culture in unintended ways.

The moral dimension of addiction policy is inescapable. Libertarians champion individual liberty, but libertine excess—where “freedom” becomes shackles—undermines it. My article critiques the Disease Model of addiction, which casts opioid use as a medical condition requiring lifelong “treatment.” Yet, we don’t offer replacement cocaine, alcohol, or gambling scratch tickets.

Why the opioid exception? The answer lies in a system—call it the Methadone Industrial Complex—that profits from dependency. Methadone and Suboxone, backed by taxpayer dollars, sustain a cycle where clinics and pharma thrive while addicts remain tethered.

The Adaptive Model, championed by Bruce Alexander’s Rat Park experiment, offers a counterpoint. Please see this interesting graphic novel.

Rats in enriched, social environments shunned morphine, unlike their isolated peers. Addiction, this suggests, stems from social fragmentation, not just chemical hooks. During Trump’s pre-Covid years, opioid deaths dipped—the first decline in decades—coinciding with record-low unemployment. Jobs, not more drugs, gave marginalized communities a lifeline. This aligns with my “Five F’s” for recovery: faith, funds (work), family, friends, and fun. Sobriety thrives on connection and purpose, not permissive shortcuts.

So, can society handle legalization or decriminalization? History says no—not without guardrails. The 1920s’ strict narcotic controls slashed addiction to near-zero, proving that discipline and societal disapproval work. Today’s permissive stance, from methadone to needle exchanges, correlates with soaring addiction rates. Harm reduction, with its compassionate veneer, paves a road to (figurative or literal) hell (choose one), amplifying dependency under the guise of care.

Legalization might dent cartels’ drug profits, but cunning players like MS-13, Hells Angels, Bloods, Crips – and the Mexican Mafia(s) will pivot to peddling new vices: think sex trafficking; murder for hire – to feed human cravings for escape, while “legit” drugs risk swelling addiction rates. Decriminalization, meanwhile, breeds disorder without curbing the supply.

A rational, humane society needs a hybrid approach, with local communities setting norms that balance freedom and accountability. But before loosening laws, we must stop promoting narcotic use. End opioid exceptionalism—no more replacement therapies that trap souls in “methadone shackles.”

Firsthand, I have transcribed addicts’ recounting having found redemption in prison’s stark refuge, their first taste of sobriety: replacing misery with regular sleep, weightlifting, and hope fueled by faith, funds, family, and friends; pillars of a life reclaimed. Yet, Suboxone and methadone now invade prisons, sold as compassion, swapping whiskey for vodka: over 1,000 federal inmates exit with the same opioid habit, tethered to a $3.2 billion industry’s clinics, not freedom. This robs them of emerging truly sober, chastened, and ready to rebuild, finding true satisfaction later through work and reconciliation with family and friends they once betrayed. Invest in jobs, community, and resilience, as the Adaptive Model demands. Liberty requires responsibility, not license.

Addendum; Call to Action, Dear reader please contact NIH, SAMHSA, CSAT – request their abandoning harm reduction’s false promises– and restoring prison as a crucible for real sobriety