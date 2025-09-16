Two of far nobler shape, erect and tall,

God-like, with native honour clad

In naked majesty, seemed lords of all.

For in their looks divine the Maker shone:

Truth, wisdom, sanctity severe yet pure--

Not equal, as their sex not equal seemed;

He for contemplation and for valour formed,

She for softness, and sweet attractive grace.

He for God only, she for God in him.

-- John Milton, Paradise Lost

Milton’s words present not a hierarchy of oppression but a harmony of difference. Adam and Eve, standing in innocence, were distinct yet united. Both bore the image of God, but each in a different accent.

Roles in the Sacred

That structure persists in the life of faith. In the Orthodox synagogue, men and women both attend, but are separated by a veil or placed in the gallery. The men form the minyan and lead the prayers. Yet women sustain the community in other ways: they bring clarity and order to board meetings, serve as sentinels of continuity, organize food and caretaking, and above all carry the next generation into the world.

The Catholic Church reflects the same pattern. Men serve at the altar as priests, but women sustain parish life through teaching, charity, and the work of religious orders. In both traditions, the separation of roles is not meant as diminishment but as complementarity.

Men in Battle, Women in Communion

Men face the harsher burdens. They wrestle more openly with aggression, anger, and the dangers of a world still shaped as battlefield. Civilization may have turned the sword into the contract and the duel into the marketplace, but the peril remains. Even when refined into politics or debate, risk lingers.

And beyond politics, men have built civilization’s infrastructure—roads, bridges, towers, and railroads—often at the cost of their lives, bearing the perils of labor and war to protect the home. Nor is the battlefield only about duty; it is about devotion. Men fight not simply for territory or for abstractions, but for women and for home.

If women were thrown directly into the same front lines as men, the dynamic would shift: men instinctively sacrifice themselves to shield women, even at the cost of their own lives. That instinct complicates combat effectiveness. This is why, even in nations like Israel or Armenia—surrounded by enemies and counting every soldier—women largely serve in ancillary roles. A handful of women pilots exist under duress, but overwhelmingly the burden of combat falls on men.

And this makes sense. Men fight to protect the homeland—with emphasis on the home. They fight for the homemakers, the creators of family, the continuity of children and community. The sacrificial instinct is not arbitrary; it is rooted in the natural complementarity of the sexes.

Notice that women do not clamor for “equality” in these realms. No mass movements demand equal numbers of women in coal mines, oil rigs, construction crews, or combat battalions. Equality is invoked in the boardroom, not on the scaffolding of a high-rise.

Charlie Kirk’s assassination is partial proof. Here was a man engaged in civilized, Socratic, public speech. And yet he faced danger all the same. Courage is never without cost.

Milton’s line, “He for God only, she for God in him”, then, should not be misread as superiority. It signals inter-dependence. The man must hold fast to God more tightly, for his role in the field is fraught with peril. He must comb over and smooth out his rougher ruffles, disciplining what otherwise erupts in destruction. The woman, already rooted in nurture and communion, magnifies and steadies him.

The Illusion of Androgyny

Modern feminism, despite its name, has stripped away the feminine. It insists women become men-- but never quite equal to men at being men. The futility shows itself most clearly in sport: no woman bests men in their competitions, while men permitted into women’s sports dominate with ease. Modern feminism, in urging women to emulate men, has eroded the feminine, leaving many women unmarried, unfulfilled, and less happy than past generations, as surveys suggest.

Charlie Kirk exposed this dissonance vividly on the “@whatever” podcast, facing a panel of OnlyFans performers and sex workers (sic). He asked each woman the same question: in the long run, would you rather be married with children, or continue in this profession? Every one answered: marriage. But when asked whether they were prioritizing family over their current careers, not one said yes. They confessed a deep desire and simultaneously admitted to pursuing its opposite. They acknowledged their own trajectory toward disappointment.

Toward Concord, Not Rivalry

Milton’s Eden was not a place of competition between the sexes—until it wasn’t. It was a place of concord—until it wasn’t. He for God only, she for God in him was not oppression, but mutual elevation. When the test came, he turned from that charge. Eve was deceived. Adam could have refrained from eating the fruit and instead sought God’s intervention to redeem or guide Eve. Instead, he chose the expedient path, the easier way—momentary pleasure at the cost of lasting harmony.

Our age repeats Adam’s error. We trade true concord for an imposed sameness, mistaking equality for interchangeability. It feels easier, more popular, even compassionate—but it corrodes. The result is the same collapse: restless men, discontent women, a generation adrift. The way forward is not to erase difference, but to embrace it rightly.

Charlie Kirk said: “I want to be remembered for courage for my faith. That would be the most important thing. The most important thing is my faith.” That is the anchor. Faith, courage, complementarity. Without them, paradise is lost. With them, some of it may yet be regained. Charlie Kirk’s reminds us of this with another trinity:

Please see my ode to Charlie: Requiescat in pace… sed ad proelium te para. Rest in peace, but prepare for battle.