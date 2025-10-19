Shutdown Politics’ Hidden “ Parity-” Time Bomb

The government is “shut down” over ACA subsidies, but the real story isn’t just budget brinkmanship; rather, how long we can keep stretching the rubber band of American healthcare with mandates, subsidies, and moral grandstanding before it finally snaps back. The healthcare ‘crisis’ accelerated with mental health parity (which sounds compassionate-- who wouldn’t want schizophrenia treated as seriously as diabetes?); however, formally, it means this:

Insurance companies must treat mental health and substance use disorders the same way they treat physical illnesses. If a plan offers unlimited visits for heart disease or diabetes, it must also offer unlimited visits for conditions like depression, ADHD, anxiety, autism, gender dysphoria, or addiction.

Parity has quietly converted many ordinary hardships into permanent medical diagnoses for conditions once handled by family, faith, or personal grit. That shift added roughly $250 billion a year over the 1990 baseline and cracked the financial spine of private insurance. The ACA entrenched it, expanding dependency and masking the true cost with federal transfer payments. The result is a system too expensive to sustain (ironically under the rubric of “affordable”) and too politically sacred to reform– unless we consider the parity principle’s parabolic path to pauperism: at a cost currently double the ACA stipend.

The Human Cost of Labels: A Case Study

Picture this: It’s the early 2000s, and a mom in a quiet suburb notices her bright, quirky eight-year-old son’s zoning-out during homework, fidgeting through family dinners. She’s worried, but life’s chaos-- divorce papers, a second job-- keeps her from digging deeper. Then a school counselor suggests an evaluation: voilà, an ADHD diagnosis, with (soon to follow) meds prescribed, an IEP filed; whereupon the child qualifies for extra school-aides, therapy sessions, and possibly a government stipend (SSI, and/or Medicare).

Relief washes over Mom, but so does a quiet dependency on her and her son. He’s still the same whirlwind of energy, just now labeled, medicated (undoubtedly by amphetamine-- with its inherent diminishing-effect habituation) and billed-- for the duration. Rather, most often it is “other people’s money”, taxpayers’ – at all three levels: federal, state, local.

The Birth of an Industry: The Mental Health Parity Act

This isn’t a rare story; it’s the blueprint of modern mental health care’s explosion. When Congress passed (and George W. Bush signed) the (partially posthumously, prosaically named) Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) in 2008 (expanding on the 1996 Mental Health Parity Act (MHPA), it sounded like a win for the underdog: equal coverage for your brain as for your broken leg. But under the “compassion”, find incentives to turn human struggle into an industry. Addiction, anxiety, autism– once seen as crossroads of choice, character, or circumstance became chronic-illness cash cows. Parity didn’t just level the playing field; it flooded it with billable hours.

I exposed the “Methadone Industrial Complex” in Methadone Maintenance Ignited America’s Opioid Crisis. Patients shuffle in, eyes dulled by replacement narcotic scripts that stretch for decades, convinced their “disease” demands lifelong leashes. In my upcoming “Withdraw to Freedom: Navigating the Addiction Maze“, I argue we can taper off that trap; and reclaim agency through grit and grace. But it is going to have to overcome the “PARITY”-party that subsidizes sickness over sovereignty.

The Parity “Fix”

Pause on that word, parity. We never needed a law to force hospitals to treat heart attacks, strokes, brain bleeds, broken bones, or pneumonia. Those are acute, visible, life-threatening conditions. No insurer needs moral guidance to approve care for someone bloody or beaten on the pavement. PARITY became reality with (first academia’s, then government’s) redefining struggle as disease.

Even acknowledging addiction can ruin lives, the way Washington chooses to “fix” things rarely resembles careful repair; but rather a combination of how Mr. Bean might “fix” an item: heavy-handedly, and misapplied – and a gambler might “fix” a race, so the right insiders walk away with the winnings. Government itself has no profit motive, but its operatives do: through campaign donations, consulting contracts, kickbacks, and bureaucratic expansion.

