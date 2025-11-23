Antifa’s EVil anti-EV EVangelism

I just saw a brand-new, top-of-the-line Tesla (purchased long after vast, vituperative, venal, vindictive and vengeful vilifications viciated [an otherwise victorious] Elon via vandalism) whose well-off, oh-so-clever owner had virtue-baptized his, by bumper-stickering: “ ELON “!

While NPC-despised ELON is advancing space travel, reshaping transportation, cutting bureaucracy, launching AI projects, expanding free speech platforms, et al.; so many who benefit prank and sully his name. But even they will be enormously protected, while using Tesla’s FSD.

My antidote to such pettiness is to write this panegyric to Teslas’ self driving.

I am a Tesla owner of two years and Elon-fan of much longer

For a decade I kept my skepticism and distance from EVs, unconvinced by green slogans (Teslas run on coal, essentially) and wary of battery externalities (uncontrollable incinerations). But at the Cambridge Innovation Center, 2016-- my physics-PhD business savant described Musk’s having solved the unglamorous waste of moving fuel to service stations; the friction and idling losses built into internal combustion as simply better engineering.

Electric drive eliminates layers of waste; accelerates faster – while its main drawback, the heavy battery, creates an advantage: a center of gravity so low that Teslas cling to the road on tight turns. My older son bought his “Performance”- Tesla because the thing is thrilling: accelerating like a Ferrari but at 1/5 the price.

“I’m in No Mood”

At the non-racing end of the spectrum, my latest Tesla heart-throb is the Full Self Driving (FSD), which I use for ~70% of my driving. For $99 a month, I supervise a robo-intern and avoid micromanaging mundane motorist minutiae, mirrors, and maps. Its Zen magic-wand turns highway-traffic’s tensions into commuter-rail reflections. Overall, I’m (still) a smoother and snazzier driver-- especially at junctions: left turns in particular; however, FSD never yawns, sneezes, angers, rubber-necks, or self-distracts on telephone calls. When my inner F1-driver beckons, I turn off FSD.

Once every couple of months, it attempts jumping a red light. In denser neighborhoods, it behaves like a Granny crossing guard. But these moments are memorable because rare. Conversely FSD would never do my ignoramus move of last week: pull out, ignoring delivery truck fronting the driveway opposite – a place no car “ever” is. I gave it a bumper-to-bumper love tap, unscathed but humbled. Even without FSD, pulling out I’ve been saved a few times: cameras and radar warn with a bar of red if a car is coming down the street (perpendicularly) behind parked obstacles.

Parking is where the machine quietly borders on genius. My “Performance” Tesla comes with wheels engineered for grip and style has its rim extend beyond the tire. One inch of curb-misjudgment and you earn the familiar “road rash” road rage: of rock-on-metal scrape. FSD slides into a parallel spot with a geometric calm that never touches curbs or cars. It is so predictable that while it is reversing you put unfurl the sunshade before the car finishes its maneuver.

Keep Your Eyes on the Road

With FSD, you stop glancing back and forth between the road and the GPS. My wife, an enthusiastic driver, occasionally misses exits. FSD anticipates the route, merges politely, signals consistently, threads openings without either aggression or dithering. It is the temperament we all wish we had. It is a kind of synthetic sixth sense, the kind humans never had. And it stays alert even when rain limits visibility; once the car is at speed, the system sees more consistently than I can.

There is also an understated safety margin when leaving a party. I am not a drinker, but even one glass of wine alters the chemistry of attention. In those moments, FSD functions as a sober(er) adult in the car. That alone determines which car we take. My wife’s Tesla Performance-3 is newer, sharper, more agile; but mine wins for long routes or late-night drives.

FSD takes the low-grade strain out of driving. Small but relentless erosions of focus add up over years, but no longer. FSD hands back a piece of mental life modern driving had taken away. The E-road rage erodes ‘road rage’. That is the real miracle.

____________________________________________________________________________

Postscript

Here is a video demo of Tesla’s FSD safety features:

Other Tesla Treats

PS: The car warms itself before I get in, schedules my routes cleanly, and treats Supercharging like a pit stop because by the time you’ve gone to the restroom and stretched your legs, the thing is ready to go anyway. Sentry Mode quietly records everything around the car, the same feature that caught the Cybertruck vandals I wrote about during the Tesla wars of January 2025. And despite the price point being more economical than the luxury bracket, the thing is loaded with conveniences: games, arcade, karaoke, warnings, mirrors angled from everywhere, and no more keys. You can rent a Tesla in another state and the car will remember your profile—seat, mirrors, acceleration feel—as if you brought your own car along on the trip. These aren’t gimmicks. They’re the quiet edges of good engineering.

PPS: my economics son has also gone in on Tesla solar, ultimately pulling me along. The installation was elegant, updated far beyond the clunky panel arrays I had pictured. Semiconductor diodes run in reverse: instead of emitting light, they gather it. One begins to imagine solar that might soon glow faintly at night, the way garden path lights drink the day and repay it in the dark.

PPPS: My wife and I now each have performance models, her Model 3 and my Model Y. Both are absurdly capable machines. She prefers the old-fashioned command of the road, the direct conversation between wheel and pavement. Even in my car she rarely touches FSD. I understand it. But I also consider it a missed opportunity.