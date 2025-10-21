A friend, last summer designed and distributed “NO KINGS” lapel-buttons. So, when I saw this “TRUTH” recently, I sent it to him.

His reply: “I have no problem with Trump’s enacting his agenda, although I disagree with most of it. My problem is his disregard for the Constitution, Separation of Powers, and due process. It’s not OK to have the military patrolling our streets and having masked men pull people out of their cars based on the color of their skin.”

Who’s Really Testing the Separation of Powers?

The federal courts issued more nationwide injunctions against Trump in his first term than against Bush, Obama, and Biden combined. Now, less than a year into his second term, he has already faced over 120 lawsuits and injunction attempts. Many are still pending. Many are transparently political. Yet he has complied with every one.

That is not a man ignoring the judiciary — it’s Gulliver’s being tied down by a thousand, Lilliputian legal string(er)s, and still choosing to obey court orders he could have challenged or ignored. The judiciary’s acting as executive is the inversion of separation of powers.

What About Due Process?

The claim that Trump ignores due process usually refers to immigration. But non-citizens do not get the same constitutional protections as citizens. They get the process that Congress wrote into law — and that process includes expedited removal, detention, and deportation orders. Enforcing laws passed by Congress is due process.

Refusing to enforce them is not “compassion” — it is executive nullification.

“Masked Agents Dragging People from Cars”?

That imagery makes for good dystopian fiction, but it ignores reality. Federal officers began masking and covering identifying badges not to terrify the public, but because:

Officers and their families are doxxed and threatened; ICE facilities are under siege in Portland and (fatally) shot at in Dallas.

So yes — they wear masks. The alternative is having their kids stalked (or worse) by Antifa, et al.. Calling that paramilitary tyranny leaves out the part where the other side made it necessary.

Profiling, or Just Logic?

Police detain based on descriptions, not ideology. If a suspect’s APB is announced as a 6’1” bearded Asian, law enforcement does not detain 4’11” grannies out of fear of “profiling.” That’s not racism. That’s common sense.

Disagree with Trump’s Policies? Fine. But...

Policy disagreement is healthy. But calling him a constitutional threat — while he is statistically the most legally restrained president ever — collapses debate into moral hysteria. If someone wants to prove Trump ignored the Constitution, he must show where Mr. Trump defied court orders — not assume it. Until then, it’s a narrative oblivious of the directionality of scrutiny, e.g., ignoring one both Fast and Furious or another leech bit with Bleachbit.

My friend’s never questioned how the Democratic political class got so wealthy while in office. Hillary’s server wasn’t about convenience; it was an off-the-books channel to trade State Department access for Clinton Foundation donations. Bill’s income had crashed when Hillary lost to Obama in 2008; yet shot back up the minute she held power again. That chart is a financial EKG of influence.

Trump is the only modern president whose net worth actually fell while in office. No foundation slush fund, no foreign donation pipeline. Yet my friend laughs at a $Trump coin while ignoring how the Clintons made $150 million “in public service.” If we’re talking about monarchy or corruption, the outrage shouldn’t run in just one direction.

The Clintons’ ‘double-dip’ doubled Obama’s tips, while only Trump 1.0 dipped into debt. PS, and apologies, this Newsweek chart misspells Ronald Reagan.

The Bush Republican Blind Spot

Many traditional Republicans — especially the George W. Bush, McCain, Romney type — were raised to believe politics should be dignified, polite, restrained. As Rodney King might’ve put it — “Why can’t we all just get along?” They think that if we model civility, the other side will follow.

But what happens when the other side flips the table, overturns the chessboard?

Russiagate — a hoax built on opposition research and abuse of FISA courts

Two impeachments without crimes proven; frankly was both underlying charges mere psychological projection of Democrats’ complicity in Ukraine or “insurrection” background dealings.

George Floyd riots that caused billions in damage — defended as “mostly peaceful”

The prosecution-persecution of Donald Trump, nearly 10 years and counting

This isn’t normal partisanship. This is “by any means necessary.” So when good Republicans like my friend say: “Trump should respect the system and act more presidential,” they overlook something crucial: What happens when the system itself is being weaponized?

“There is a thought that stops thought. That is the only thought that ought to be stopped.” GK Chesterton,

So What’s Actually Going On?

It’s not that my friend doesn’t care about the Constitution or decency — he does. The problem is cultural. He’s part of a generation (of law-abiding (now-) septuagenarians) that still (mis)perceives “the news” as in the days of CBS’ “Tiffany Network” moniker (before Monica); three networks; calm anchors; a veneer that these ‘referees’ were neutral. They haven’t made the jump from television news to first-hand sources (relatively) unfiltered evidence people now find on X.com. They’ve conflated green-screened, small pseudo-men with wizards (of Oz).

They don’t see the paid protest machinery, the professional agitators, the NGOs like Open Society or Tides, or the USAID-funded pipeline that quietly fueled political disruption here and abroad. This is the last generation that believes “the news” works like it did (actually not) back when Cronkite was seen (perhaps naively) as “the most trusted man in America”. Their updated legacy will be as BOOMERS going out, not with an eponymous BOOM, but with a fizzle.

Postscript:

Ironically, their name “baby boomers” comes from having been born in a time of optimism, the greatest generation’s having toppled genuine anti-republican, antidemocratic forces, real Nazis – and at “Cold War” with similar pretenders, real rulers with absolute authority. Having conflated our current Eisenhower- (or Teddy Roosevelt-) -like figure into a “Nazi” (and/or “King”), they have left the next generations with the opposite of the baby boom, a baby fizzle. Not being able to identify or separate from real Nazis (cough, “antifa”, Hamas) or real Communists, they have absorbed them; a melding by gelding. As we shall see in New York City soon enough with a Mamdani victory, heaven forbid, Culminating in this pithy meme: