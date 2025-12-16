It is uncommon in contemporary public health debates to see sustained engagement across sharp disagreements, particularly when those disagreements begin publicly and during moments of crisis. Yet my recent exchanges with Nicholas Christakis, MD, PhD, a Yale sociologist and physician known for his work on social networks and epidemics, suggest that such engagement remains possible, even after a contentious start.

From Public Critique to Private Dialogue

Our interaction spans two distinct public health episodes of the past decade: COVID-19 and Zika. In March 2025, I had written critically about Professor Christakis’s March 2020 Twitter thread describing China’s COVID response. In that piece, The China Covid Narrative: What We Missed in 2020, published at Brownstone, I questioned whether his characterizing China’s lockdowns as “astonishing” adequately accounted for the political context of authoritarian governance, the reliability of reported data, and emerging evidence, such as the Diamond Princess’ pointing toward sharply stratified risk rather than uniform danger:

For Christakis, China’s drop in cases from hundreds daily to a mere 46 in a nation of 1.4 billion was “astonishing.” But beneath the awe, a question lingers for us today: What was the real “virus” China was fighting—and why didn’t we, in the supposedly free West, push back harder on the narrative.... He details “closed-off management” (which China later disavowed)—permits for one person per household to leave,

The critique was sharp precisely because it was directed at someone of Christakis’s stature. As an MD and PhD with deep expertise in epidemics and social behavior, he was unusually well positioned to interrogate claims emanating from an authoritarian regime with strong incentives to project control. Instead, the thread read, to me, like my dad’s joke {he was ‘the tiger catcher for the Bronx’. When kids said ‘there are no tigers in the Bronx’, he’d reply, ‘See what a good job I’m doing?}. That credulity may be understandable in a frightened public; it is harder to excuse in scholars whose vocation is precisely to distinguish signal from performance..

Lessons from Yale: Mimesis, Grievance, and the Erosion of Liberal Education

My perspective was also shaped by institutional familiarity as a Yale graduate aware of the outlandish 2015 open-air and closed-minded “struggle session” of Yale students’ protesting his wife’s defending Halloween costume “choice”.

The Christakises stepped down from Silliman College leadership roles, and the students faced no formal discipline from an institution unwilling to reflect on the incongruity involved: the idea that cultural learning and emulation (even in costume) could be recast as moral transgression. Universities, after all, are built on the study, adoption, and transmission of traditions not one’s own: Greek, Roman, English, The Scientific Method, Linear Algebra, et al..

These confrontations unfolded in French Renaissance- (adjacent to English Colonial- and Gothic- styled) halls built for civilizational inheritance. Stipulating many offended students are from places marked by histories of instability, corruption, or failed civic norms, one might reasonably expect a degree of appreciation for the institutional culture that made both their enrollment and subsequent orbit to upper echelons possible. Instead: repudiation and remaking of the host society is to be effected per (Marxian) grievances and frameworks: pervasive and endemic failures when tried. Europe is writhing, reflexively for not holding its “students” (i.e. migrants) to its own standards, allowing an appliqué from Islamism, only those have often just recently escaped from.

The irony is that human beings learn precisely through mimesis. We improve by imitation. We feel better when we dress better. We think more clearly when we groom ourselves, when we impose order on appearance in the same way we impose order on thought. Knowledge advances by copying what works, refining it, and then making it one’s own. This is not superficial; it is civilizational. The very reason these students sought admission to such an institution, one presumes, was access to that accumulated inheritance of form, discipline, and judgment.

Yet the demand is not “Western Civ”, but “Western sieve”: classics filtered out; rhetoric discarded; debate undercut by “triggered” victimization; mimesis mislabeled as “theft”. The liberal arts, rooted in the Roman ideal of the citizen philosopher and structured around the esoteric “trivium” (of grammar, rhetoric, and logic) and technical “quadrivium” (of arithmetic, geometry, music, astronomy), exist precisely to train individuals to argue, discriminate, and arbitrate disagreements without coercion.

Yale allowed erosion of that discipline (and discipline in general): credentialing without formation; degrees without learning.

The 2015 Yale struggle sessions, with students unpunished and unrepentant was both rehearsal and lubrication for the dominant narrative inversion, inherent to and required by Marxist revolution: symbolic grievance; (im)moral performance: divide and conquer. Those in turn, had been facilitated by the Revolutionary-in-Chief’s handling of the 2009 Prof. Henry Louis “Skip” Gates Jr. incident in Cambridge: wherein “skip gates” is in fact what Skip Gates effectively had done: forcing entry into a stately, empty residence. From the perspective of the responding officer (not a mind reader), this was B & E.