Misreading Resilience: The Vietnam Vets Myth

The narrative of Vietnam vets’ flooding home with heroin habits in the 1970s-- used to justify Nixon’s creation of NIDA and NIAAA as compassionate necessity-- was exaggerated. It became a pretext for launching a permanent mental health and addiction bureaucracy. Psychologist Lee Robins’ 1974 study found that while 34% of soldiers used heroin in Vietnam and about 20% met criteria for dependence, once they returned home, addiction rates collapsed to just 1%-- a 97% natural recovery, without clinics, methadone, or federal programs. These veterans, despite public stigma, largely reclaimed their lives through work, family, and responsibility: resilience, not medicalized dependency.

But rather than recognizing this as proof of human strength, policymakers saw something else: an opportunity. If addiction could be portrayed as a chronic medical illness, it could be funded indefinitely. The emerging methadone model-- pioneered in the 1960s at Rockefeller University-- offered a template: medicalize, stabilize, and monetize. What it still lacked was a formal diagnosis. DSM-III delivered that in 1980 with “substance dependence,” transforming what had been seen as moral and social disorder into billable pathology. This was the birth of the new orthodoxy: addiction as a lifelong disease—not necessarily curable, but endlessly treatable, and therefore endlessly fundable.

The Rise of Diagnoses: Ngram Evidence

Look at this Ngram Viewer chart for “addiction disease“ from 1960 to 2022-- barely a blip until the late ‘80s, when it skyrocketed, peaking in the early 1990s before settling into a high plateau.

Now layer in the broader mental health boom of “addiction,” “autism,” “ADHD,” and “bipolar”.

Once substance dependence earns ‘parity’ with diabetes; so too do anxiety, mood swings, autism, and attention.

Force insurers to cover brains like sprains and quirks become claims. Ronald Reagan is attributed with, “You get more of what you subsidize”. Thus, we have turned fleeting struggles into lifelong labels.

The Autism Avalanche: A Case Study in Coded Compassion

Take autism. My deep dive, Unraveling Autism’s Surge mapped how diagnoses ballooned from a rarity (a few hundred cases in California in the 1980s) to over 200,000 today-- quadrupling since 2011 alone. It is not just “awareness”, but industry.

Schools snag extra federal dough under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for each ‘autism spectrum disorder’ (ASD) -label: aides, therapies, specialized rooms. Special-Ed spending hit $39 billion in 2020, averaging $13,000 extra per child on top of the baseline $19,000. States like Michigan juiced rates to 1.5% by 2007 with incentives, only to watch them dip when the rewards dried up.

King and Bearman’s 2009 study shows autism without intellectual disability surging 13-fold from 1992–2005, while overall U.S. population grew just 10% .

Swedish birth cohort data echoes it-- a steady climb in prevalence from 1980–1999, with milder cases’ flooding in post-DSM expansions (Asperger’s folded into ASD in 2013). SSI autism recipients are up 154% from 2004–2014, netting families up to $943 monthly.

Sociologist Gil Eyal in “The Autism Matrix” argues this expansion isn’t necessarily bad-- it brings more people under the umbrella of care. Perhaps; however, it also creates a self-licking ice-cream cone: diagnose more, fund more, hire more, and build more (bureaucracies). Severe cases languish in chaos while resources flow toward administrative coordination. The result is a performative inclusion that strains classrooms, government coffers, and souls alike.

It’s the methadone playbook redux, a maintenance empire of “help” that mysteriously coincides with growth of the problem supposedly treated.

Scaling the “neuro-divergences” (that profit) to hockey-stick growth is an inevitable consequence of a system where demand isn’t earned, it’s diagnosed: engendering an affirmation of “gender affirmation.”

The Chiropractic Parallel: No-Fault’s Ghost in the Machine

No-fault insurance brought on a chiropractor- (and physical therapy-) -boom. Before 1970, chiropractors were niche players (~13,000 nationwide) scraping by on cash-paying wellness-seekers. When states began adopting no-fault auto laws (starting with 1971 Massachusetts’ requiring insurers to cover accident-related treatment without lawsuits), claims poured in, reimbursements soared, and when Medicare added chiropractic coverage in 1972, the flood became permanent. The U.S. chiropractic market ballooned from under $1 billion in the early 1980s (in today’s dollars) to roughly $15 billion by 2022, with improper payments alone ~$400 million annually.

