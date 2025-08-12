The Mizohata–Takeuchi conjecture, a four-decade puzzle in harmonic analysis, fell when Hannah Cairo produced a counterexample. It’s a technical feat, but the reason we are hearing about it at all is not public hunger for harmonic analysis. It is because the press can package it as a victory for women in mathematics -- complete with photographs of a demure, feminine-looking “girl”—

while not emphasizing that the brain behind the work is male. In mathematics and in computing, the very technology delivering this story, binary is absolute; replace ones and zeros with “47 genders” and the system fails. Biology is no different: male and female are the base code of our species. The relentless, single-minded grind (or mind) needed to crack such a problem is overwhelmingly -- though not exclusively -- a male trait. The promotion of this as a female triumph is not about truth but about selling a narrative.

The accomplishment itself is real (and homeschooling apparently works). Cairo began with a simplified version of the conjecture as a homework assignment at UC Berkeley, became absorbed, and eventually built a fractal-based counterexample that brought the whole structure down.

The paper is on arXiv, the mathematics stands up, and invitations to present have followed. But the most important fact about the mind that did it is left out of the popular account.

From early childhood, male and female brains diverge in structure and function. Boys are wired for a kind of tunnel vision, a narrow, long-term focus that will dig into abstractions for years. Boys mature later, which once gave them time to learn hunting, building, navigation, and war; today, it gives them time to master coding, engineering, or theoretical mathematics. A teenage boy is still in training for those roles. A girl the same age is often ready to move toward the next stage of life. That difference explains why boys so often sink into solitary pursuits while girls, equally naturally, hone social, aesthetic, and relational skills.

These differences show up in everyday behavior. Fashion and presentation appeal strongly to girls and young women without instruction; they are instinctive pursuits tied to social positioning. Boys, by contrast, are far more likely to resist those settings, preferring unstructured time to explore their own interests.

In medicine, we used to use the shorthand “funny-looking kid” -- not as an insult, but as a way of noting certain physical patterns that could point to underlying problems. Across cultures, physical beauty often signals health and fertility. Nature uses these cues to help men choose women likely to bear healthy children, and women to choose men who can protect and provide. The patterns are ancient, and they do not vanish because a society decides to deny them.

This came to mind recently when an economics professor friend brought up The Queen’s Gambit. I read Walter Tevis’s novel decades ago and saw enough of the series to recognize the pattern: a stylish fantasy. Tevis, who also wrote The Hustler, admitted to The New York Times,

“Pool is a dazzling game, a loner’s game, and so is chess. They aren’t team sports. You don’t get the girls in high school by shooting pool or looking across the chess board. Actually, I consider The Queen’s Gambit a tribute to brainy women. I like Beth for her bravery and intelligence. In the past, many women have had to hide their brains, but not today.”

In two breaths, he acknowledges that pool and chess are loner’s games — the kind of obsessive, solitary competitions that overwhelmingly draw and reward the male mind — and then pivots to a non sequitur about “brainy women,” though none are in evidence in the worlds he just described. It reads less like an observation and more like a calqculated bid to flatter female readers — the cultural equivalent of “getting the girls” by putting palatable pop pablum in print: i.e. to sell books, gain fame, pay gambling debts.

Harmon’s (paradoxically tranquilizer drug-fueled) rise skips the decade or more of obsessive repetition real grandmasters endure. The chess prodigies I have known (all male) were consumed by their game in a way only boys can be (and fully sober): spending years playing, studying, and replaying positions until mastery became instinct. Cairo’s story is presented in much the same way: a male mind’s accomplishment dressed up as a female victory, but is much more akin to Beth Harmon’s being Bobby Fischer in a dress; both fictions.

We have been here before. In 2005, Harvard president Lawrence Summers suggested that innate differences might help explain why men dominate the highest levels of math and science. MIT biologist Nancy Hopkins walked out, later saying she would have “either blacked out or thrown up” if she had stayed. The emotional reaction drowned out any serious debate, and Summers resigned. It was a telling moment -- an important subject shut down, not by argument, but by outrage. We can follow the breadcrumb trail all the way to Claudine Gay.

There was no inquiry at the time into the factions that mobilized against (Lawrence Summers), leaving them free to further influence policy and squelch opposition. Now by curious inversion, we see that Claudine Gay, recently installed as 30th president of Harvard, has been upended by the very crisis in education Summers had tried to avert. Although opinion will vary over what led to Gay’s resignation, several of those controversies—over the university’s role in society, anti-Semitism, academic standards, and affirmative action or “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion”—were precisely the ones that were “weaponized” against Summers, but for opposite ends.

Other examples come to mind. Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider was celebrated as the most successful female contestant in history, though once again the brain in question was male, with the same developmental arc and the same obsessive recall and processing speed. These are not anomalies; they are exactly what one expects when male traits dominate at the extreme high end of performance.

The same logic plays out in broader social patterns. Historically, high-value men often had multiple wives or concubines. Monogamy kept more men in the game and more women paired. Remove it, and you get what dating apps reveal now: most women competing for the same top tier of men, leaving many men and women unpaired and dissatisfied. Social instability follows, just as it has in polygamous societies.

Humans are among the most sexually dimorphic mammals our size. Men and women are different in ways that complement each other. Men cluster more at the extremes; women excel in social and emotional intelligence. Both sets of strengths matter. But pretending the differences do not exist does not make us equal. It makes us dishonest, and it weakens the institutions that rely on truth.

When the “girl math prodigy” turns out to be a male brain, and the press will not say so plainly, we are not helping women in mathematics. We are manufacturing a symbol for political purposes while denying boys the role models they might need to channel their own obsessive energy toward excellence.

Cairo’s work deserves recognition -- honestly described, without costume or pretense. Mathematics, more than any other discipline, depends on the idea that facts matter. If we cannot tell the truth about who solved the problem, then we have already abandoned the principle that makes the work itself worthwhile.

Like the Riddle of the Sphinx (not the one near Cairo-- Hannah, or otherwise), the answer is plain to those who will see: respect the accomplishment, but do not miscast the actor. In ancient myth, the wrong answer brought ruin. Today, our wrong answers may not come with the same immediate cost, but they erode our ability to speak plainly about what is in front of us -- and that is the surest way to lose the very clarity that mathematics demands.

Speaking of math:Abraham Lincoln asked (and answered): "How many legs does a dog have if you call the tail a leg? Four. Calling a tail a leg doesn't make it a leg."