President Obama racialized the encounter, declaring that the police had “acted stupidly,”. The subsequent “beer summit” put procedural authority and victimhood on equal footing, despite the absence of wrongdoing by the officer; thusly, narrative outranks evidence; grievance accrues power. This object lesson brought its own mimesis:

For petty-thief and ‘gangsta’-wannabe Trayvon Martin, George Zimmerman was flattened into a false racial archetype and non-person.

Strong-armed thug Michael Brown was a “gentle giant”; Ferguson Missouri burned, but Lebron (Black Power) fist-saluted and Colin Kaepernick kneeled.

By the time of George Floyd, the pattern had reached its apogee. Due process was overwhelmed by ritualized condemnation. Derek Chauvin was not merely tried; he was sacrificed as a vessel for collective absolution, to forestall further rioting. The Aztecs at least were trying for good weather.

Public health soon absorbed the same logic. Mass gatherings were no longer evaluated on epidemiological grounds alone, but on ideological alignment. The 2020 Sturgis motorcycle rally was condemned as reckless and dangerous; a month later the George Floyd (Summer of Love) “mostly peaceful protests” were reframed as morally and even physically “healthy,” despite involving the same virus, the same transmission dynamics, and often denser crowds. The pathogen, it seemed, had political preferences. I repeat myself.

One-size-fits-all reasoning replaced context-sensitive judgment (that “two things can be right at the same time”; e.g., George Lloyd needn’t have perished, yet a non-racist Derek Chauvin followed the police manual). We tailor clothing because bodies differ. We individualize medicine because risk stratifies. To insist that all situations demand identical responses is not compassionate; it is reductive and lazy.

Cultural Appropriation and the Irony of Imitation

Erika Christakis was vilified for permissiveness towards “cultural appropriation”; yet students study Chinese without becoming Chinese. Societies advance through borrowing, adaptation, and exchange.

What often passes for power today is not growth, persuasion, or excellence, but coercive coordination through grievance. Instead of expanding opportunity, it enforces conformity. Instead of encouraging imitation and improvement, it polices deviation. This is the stale, pre-liberal model of power, tribal rather than civilizational.

Clarence Thomas represents the opposite (got a “high-tech lynching”, partly at the hands of Sen. Biden). His offense was not betrayal, but independence. He thought on his own terms, which was precisely the promise of liberation, not to exchange one form of subordination for another, but to leave the plantation altogether, intellectually as well as politically. That refusal to submit to narrative discipline is why he has been targeted so relentlessly, and why others learn the lesson quickly.

An Unexpected Turn: Engagement, Teaching, and the Possibility of Growth

Against this backdrop, what happened next matters. In spring 2025, I reached out to Professor Christakis regarding my book on the Zika epidemic, and he ordered it. Our resulting correspondence was thoughtful, direct, and more open than I had expected given our earlier public disagreement.

Early on, he expressed curiosity about what he called the “rise and fall” of Zika, including the elements of moral panic that accompanied it. He noted, perceptively, that the episode bore resemblance to (what Rob Henderson has described as) “luxury beliefs,” ideas embraced by elites that impose costs on distant or less privileged populations. In this case, the cost was not abstract. For years, millions of women across the tropics lived under the persistent fear that a single mosquito bite during early pregnancy might irreversibly damage the life within them, despite increasingly weak evidence for a causal link between Zika infection and microcephaly.

Later in the year, after I shared several essays touching on Zika and scientific groupthink, Professor Christakis mentioned, almost casually, that he had assigned my 2022 article in The American Journal of Medicine, “Investigating Zika-Microcephaly’s ‘Crash,’” to his undergraduate public health course. That decision deserves emphasis. The paper’s central claim is deliberately careful: Zika is real, microcephaly is real, but the strength and scope of the causal connection between the two were overstated, driven by loose diagnostic criteria, media amplification, and institutional momentum. Once those factors were corrected for, reported cases fell sharply, even as the virus itself continued to circulate. A senior academic, previously the subject of pointed criticism, chose not to dismiss or sideline dissenting work, but to bring it into the classroom.

That choice matters. It reflects something deeper than agreement on particulars. It signals a commitment to the core function of liberal education, which is not to enforce consensus, but to expose students to contested interpretations and to train them to weigh evidence, uncertainty, and consequence. In this sense, the Zika episode becomes more than a retrospective correction. It becomes a case study in how narratives form, how they persist, and how they can be responsibly reexamined.

Toward Mutual Growth in Science and Society

This is not a story about vindication. It is a story about intellectual maturity. Professor Christakis took criticism seriously, separated tone from substance, and found common ground where it existed. In doing so, he modeled precisely the virtues that the liberal arts, properly understood, are meant to cultivate.

If that work helps relieve even a fraction of the unnecessary fear that has shadowed hundreds of millions of women in the tropics for nearly a decade, then the effort will have been worthwhile. Science advances not by ritual humiliation or factional victory, but by sustained engagement, revision, and growth. In this case, that growth was mutual.

