Outside the tennis club, a Subaru Forester-- the official vehicle of those part-PC, par- NPC has its rear panel ‘Memento’ splattered with Antifa-actual (and anti-factual) slogans, as if to forestall the “anterograde amnesia” Memento’s Guy Pearce combated by scrolling through his tattoos to recall his own forgotten self.

{{ Ironically, Guy Pearce is now living his iconic role: at once, amplifying Nick Fuentes and blaming “the Jews” both for 9/11 and for Charlie Kirk’s assassination; then ‘disavowing’ those insults as false memory and disappearing from view. }}

Without these slapdash, dash-slapped stickers, would the driver forget, or is the point to broadcast affiliation, attract comrades, and begin the long work of indoctrination at home??

Massachusetts is forgiving terrain for public virtue signaling. Decades-old Kerry–Edwards bumper stickers have finally been amortized, but some combination of Obama, Biden, or Harris still circulates proudly and without consequence. The same “courage” might feel less comfortable if the driver truly believed his own slogans. In a police state, no one would flaunt “Fuck the Police”. We live in something closer to the opposite, a criminal state, where Teslas get burned (or in the case of my near-neighbor) surreptitiously keyed. Walking by my own, at the same location, somebody snorted, “Swastikcar!”.

“Capitalism kills. Fuck the Police. Sex work is work. Both parties are garbage. Free Palestine. Unionize. Make love, not war. Medicare for all. Care, rage, pacifism, abolition, and grievance COEXIST (the only, similarly trite, missing bumper sticker) without hierarchy or reconciliation. And threaded through this collage is the AK-47 silhouetted over transgender pride, was Karl Marx’s “Under no pretext (should arms and ammunition be surrendered)” revolutionary directive: force will be necessary. Love without war, except when war is required– believes this (oxy)moron, via distrust of power, except for unions’, Medicare admins’, Hamas’, and mentally wounded trans’. This therapeutic politic requires insurgency.

The car itself is a hymn to capitalism: reinforced steel; safety glass; and in the backseat not one but two toddler seats engineered to survive anything the anti-lock brakes can’t handle. Those kids’ safety will be buoyed by global supply chains and backed up by secondary insurance markets. Capitalism does the opposite of “kill”: its people live healthier, longer, better lives. This Subaru Forester is no Soviet Lada or Trabant, but a modern miracle vehicle of free-market genius’ providing efficient lateral (as well as upward) mobility.

The setting matters: swim and tennis clubs are not historically incubators of proletarian revolt. They exist so that people with leisure can exert calories not burned at desk-work’s comfort. This radicalism (fully domesticated) is not chaos, but confidence that the world will remain orderly enough for irony to be safe; that the institutions hereby denounced will continue functioning: delivering groceries; issuing licenses; maintaining roads; enforcing contracts— enabled by our police and polities’ keeping things polite enough that polemics never grow into policy.

Once, such radicalism engendered tradeoffs: scarcity, repression, risk. Today it comes with roof racks, ski-trips, and Costco. One can denounce capitalism while enjoying its dividends, which arrive so seamlessly they fade into the background, like Wi-Fi. It surrounds us, it is indispensable, and it is so reliable that we forget how recent it is, how contingent it is, and how absent it remains in “Socialist workers’ paradises” like Eritrea or North Korea, countries that can’t even make the bottom of this list, thus enviously looking up at Yemen and Venezuela.

When the swim lesson or tennis-match is over, the owner of this piece of capitalist machinery will drive home, obediently, within the lines – perhaps with tiny subconscious flicker of hope that none of the ideas on the back are ever tested upon those strapped-in inthe middle seats.

Postscript on the Title

I considered titling this piece “Nazi-ing the Forester for the Treason” (perhaps a pun too far, too obscure) as a reminder of a historical fact that has become strangely taboo: the “socialism” in “National Socialism”. The NSDAP* (as stipulated in Liberal Fascism by Jonah Goldberg) was a collectivist, identity-driven project that fused moral certainty, grievance politics, and state-sanctioned force while insisting it acted in the name of social good. That lineage is uncomfortable, so it is usually collapsed into a generic synonym for “the right,” which obscures more than it clarifies.

Seen through that lens, the slogans map uncomfortably well onto how National Socialism actually operated. “Both parties are garbage” was the wedge used to delegitimize Weimar democracy and clear the way for one-party rule. “Unionize” meant abolishing independent labor unions and folding the entire nation into a single state labor front, collective in form but compulsory in substance. “Fuck the police” applied only to the police of the democratic republic; once in power, policing was not abolished but vastly expanded and weaponized. Anti-capitalist rhetoric targeted liberal and financial capitalism while preserving state-directed private industry. “Free Palestine” aligned not with human rights but with a shared antisemitic project, formalized through Hitler’s alliance with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. Sexual liberation was rejected outright, while coerced sexual exploitation existed only for captive, dehumanized populations in the camps. The pattern is consistent: anti-liberal slogans, collectivist language, moral certainty, and the promise of care, all paired with the assumption that force would ultimately be necessary and justified.

*Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei, I.e. National Socialist German Workers’ Party

PPS

the talented Mike Harris posted these on my Facebook post, the responses to which prompted this article.