“No-fault” facilitated “whiplash” into an industry: providing a “full employment act” for physical therapists and chiropractors, much as (mental health) parity had done for psychologists, psychiatrists and “addictionologists”.

Regulators, in their infinite wisdom, tried to dam the flood of minor claims by setting high bars for tort claims or extra recovery: e.g., an infamous $2,000 medical‐expense threshold “PIP/Personal Injury Protection” in Massachusetts (up from $500 under the original 1970 law); reasoning that it would force claimants to have “real” injuries rather than trivial ones.

But it backfired in a classic “Cobra Effect” (i.e. perverse incentive) -fashion: this new crop of PIP- providers began scheduling near‐daily sessions to push bills past the cutoff, often within two weeks.

By the mid-1980s, no-fault states were already showing their cracks, with

“generally higher costs and, consequently, higher insurance premiums. In 2019, Michigan (as the only no-fault state providing no-limit medical benefits) had the highest auto insurance premiums in the country [... undercutting the original selling point of cost savings]).” Chris Frechette, Sedgwick.com

The original logic had been simple: take blame out of the equation, cut down on lawsuits, and everyone wins; however, without the sting of accountability, folks game the system, and we all pay the price-- literally.

I saw it firsthand. I ran a walk-in primary-care practice. I treated people for their actual problems and tried to get them back to work-- not keep them on the injury treadmill. I’d see patients once, maybe again in a week or two for follow-up, by which time their PIP coverage had already been drained by chiropractors. Most patients didn’t want to use their own medical insurance or pay out-of-pocket, even though they would eventually have been reimbursed. The path of least resistance (and fastest, maximal payout) ran through the chiropractors’ offices, so I was quickly and quietly cut out of that ecosystem. Attorneys warned those post-car-accident cases who did see me not to come back.

The chiropractors, meanwhile, cleaned up: daily “manipulations” (unintended pun). Patients would partially recover as soon as they hit $2K, awaiting “full recovery” upon a pain-and-suffering payout. When injury brings reward, recovery stalls. Meanwhile, up grew a cottage industry of fake crashes and recycled “victims” (potentially to disappear as dashcams make it harder to stage). The FBI shows rare humor with this “CRASH COWS” -headline:

Those with steady jobs (& no time for daily manipulations) subsidize these rackets through higher premiums, but the larger tragedy is cultural: victimhood as currency (whether directly upon these cash-for-crash cases; or as above: indirectly via addictions’ disability-, section-8-, food stamps-, maintenance-traps). The same moral hazard applies (as humans are human): when suffering pays, people learn to suffer longer.

The Moral Hazard: A Culture of Dependency

Parity’s compassion, meant to equalize mental and physical health coverage, only expanded the trap. Good intentions paved the profit road-- methadone mills for “harm reduction,” pill mills for “treatment,” and a swelling industry of therapy without exit.

Substance abuse-, and mental health- counselors, psychologists have multiplied (via “parity”) just as chiropractors (in the 20 years before this chart’s) and physical therapists did with “no-fault”. The MDs (psychiatrists and primary care physicians) have not increased per capita.

A conceptual framework of “I am my diagnosis”* underlies the new creed: kids medicated into compliance or neutering; adults ‘therapied’ into societal paralysis: managing, not mending. I’ve seen it too often: the addict who could taper but clings to the “disease” script for SSI stability; the anxious teen rebranded as bipolar. Dependency dressed as dignity, agency traded for ‘identity’.

A Path Forward: Reclaiming Agency

Trillions in public funds sustain an empire that glorifies agony over recovery. The way out isn’t cruelty-- it’s courage. True parity means parity of opportunity, not perpetual maintenance. Addiction is a detour, not a destiny; autism (under the current inclusions) is a spectrum of strengths (and weaknesses); not (always) a sentence. Fund recovery, not regimens. Support the community, not the bureaucracy. Reward healing, not helplessness Compassion without captivity-- that’s personal equity, more valuable than bitcoins or an IRA. Parity was sold as a hug; it became a heist. Time to close the account and reclaim freedom.

